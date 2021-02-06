Namaste at the bar

Today starting at 11 a.m., kick off your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. For $38, you can enjoy an hour-long yoga class led by Theresa Hansen, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat. This event takes place at The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. Call 307-432-0022 with questions.