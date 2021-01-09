Cheyenne and Laramie County
6th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament – Jan. 9, 7 a.m. If you have a deep love for fishing, this event is for you. Head down Happy Jack Road to face the cold and test your luck in the park’s chilly waters. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road.
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club – Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon. Staff will be handing out copies of “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict for the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s first virtual book club! Sign up for the club and spend the month enjoying the book, then look for details of a virtual meeting in February. Runs through Feb. 20. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Jan. 9, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 11, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Pet Parade.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon – Jan. 11, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. Cowgirls of the West is kicking off the new year with a talk titled “Petticoat Government” by James Fuller of the Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion. He’ll discuss a lesser-known first for women that took place in Wyoming: the first all-female city council, mayor and marshal. Six women in Jackson Hole made national news in 1920 as the first female-ran city government in the United States. The “Petticoat Government,” as they were referred to, were voted in two years in a row. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Jan. 11, 1 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a pinecone snowy owl or a tea light snowman magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day – Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day all week at the Pine Bluffs Library! Pick up supplies to create one-of-a-kind jewelry and art with your personalized dots and dashes. Runs through Jan. 16. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Kids Movie Night – Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Par-ents can drop the kids off for dinner and a screening of “The Crowds” in the banquet space while the parents get a night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.the metdowntown.com/reservations
We Drink & We Know Things – Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Jan. 13, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Genealogy – Jan. 13, 3-4:15 p.m. Did you get a DNA genealogy test for Christmas? Or are you just interested in how a DNA genealogy test can help you with your family history research? Join library staff for a virtual exploration of current DNA genealogy tests from several companies and go beyond the ethnicity percentages to learn how to use your distant cousin matches to help you find your ancestors. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Jan. 13, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and t-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Through-out January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – Jan. 14, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts, and Powder River Art Gallery. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! Virtual Kindermusik – Jan. 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the Cheyenne library to pick up your free rhythm kit or pick it up utilizing the library’s curbside service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Jan. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join this book club, which is reading from “Space and Beyond” by R.A. Montgomery this month. No copy of the book necessary to participate. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch to pick up your interactive club activity bag before everyone meets virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Jan. 16, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Southern Fryed Live – Jan. 16, doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. $20. Get 2021 started on the right note with this concert by local red dirt country band Southern Fryed along with special guests DARKHORSE and The Barstool Brothers. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Craft Vendor Show – Jan. 17, noon-5 p.m. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Jan. 18, 1 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a pinecone snowy owl or a tea light snowman magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 19, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lcls online.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Harry Potter Escape Room Conundrum – Jan. 19, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff virtually for clues to solve Harry Potter puzzles in Zoom and work as a team to escape! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Live Dinner and a Book Club – Jan. 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “The Good Lord Bird” by James McBride, so give it a read and tune in online to discuss with a snack. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of January. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on Jan. 5 and the second half on Jan. 19. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Jan. 20, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime – Jan. 20, 4-5 p.m. Connect with library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat. Discover more fun activities by joining the Teens Talk Manga community. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cards Against Humanity – Jan. 20 6 p.m. Free to play. Attention nerds: game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially-distant fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Jan. 20, 6-7 p.m. Calling all adventurers! Join this club, which is enjoying “The Abominable Snowman” by R.A. Montgomery together this month. No need to read the book ahead of time, participants will be reading and choosing their adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Cheyenne library to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – Jan. 21, 6-7 p.m. This is the second meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during the month of January. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “Heart of a Samurai” by Margi Preus. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Library “Shelfie” Day – Jan. 22, library hours. Take out your phone for a “shelfie” of your favorite book. Make use of the various photo props available to give your “shelfie” a unique look. Post your photo to any social media platform with #shelfie #LaramieCountyLibrary #BurnsBranchLibrary. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – Jan. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this special early literacy class. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn – Jan. 22, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and members of the Helios Piano Trio for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming CSO concert “Riveting Rhapsodies.” Live-streamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CheyenneSymphonyOrchestra
Free! Library “Shelfie” Day – Jan. 23, library hours. Take out your phone for a “shelfie” of your favorite book. Make use of the various photo props available to give your “shelfie” a unique look. Post your photo to any social media platform with #shelfie #LaramieCountyLibrary #BurnsBranchLibrary. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Jan. 23, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
“Riveting Rhapsodies” Concert – Jan. 23, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2021 with this eclectic concert featuring Watkins’ “Soul of Remembrance,” Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, op. 56 (featuring the Helios Piano Trio). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org or 307-778-8561
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 25, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Snowmen.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
The Front Range
Free! “Threads of Our Community” Virtual Exhibit – Now through May 28, 2021. The power of objects, and of textiles in particular, to bring people together is the connecting thread throughout the history of the Avenir Museum of Design and Merch-andising at Colorado State University. Learn about the museum’s more than half-century-long history via this virtual exhibit. https://threadsof community.omeka.net