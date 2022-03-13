Miranda Roggenbuck lied to her teachers when they asked her what she wanted to do for a career.
She copied her friend’s answer and said she wanted to be a veterinarian, all because she was often reminded that she couldn’t make a career out of art.
“I grew up in a generation where my surroundings were like, ‘If you’re an artist, you’re not going to get far in life,’” Roggenbuck said during a recent chat with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “‘You’re going to be that starving artist. It’s not very professional. No one cares. No one cares how you feel.’”
Now, her collection of female charcoal portraits are hanging in The Paramount Cafe through April 14. It’s a fact that’s hard for her to believe.
Roggenbuck is a competitive person, and that drive shows in the sharpness of her art. She isn’t afraid to get dirty. She wants to receive criticism, finds it invigorating, wants to chip away at her craft like a sculptor does their marble, and do so in a traditionally messy way.
In early high school, that edge manifested itself through her athletic career as a volleyball and track and field athlete. Her mother was on the German national volleyball team, and Roggenbuck had always wanted to reach the Olympics.
At that point, art was an ever-present hobby. It was soon to be much more.
“I would have probably never pursued all of this because I was doing sports,” Roggenbuck said. “Then I had an injury. If it wasn’t for the injury, I would have never taken on art again. I think things happen for a reason.”
A torn ACL is no easy recovery, but she persevered and found solace in the medium she had always loved. She didn’t mind picking up charcoal to compose her work. The substance cakes up under her fingernails and stains her hands, and for this reason many artists avoid it.
In her years as a student at Laramie County Community College, she reveled in the mess, and ended up teaching her peers in the program how to utilize the substance.
“I love charcoal, I love how messy it gets,” Roggenbuck said. “I love how malleable it is. You can draw a face and then if you don’t like it, just smear it. It’s very additive and subtractive medium. You can add a lot into it, you can take away from it.”
Since high school she’s worked on these portraits over different bursts of time, and mostly just for practice. They are exercises in shading, in mastering the likeness of human figure, which is so tricky that most artists just avoid it altogether.
There’s a range of emotion captured across the portraits hanging in Paramount, despite the majority being limited to a dramatic black and white. Some of the women’s faces rest with a forlorn look, others stare back at the admirer with soulful eyes.
One is a semi-nude, a taller work that captures the rippling muscle of a woman’s back, arm over head in a contorted stretch.
“I’m not actually a big advocate on feelings and emotions when it comes to art,” Roggenbuck said. “I’m really not. I don’t throw a bucket of pink paint on a canvas and say, ‘Oh, that made me feel pretty and cute.’ I don’t agree with that.”
There is, of course, emotion in every work of art, regardless of artists intention. When Roggenbuck works, she works only to accurately represent what she paints. There’s no deeper goal than objective beauty.
There are nuances in every face. Getting the right touch is the difference between a work of art and something that rests in the uncanny valley, something not quite human. Rarely getting to use models, she based the majority off of photographs.
In her favorite painting, a colorful portrait of a woman with an afro of curly hair, hoop earrings and a sly gaze, the most difficult touch was giving the correct proportions to a slanting side eye. Among other things, the tilt of her head and the way her plaid shirt rests on her shoulders, made it the most rewarding painting to complete.
Incorporating color was new for Roggenbuck. This is her first professional installation, one she didn’t even expect to be chosen for, so she decided to push herself and work with oil paint on some of the pieces.
It’s not just the human figure, there’s beauty to be found in everything. Though she’s been working on human portraits for most of her career, she isn’t limited to them. The new line that she really wants to focus on is one that pays tribute to her hometown.
“I did do a lot of female portraits in high school too, and I’m getting burnt out on it,” Roggenbuck said. “Then I had a teacher recently tell me, ‘It’s okay, artists have their fixations,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not fixated on it!’ That sounds a little creepy.”
With all the historic buildings around Cheyenne, her next body of work will be a series of landscapes, from the railroad, to the rodeo and mundane life.
“There’s so many memories here for me,” Roggenbuck said. “It’s not that I want to make art to romanticize it, I want to do it to pay homage to those good memories, show people and tourists and those who used to live here that this can be a good place.”