...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation
up to 1 inch today. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Ringo Starr shares tribute to Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who died 41 years ago
Ringo Starr shared a short-and-sweet tribute to his Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who died 41 years ago Wednesday.
Starr posted a vintage photo showing him on the drums and Lennon on the guitar in a Twitter post.
“Peace and love my friend,” Starr captioned the photo.
Lennon was fatally shot on Dec. 8, 1980, by fan Mark David Chapman outside the Dakota building in New York City’s Upper West Side. Chapman remains incarcerated and has been denied parole 11 times, most recently last year.
The official Twitter account for Lennon also honored the iconic musician and songwriter, sharing a series of photos and retweeting numerous tributes on Wednesday.
The Twitter account for fellow Beatles rocker George Harrison, who died in 2001, also paid homage to Lennon by sharing an effusive quote from Harrison.
“That was the great thing about John and what I got from him, from all those years,” reads the undated quote from Harrison.
“He saw that we are not just in the material world; he saw beyond death, that this life is just a little play that is going on. And he understood that.”