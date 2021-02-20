Laugh for a good cause

Enjoy live entertainment for a good cause at Gratitude and Raditude, a new fundraiser for Grace for 2 Brothers starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The event costs $45 per person and takes place in three hour-and-a-half increments for social distancing purposes. Performers include musician Bobby Phillips, magician Dan Jaspersen (pictured) and actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada of “Breaking Bad.” Tickets include entertainment, dinner by Graffiti Cuisine and two drinks. This event takes place at Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. Call 307-256-3344 with questions. Courtesy photo