This ain’t your average production – as if anything associated with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” ever could be.

This is a shadow cast, the most recent installment of the annual production from Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, held in the Historic Atlas Theatre. It’s a common event nationwide, one that celebrates the 1975 cult classic musical – a creative work so ludicrous that, if the reader is unfamiliar with the film, they should do their best to experience the film with as little a frame of reference as possible.

