Cheyenne and Laramie County
Bellydance ‘n Wine Saturdays
– Jan. 30, noon-1:30 p.m. $25 or $20 without post-class cocktail. Enjoy this introduction to middle-eastern dance, drills and rhythms led by troupe director, master choreographer and Wyoming native Jocelyn Raqs. Optional “wine-down” time to follow class. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Jan. 30, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Sparta Wyoming 5
– Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Sparta is back at the Outlaw Saloon for another night of Combat Sports paradise! Get ready to experience MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and the return of so many future combat stars. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. www.spartase.com/fight-tickets
Dueling Pianos
– Jan. 30, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. All seating follows current health guidelines and tables are socially distanced accordingly. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! StoryWalk
– Feb. 1, library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk! This unique way of experiencing a book helps exercise your mind and your imagination, and this event’s book is “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed. This program is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Runs through Feb. 28. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! “A Place for All People: A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit”
– Feb. 1, library hours. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view informative Smithsonian posters of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Pick up a craft packet to create a quilt square along with a fact sheet about quilts in African American culture, then bring your completed square to the library to be added to the quilt wall. Runs through Feb. 28. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Solve the Room: Valentine’s Day Edition
– Feb. 1, library hours. When you visit the Burns Branch Library in February, take time to Solve the Room! Grab a pencil and a solution sheet and follow the alphabet letters placed throughout the library. Each letter will have a math problem to solve. When you have solved for all the letters, bring your solution sheet to the front desk to receive a prize. Runs through Feb. 28. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Feb. 1, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class
– Feb. 1, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Bath and Bedtime.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Groundhog Day Celebration
– Feb. 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Swing by the Burns Branch Library to pick up a Groundhog Day Celebration packet. Inside the packet you’ll find fun facts about Groundhog Day, everything you need to create a groundhog craft, a bookmark to color, and more! Don’t forget to participate in our Groundhog Day library poll. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– Feb. 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Me and My Shadow Groundhog Day Event
– Feb. 2, 4-5 p.m. Join in the fun on Zoom for groundhog festivities featuring shadow stories and groundhog games, with a few surprises! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Feb. 3, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime: Watch Party
– Feb. 3, 4-5:30 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle
– Feb. 3, 6-10 p.m. $5 Enjoy live Texas country along with plenty of beloved covers at this dynamic concert. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– Feb. 4, 6-7 p.m. This is the first of two meetings of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during the month of February. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “My Life as a Book” by Janet Tashjian. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Mexican Dinner
– Feb. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for children under 12 or 1/2 orders).The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus is offering a takeout Mexican dinner, and the menu includes a beef burrito smothered in homemade green chili with pork, a deep-fried taco, Spanish rice, salsa and chips. Place your order in the parking lot. Limited seating is available in the Hall. Casey’s Club, 507 W 28th St. 307-638-6727.
Craft Fair
– Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items including jewelry, crochet items, candles, fleece blankets and other unique items. COVID-19 safety proctors are in place. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
12th Annual Wake Up to Heart Health
– Feb. 6, 9-10:30 a.m. $10. This virtual event features keynote speakers CRMC interventional cardiologist Dr. Abdur Khan and CRMC psychiatrist Dr. J.J. Chen, who will highlight the importance and connection of mental health to heart health. A former CRMC patient will also discuss the stress of being diagnosed with heart disease. Participants will be given a “conference in a box” with the conference agenda, dietary tips, tobacco cessation information, hand sanitizer/wipes, an exercise band, heart-healthy recipes, a healthy snack, a water bottle and a stress ball. All proceeds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator for Cheyenne, in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter. Register online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup to join via Zoom. Deadline to register is Jan. 31. 307-633-7667 or 307-633-6050
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 6, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cars and Coffee
– Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Craft Vendor Show
– Feb. 7, noon. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Free! Blind Date with a Book
– Feb. 7, library hours. Admire the display of mystery books wrapped up as your next blind date – with a book! Use the descriptions attached to the wrapped books to decide which one strikes your fancy and bring it to the desk to check out. Be sure to fill out the “rate your date” card found inside the book when you return it and be entered into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the month! Runs through Feb. 13. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Lunar New Year Crafts
– Feb. 7, library hours. To celebrate the Year of the Ox, the library will be giving out crafts and activities at the second floor Ask Here Desk or via curbside pick-up. Crafts will be available Feb. 7-Feb. 12, or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Pop Into Valentine’s Day
– Feb. 7, library hours. Pop into the library to pick up a quick Valentine’s Day craft! You can also use additional materials from home to make more to share. Craft kits are available for pick up at the second floor Ask Here desk or via curbside pick-up beginning Feb. 7 and will be available until Feb. 14, or while supplies last. These crafts are great for kids in grades K through 6. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class
– Feb. 8, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Family.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Feb. 8, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Cooking with Beer: Saxy Food
– Feb. 8, 6 p.m. $35 in advance, $40 day of. This sensual event explores food focused on pheromone qualities and sex appeal – just in time for Valentine’s Day! Each attendee will receive a surprise recipe card for one of the dishes being served, a menu detailing which dishes and beers pair well together, 5 ounce beers paired perfectly with selected dishes, a commemorative 10 ounce Danielmark’s and Graffiti Cuisine Cooking with Beer glass, a voucher for 50% off your next pint the same night, 10% off a growler/crowler fill that evening, and a voucher for 15% off your next Graffiti Cuisine food truck purchase or private event. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– Feb. 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Valentine’s Day Chocolate Factory
– Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m. Join in the fun on Zoom to learn how to create a homemade box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link. Best for ages 8 and up and families.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of February. The first meeting on Feb. 9 will review the first half of the graphic novel and the second half on Feb. 23. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Illegal” by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link. (Make sure you RSVP separately for the second session on Feb. 23.)
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: African-American Genealogy Research Basics
– Feb. 10, 3-4:15 p.m. This class will explore how to start your African-American genealogy research with vital records, the U.S. Census, military records and more. It will also go over helpful resources including Ancestry Library Edition, FamilySearch, FindAGrave, Afrigeneas.com, and DNA Genealogy. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O.
– Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and T-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Throughout January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.