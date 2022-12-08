ENTER-VIDEOGAMES-CALLISTO-PROTOCOL-REVIEW-1-MCT

The survival sci-fi game “The Callisto Protocol” (Striking Distance Studios/TNS)

 HO

Survival sci-fi game “The Callisto Protocol” is a gory, linear storytelling experience that rivals the atmosphere and tension building of beloved horror films.

Directed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the “Dead Space” series, this spiritual successor is a passion project brought to life with the help of a sound and visuals team handpicked for their work on brutal, thrilling horror film classics like “Alien,” “It,” “Dawn of the Dead,” Friday the 13th,” hit TV show “The Walking Dead” and more.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus