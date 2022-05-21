...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central and southeast Wyoming, and the
western Nebraska Panhandle. This includes Cheyenne, Douglas,
and Kimball.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The hit CW series will wrap with its upcoming seventh season, the network announced Thursday, calling it quits on one of its most popular shows.
“Riverdale,” which premiered in January 2017, stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse as teenagers-turned-adults in a mysterious small town filled with criminals, drugs, prison fight clubs, cults and sometimes the supernatural.
The show is based on the iconic Archie Comics series, with Apa starring as Archie, but heightened to soap opera levels.
Luke Perry played Archie’s father until his death in 2019.
“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters on a call Thursday before the network’s upfronts presentation to investors.
“We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves ... We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”
The final season of “Riverdale” will premiere next winter along with the new show “Gotham Knights,” Season 9 of “The Flash,” season 4 of “Nancy Drew,” Season 3 of “Superman & Lois” and unscripted shows “Recipe for Disaster” and “Masters of Illusion.”
The CW took an ax to much of its scripted programming this week, canceling “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Batwoman,” “Naomi,” “Legacies,” “Dynasty,” “Charmed,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “In The Dark” and “4400.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.