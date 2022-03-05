...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Sarah Paulson, left, as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” (Tina Thorpe/FX/TNS)
TV producer and creator Ryan Murphy’s FX library is finally coming to Hulu.
The streaming service has picked up the full collection of “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story” and “Pose,” making many of the shows available for streaming for the first time.
“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” the streamer’s President Joe Earley said in a statement Thursday.
“‘American Crime Story,’ ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Pose’ all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”
All three seasons of “American Crime Story” – “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Impeachment” – and all three seasons of “Pose,” about New York’s underground ball culture in the late 1980s, will be available on March 7. “American Horror Story” continues this fall with Season 11 and has already been renewed through Season 13.
Combined, the three shows have earned 165 Emmy Award nominations and won 42.
Last year, FX expanded its deal with Murphy, picking up “American Sports Story,” a scripted anthological limited series described as “focusing on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today’s world,,” and “American Love Story,” an anthology series following the “sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention.” The former will launch with former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez and the latter on John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette.
A fourth season of “American Crime Story,” about former Midtown nightclub Studio 54, was put into development at the same time.