Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show
– Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this years’ show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
12th Annual Wake Up to Heart Health
– Feb. 6, 9-10:30 a.m. $10. This virtual event features keynote speakers CRMC interventional cardiologist Dr. Abdur Khan and CRMC psychiatrist Dr. J.J. Chen, who will highlight the importance and connection of mental health to heart health. A former CRMC patient will also discuss the stress of being diagnosed with heart disease. Participants will be given a “conference in a box” with the conference agenda, dietary tips, tobacco cessation information, hand sanitizer/wipes, an exercise band, heart-healthy recipes, a healthy snack, a water bottle and a stress ball. All proceeds will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator for Cheyenne, in partnership with the local Mended Hearts chapter. Register online at cheyenneregional.org/wakeup to join via Zoom. Deadline to register is Jan. 31. 307-633-7667 or 307-633-6050
Sip & Shop
– Feb. 6, 10 a.m. Free admission. Enjoy a unique local shopping experience where you can purchase fine art and gifts from local artisans. 3H Photography will be offering fine art photography gifts as well as all limited edition pictures offered on various mediums. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Stretch & Sip
– Feb. 6, 11 a.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Theresa Hansen, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
Smooch a Pooch
– Feb. 6, 11 a.m. Free admission. Get your doggie fix in at this event hosted by Yola’s Pet Rescue. Pet some four-legged friends and consider adopting one, and/or donate to the local organization. Fat Boys Tire & Auto, 1151 E. Lincolnway. yolaandboogy@gmail.com
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 6, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cars and Coffee
– Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Craft Vendor Show
– Feb. 7, noon. Free admission. Didn’t get enough shopping in during the holiday season? Browse vendors selling all sorts of homemade goods at this arts and crafts show. Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-414-4773
Free! Blind Date with a Book
– Feb. 7, library hours. Admire the display of mystery books wrapped up as your next blind date – with a book! Use the descriptions attached to the wrapped books to decide which one strikes your fancy and bring it to the desk to check out. Be sure to fill out the “rate your date” card found inside the book when you return it and be entered into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the month! Runs through Feb. 13. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Lunar New Year Crafts
– Feb. 7, library hours. To celebrate the Year of the Ox, the library will be giving out crafts and activities at the second floor Ask Here Desk or via curbside pick-up. Crafts will be available Feb. 7-Feb. 12, or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Pop Into Valentine’s Day
– Feb. 7, library hours. Pop into the library to pick up a quick Valentine’s Day craft! You can also use additional materials from home to make more to share. Craft kits are available for pick up at the second floor Ask Here desk or via curbside pick-up beginning Feb. 7 and will be available until Feb. 14, or while supplies last. These crafts are great for kids in grades K through 6. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class
– Feb. 8, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Family.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Feb. 8, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Cooking with Beer: Saxy Food
– Feb. 8, 6 p.m. $35 in advance, $40 day of. This sensual event explores food focused on pheromone qualities and sex appeal – just in time for Valentine’s Day! Each attendee will receive a surprise recipe card for one of the dishes being served, a menu detailing which dishes and beers pair well together, 5 ounce beers paired perfectly with selected dishes, a commemorative 10 ounce Danielmark’s and Graffiti Cuisine Cooking with Beer glass, a voucher for 50% off your next pint the same night, 10% off a growler/crowler fill that evening, and a voucher for 15% off your next Graffiti Cuisine food truck purchase or private event. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– Feb. 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Valentine’s Day Chocolate Factory
– Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m. Join in the fun on Zoom to learn how to create a homemade box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link. Best for ages 8 and up and families.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of February. The first meeting on Feb. 9 will review the first half of the graphic novel and the second half on Feb. 23. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Illegal” by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link. (Make sure you RSVP separately for the second session on Feb. 23.)
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Feb. 10, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: African-American Genealogy Research Basics
– Feb. 10, 3-4:15 p.m. This class will explore how to start your African-American genealogy research with vital records, the U.S. Census, military records and more. It will also go over helpful resources including Ancestry Library Edition, FamilySearch, FindAGrave, Afrigeneas.com, and DNA Genealogy. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O.
– Feb. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and T-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Throughout January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Valentine’s Day Pave Floral Workshop
– Feb. 10, 6 p.m. $25. Make your Valentine’s Day week even sweeter with this online workshop. Learn the basics of floral design and flower care while creating a pave Valentine’s Day arrangement. Pave comes from the French word for “pavement” and notes the tight groupings of flowers in the design. The piece you will be creating with instructor Nettie Eakes will feature a red and white design. Flowers are subject to change depending on availability. Each ticket comes with a kit with flowers, container and floral foam. Participants will need to provide scissors, pruners, and water. Kits will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10, and the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens staff will email you the Zoom information and instructions on Feb. 9.
Randy Burghardt Concert
– Feb. 10, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. Runs through Feb. 15. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops Workshop
– Feb. 11, 5-6 p.m. Whip up some Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops for your sweetie OR for yourself this month. Pick up a Marshmallow Pops kit at the Burns Branch Library (112 Main St., Burns) and then join virtually as we show you how to create these simple and delicious treats. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski
– Feb. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 per member, $50 per non-member. Get creative and enjoy an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No artistic experience required. Just come eager to learn and try something new. Tickets (which are limited due to COVID-19) include supplies, snacks and drinks. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! The Great Candy Bar Challenge
– Feb. 12, library hours. Think you know candy bars? Try your luck and skill at guessing the names of candy bars pictured on a game sheet. You could win a small prize or a big prize! Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Beer My Valentine Bingo
– Feb. 12, 6 p.m. $30 virtual (bingo cards and four crowlers delivered), $20 in-person (five rounds of bingo, three cards per round and one 10 ounce beer per round). Kick off Valentine’s Day weekend at Danielmark’s with this game of bingo. Come on in for beer, bingo and the return of the pasta bar – all benefiting Cupid’s Charity. Purchase Additional Bingo cards for $15. Danielmark’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Lion Fight 63
– Feb. 12, 6 p.m. Come enjoy Lion Fight’s Cheyenne debut. Hassan Oseni eyes the North American Cruiserweight title as he competes against Chris “Head Trauma” Tramell. The co-main event will feature the undefeated Jake Peacock and Keeman Diop in a welterweight showdown. The Lion Fight 63 main card boasts Washington “WashingThai” Luis Dos Santos against Lion Fight newcomer Lowrant-T “Smash” Nelson. Two other main-card bouts are Natalie “Lady Kill Face” Morgan against Candice “Candi Crush” Mitchell, and Colorado rivals Dan Wilson and Alen Dudo. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Puppy Love
– Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. This Valentine’s Day season just got a little bit sweeter. Join the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. for a date with your dog featuring a pint of your favorite beer, Valentine’s Day crafts, an Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day photo booth and plenty of snacks. Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. achristiansen@caswy.org.
Cupid’s Undie Run
– Feb. 13, 11 a.m. Yes, you read that event name correctly. Cupid’s Undie Run is a short, fun run that’s part of a much longer party. The mile-ish run is meant to be finished at your own pace, and the party is for a good cause: researching a cure to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 children born. The dress code is undies encouraged, but Valentine’s Day costumes are an acceptable alternative for those who aren’t feeling down with the tighty-whities. You can also participate virtually and run, walk etc. in your neighborhood. Participants receive a complimentary welcome drink, snacks and Cajun Boil. Danielmark’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! The Great Candy Bar Challenge
– Feb. 13, library hours. Think you know candy bars? Try your luck and skill at guessing the names of candy bars pictured on a game sheet. You could win a small prize or a big prize! Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
For the Love of Mardi Gras
– Feb. 13, 1 p.m. $15 each or $25 per couple. Danielmark’s Brewery and Scooters Bar are teaming up for Cupid’s Charity and throwing Cheyenne a boozy Mardi Gras party. Enjoy beer, rum, raffles, a silent auction and a Cajun meal for a good cause. Danielmark’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411