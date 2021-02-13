Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show
– Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this years’ show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Puppy Love
– Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. This Valentine’s Day season just got a little bit sweeter. Join the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. for a date with your dog featuring a pint of your favorite beer, Valentine’s Day crafts, an Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day photo booth and plenty of snacks. Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. achristiansen@caswy.org.
Cupid’s Undie Run
– Feb. 13, 11 a.m. Yes, you read that event name correctly. Cupid’s Undie Run is a short, fun run that’s part of a much longer party. The mile-ish run is meant to be finished at your own pace, and the party is for a good cause: researching a cure to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 children born. The dress code is undies encouraged, but Valentine’s Day costumes are an acceptable alternative for those who aren’t feeling down with the tighty-whities. You can also participate virtually and run, walk etc. in your neighborhood. Participants receive a complimentary welcome drink, snacks and Cajun Boil. Danielmark’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! The Great Candy Bar Challenge
– Feb. 13, library hours. Think you know candy bars? Try your luck and skill at guessing the names of candy bars pictured on a game sheet. You could win a small prize or a big prize! Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
For the Love of Mardi Gras
– Feb. 13, 1 p.m. $15 each or $25 per couple. Danielmark’s Brewery and Scooters Bar are teaming up for Cupid’s Charity and throwing Cheyenne a boozy Mardi Gras party. Enjoy beer, rum, raffles, a silent auction and a Cajun meal for a good cause. Danielmark’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 13, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
T-Joe’s Valentine Jam
– Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Kick off Valentine’s Day weekend with dinner and live rock ‘n’ roll music provided by Jars o’ Jam. T-Joe’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 12700 I-80 Service Road. 307-634-8750
”Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
– Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free admission. No plus one on Valentine’s Day? No problem. Celebrate Single Person Awareness day this year with Accomplice Beer Company’s annual Minus 1 event. Enjoy games, beer, broken heart-shaped pizza and several opportunities for prizes. If you unfriend your ex and delete their number in front of an employee, you’ll receive a free pint of beer and pizza. If you want to be extra savage, bring a picture of your ex to use as a target on the dart board and receive a free shot. Accomplice Beer Company, 115 W. 15th St. 307-632-2337
”Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 14, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Randy Burghardt Concert
– Feb. 15, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. Runs through Feb. 15. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– Feb. 16, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– Feb. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This month’s dinner book club title is “The Color of Water” by James McBride. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Free! Cheyenne Audubon Virtual Program: Vicki Herren, “Update on sage-grouse conservation”
– Feb. 16, 7 p.m. Recently retired Bureau of Land Management National Sage-Grouse Coordinator Vicki Herren, who is still contracted to help with sage-grouse plans, will talk about the weekly meetings that sage-grouse biologists, researchers and managers from across the west are having about the Sage-Grouse Conservation Assessment. This is an effort to keep sage grouse from being listed as threatened or endangered species. Vicki Herren is also on a team working to improve measuring and describing sage-grouse habitats where sage-grouse gather on the leks, nest and raise broods, and move to late summer and wintering areas. www.cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com
Free! Celebrate Presidents’ Day
– Feb. 16, library hours. Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to try your luck in a punch for prize game and grab a patriotic take-and-make craft and/or treat to enjoy at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Random Acts of Kindness
– Feb. 17, library hours. February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day! To celebrate kindness, stop by the second floor Ask Here desk to write down an act of kindness. It could be from you to someone else, from someone else to you, or one that you saw between others. The library will start collecting these acts on Feb. 17 and continue collecting them until Feb. 24. After that, they will be on display for everyone to see. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Café Anime: Watch Party
– Feb. 17, 4-5:30 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Kids Movie Night
– Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for dinner and a screening of “The Croods” in the banquet space while the parents get a night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Include child’s name with reservation. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com/ reservations
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– Feb. 17, 6-6:45 p.m. Calling all adventurers! This month’s book is “Mystery of Maya” by R.A. Montgomery. No need to read the book ahead of time, participants will be reading and choosing an adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your interactive club activity bag (available beginning Feb. 10). RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual “Awareness Wednesdays” Talk: Trish Worley
– Feb. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Trish Worley, economic justice specialist from the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault as a part of the organization’s “Awareness Wednesdays” events. During this Zoom presentation, Worley will illustrate what financial abuse looks like in the context of domestic violence. Participants will learn about survivor’s financial health, the cost of experiencing abuse, what survivor’s needs are – including how much cash they need to stay safe – and how society can best support them. Participants are welcome to join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/36HMXfY. Meeting ID: 842 0398 7330. Passcode: 695124. Call 307-509-0473.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Virtual Screening of “Truth To Power” – A Serj Tankian Documentary
– Feb. 18, 5 p.m. $12. Millions fill stadiums across the world for the sound of Serj Tankian, the Grammy-winning lead singer of System Of A Down. With exclusive interviews, adventures, and original footage personally filmed by Serj, this film allows audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal, but also social justice activism. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– Feb. 18, 6-7 p.m. This is the second meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during the month of February. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “My Life as a Book” by Janet Tashjian. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
”Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Laramie County Farm & Ranch Show
– Feb. 19, 9 a.m. This inaugural show will bring local and nationwide businesses together to showcase their products and services to Laramie County and surrounding areas. Browse businesses that cater to every need of local farmers and ranchers, all in one convenient location. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– Feb. 19, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join in the fun for Jeopardy and battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
”Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! End of Winter Reading Celebration
– Feb. 19, library hours. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up your Winter Reading prizes! Pine Bluffs Branch Library), 110 E, Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Vinyasa Yoga and Beer
– Feb. 20, 9 a.m. $20 (for a one-hour flow class and one beer). Join in the fun at Black Tooth Cheyenne’s first Yoga Series, which kicks off with a vinyasa-style flow class. Masks are required when entering and walking around. Bring your own mat (sanitizing liquid will be required). Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Virtual Crafting Wild Cocktails Class: Botanical Infusions, Mixers & Bitters
– Feb. 20, 10 a.m. $25. Crave something new in classy cocktails? Go wild. This class is an exploration into the world of botanically infused cocktails from the wild and the garden. Herb lovers, learn how to add muddled flowers and herbal sprigs to your concoctions. Gardeners, try something new in your Bloody Mary like pickled onions. You’ll also learn how to make your own limoncello and rose grenadine (without all the dye and corn syrup). Cocktail kits included with ticket price and available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb.18 and 19. By Feb. 18 you’ll receive a Zoom link, instructions on how and what to prepare before the class, as well as the basic kitchen supplies needed to participate. https://bit.ly/3j4BuMq
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club
– Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. This month, the library will be handing out copies of “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. Sign up for the club and read the book, then join on Zoom to discuss the novel. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– Feb. 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the book blub will be reading from “Lost on the Amazon” by R.A. Montgomery. You won’t need your own copy – you’ll be reading and choosing our adventure together as a group. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch libraries to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 20, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! End of Winter Reading Celebration
– Feb. 20, library hours. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up your Winter Reading prizes! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E, Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Family Valentine Dance Party
– Feb. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. $10 per person. With support from RE/MAX Capitol Properties and Blue Federal Credit Union, the YMCA has re-invented this annual event so families can enjoy a fun and safe celebration together during COVID-19 times. Families can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to arrive, take a family picture, dance their way through the gym, pick up their picture, flowers and a Chick-fil-A dinner to take home along with a music playlist so they can continue the dance at home. Tickets will be available Feb 1-14. Space will be limited. Cheyenne Family YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway. 307-634-9622 x22. www.cheyenneymca.org
Comedy Night
– Feb. 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Get your giggles on at this comedy show featuring two talented comedians. This is a 21-and-over event. A limited food menu and full bar are available. All seating complies with local guidelines for social distancing (tickets sold in quantities of two, four or six guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543