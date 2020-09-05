Cheyenne and Laramie County
Farmers Market – Sept. 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Frontier Fun Food Festival – Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free admission, food prices vary. Cheyenne Frontier Days wants you to enjoy a sampling of the new menu items you’ll be able to experience at the 125th anniversary of the Daddy of ‘em All thanks to Fun Biz Concessions. Enjoy everything from corn dogs and turkey legs to fried Oreos and a donut chicken sandwich. Runs through Sept. 7. Carnival Midway of Frontier Park. www.cfdrodeo.com
2nd Annual Corgi Derby – Sept. 5, noon-4 p.m. $25-$30. Dress in your best Kentucky Derby-ready outfit, hat and all, and enjoy an afternoon of corgi races, food trucks and five animal-related vendors. This year’s event will also feature a new element, “Millionaire’s Row,” for VIP guests who will enjoy a pre-show “meet and greet” of all the Corgi contenders from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets for this VIP shaded seating area will have the best view of the races and include a bloody Mary bar. Pine Bluffs Distilling, 322 North Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3000
Saturday Night Racing – Sept. 5, 6 p.m. $15-$20. Calling all speed demons, hot rods and racing fans of all ages: enjoy this evening of supers, cubbies, mod coupes, warriors and pure stocks. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 S. Greeley Highway. www.monster truckent.com
CANCELED! Thompson Square Acoustic Show – Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m. $20-$200. American country music duo Thompson Square (aka husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson) will offer an evening of live music for the concert-deprived. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
Kitchen Dwellers and Salmon’s Leftovers Drive-In Concert – Sept. 5, 8-11p.m. $169 a car, $350 for VIP. Enjoy an evening of live music under the stars featuring Kitchen Dwellers & Salmon’s Leftovers feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison Alwyn Robinson, Tyler Grant. This concert is for those aged 18 and older. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
Cars and Coffee – Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Monster Truck Entertainment – Sept. 6, 2 p.m. $15-$20 admission and an additional $5 for parking. Start your engines for this competitive monster trucks rally. Witness these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action during the NITRO Tour. First 500 kids get a free monster truck toy. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 S. Gree-ley Highway. www.monstertruckent.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 8, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Crazy Stitch In – Sept. 10, 5-8 p.m. “Crazy” is a 29-inch wide by 70-foot long instillation by local contemporary artist Georgia Rowswell that was inspired by the intricately decorated Crazy Quilts of 1800s America. The piece is composed of layers of thrift store clothes from the top 36 exporters to the United States, and it was designed to spark conversations about “fast fashion” and its cost to textile workers and the environment. To be part of this collaborative project involving participants in the “slow craft” of embroidery, head to Rowswell’s studio during this month’s artwalk event. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. www.bluedoorarts.weebly.com
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – Sept. 10, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home and Three Crows Gallery and Gifts. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Mountain Duo Concert – Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
Free! Kip Attaway Patriot Day Performance – Sept. 11, 7-9 p.m. Honor Patriot Day by attending this performance by cowboy, comedian, singer, songwriter and musician Kip Attaway. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E 19th. 307-635-3171
Wildermiss Concert – Sept. 11, 8-11 p.m. $15-$20. Denver-based indie rock band Wildermiss started gaining a following in the 307 after performing at Cheyenne’s own Edgefest, and now they’re headed to the capital city’s newest stage. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Kyle Hollingsworth Band Drive-In Concert – Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $49-$238. Kyle Hollingsworth of The String Cheese Incident is headed to Cheyenne for his own headlining concert. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Great Bison Shuffle – Sept. 12, 7 a.m. Lace up your running shoes. This year’s annual fundraiser will feature an inaugural half-marathon in addition to a 1K kids run, 2K walk, 5K walk/run and 10K run. The new 13.1-mile race will be run on dirt and gravel roads and cross into northern Colorado, making it a unique two-state course. Proceeds from the event will be used to buy new exercise equipment for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab programs. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-996-4510. www.cheyenneregional.org/location/cheyenne-regional-foundation
Craft Show/Flea Market – Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Get crafty at the return of this event, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. Lunch will be available and COVID-19 precautions will be taken. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Canceled! AARP Driver Safety – Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. Senior Center, 2101 Thomes Ave. 307-635-2435
”School of Rock” Screening – Sept. 12, doors at 1:30 p.m., show at 2:30 p.m. $5. Head to the Civic Center to watch one of Jack Black’s most memorable performances come to life on the big screen. What happens when an out-of-work and overzealous guitarist gets thrown out of his band and into an elementary prep school as a (extremely unqualified) substitute? Find out at this screening of the laugh-out-loud film. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cars, Cigars, Guitars, Under the Stars Charity Car Show – Sept. 12, 4-9 p.m. $50-$100 ($100 for one individual showing up to two cars or vintage motorcycles and $100 for general admission, which includes food and beverage, and $50 sale for significant others). The name says it all for this charity car show. Peruse several vintage vehicles, enjoy live music by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers and The Change Agents and chow down on some beef tri-tip and chicken (and sip on both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages). Charity recipients include Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity and Safe House. This event has a limited capacity. 10013 Wayne Road. ccgunderthestars@gmail.com
”Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” – Sept. 12, doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 5 p.m. then later that night the second show’s doors open at 7:45 p.m. and show starts at 8:15 p.m. $30-$45. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show will take the stage for an evening of Beatles and Rollings Stones hits. The Cheyenne show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada that includes many of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers. The two-hour show includes three sets by each band and ends with an encore featuring both. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
20th Anniversary “Almost Famous” Screening – Sept. 12, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $8. Come experience one of the most iconic music films of all time at the Civic Center. Loosely based on Cameron Crowe’s real-life teenage experiences as a music journalist covering the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin, this movie is a coming-of-age story following the life of young William Miller and his journey from a high school classroom in San Diego to a tour bus on the road with fictitious rock band, Stillwater. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cheyenne Celtic Festival – Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate Celtic culture with authentic food, live Celtic music and cornerstone event, the annual Strongman Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition. Dunbar Field, Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 18, 11 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s events are slack from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and performance from 4-8 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
”The Song Remains the Same” Screening – Sept. 18, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $8. Take the Stairway to Heaven via this screening of documentary “The Song Remains the Same” following iconic band Led Zep- pelin. Step back into the year 1973 with this film, which was shot over a three-day run at Madison Square Garden. This recorded concert will give you an inside look at the legendary Zeppelin via special footage, backstage shenanigans and all the moments in between. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Reverend Horton Heat Concert – Sept. 18, doors at 7:30 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $25-$40. The Reverend Horton Heat is the stage name of singer, songwriter and guitarist Jim Heath as well as the name of his Dallas, Texas-based psychobilly trio. Heath channels mid-1950s rock ‘n’ roll icons such as Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Buddy Holly to offer an evening of heated live music. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 18, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Fall Into Green 2020 – Sept. 19, 8-11 a.m. $30 registration for the 5K. $35 for the 10K and $20 for either race for those ages 6-17. Head to the Sun Valley Greenway and head eastward for a race racing money for the Cheyenne Greenway. Race results will be posted promptly on CheyenneGreenway Foundation.org and awards for each event will be mailed to winners. www.raceentry.com/races/fall-into-green/2020/register
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 19, 9 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s events are slack from 9 a.m.-noon and performance from 4-8 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
Cheyenne Celtic Festival – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate Celtic culture with authentic food, live Celtic music and cornerstone event, the annual Strongman Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition. Dunbar Field, Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Cheyenne Fall Fest – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the change in season with this festival featuring 125 crafters and vendors as well as a petting zoo, hayrides and lots of other forms of entertainment. 1461 Obsidian Road. 307-286-2413
Live Music: Johnny Velvick – Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Throw back a cold brew crafted on-site while enjoying some live music. Black Tooth Brewery – Cheyenne, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362. www.blacktoothbrewing company.com
Banshee Tree Concert – Sept. 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $12-$18. Alternative band Banshee Tree combines the sounds of electric and acoustic instruments to create a melting pot of dance, jam, and early jazz music that you won’t be able to help but dance along to. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
DeVotchKa Drive-In Concert – Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $49-$240. Four-piece multi-instrumental and vocal ensemble DeVotchKa (name taken from the Russian word for “girl”) will perform live, drive-in style. This Denver-based group is known for its punk/indie folk/rock sound. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is coming to Laramie this week. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
”The Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show” – Sept. 5, times vary. Experience this art show, which highlights some of the most talented Black creatives, from the comfort of your couch. Artists will stream live from their personal studios, which you can catch on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Each Artists have Zoom links in place to speak one-on-one with potential patrons during times they are not live on the air. Runs through Sept. 6. Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews St., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.thebeauty ofblacknessfineartshow.com