Cheyenne and Laramie County
Great Bison Shuffle – Sept. 12, 7 a.m. Lace up your running shoes. This year’s annual fundraiser will feature an inaugural half-marathon in addition to a 1k kids run, 2k walk, 5k walk/run and 10k run. The new 13.1-mile race will be run on dirt and gravel roads and cross into northern Colorado, making it a unique two-state course. Proceeds from the event will be used to buy new exercise equipment for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab programs. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-996-4510. www.cheyenneregional.org/location/cheyenne-regional-foundation
Farmers Market – Sept. 12, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Craft Show/Flea Market – Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Get crafty at the return of this event, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. Lunch will be available and COVID-19 precautions will be taken. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Kids Story Hour – Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Have your lunch with a side of adventure at this family friendly event. Enjoy a reading of an engaging story, complete with projected illustrations. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
”School of Rock” Screening – Sept. 12, doors at 1:30 p.m., show at 2:30 p.m. $5. Head to the Civic Center to watch one of Jack Black’s most memorable performances come to life on the big screen. What happens when an out-of-work and overzealous guitarist gets thrown out of his band and into an elementary prep school as a (extremely unqualified) substitute? Find out at this screening of the laugh-out-loud film. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenne events.org
Cars, Cigars, Guitars, Under the Stars Charity Car Show – Sept. 12, 4-9 p.m. $50-$100 ($100 for one individual showing up to two cars or vintage motorcycles and $100 for general admission, which includes food and beverage, and $50 sale for significant others). The name says it all for this charity car show. Peruse several vintage vehicles, enjoy live music by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers and The Change Agents and chow down on some beef tri-tip and chicken (and sip on both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages). Charity recipients include Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity and Safe House. This event has a limited capacity. 10013 Wayne Road. ccgunder thestars@gmail.com
”Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” – Sept. 12, 7 p.m. $30-$45. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show will take the stage for an evening of Beatles and Rollings Stones hits. The Cheyenne show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada that includes many of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers. The two-hour show includes three sets by each band and ends with an encore featuring both. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.the lincolncheyenne.com
20th Anniversary “Almost Famous” Screening – Sept. 12, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $8. Come experience one of the most iconic music films of all time at the Civic Center. Loosely based on Cameron Crowe’s real-life teenage experiences as a music journalist covering the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin, this movie is a coming-of-age story following the life of young William Miller and his journey from a high school classroom in San Diego to a tour bus on the road with fictitious rock band, Stillwater. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Puppy Yoga for Yola’s Pet Rescue – Sept. 13, 4-5 p.m. $25. Re- laxing with a bunch of cute furry friends – what more could you want from a Sunday? Yoga class registration for this event supports Yola’s Pet Fund or goes directly toward a puppy adoption fee if you simply can’t help but take one of them home. Old Cheyenne Elevator, backyard adjacent to the studio, 802 W. 21st St. www.blossomcheyenne.com
Cowgirls of the West September Luncheon – Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the return of its monthly luncheons. Cheryl Tuck-Smith will be the guest speaker at the event, and she’ll speak about her paternal grandfather, Sheriff Norbert E. Tuck, who first came to Cheyenne as a member of the cavalry stationed at Fort D.A. Russell. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 15, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Art Uncork’d – Sept. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 per member, $50 per non-member. Art Uncork’d is back this month, and this time the event will be with Paula Wilson-Caziér. This third-generation Wyoming native is inspired by the natural beauty of the earth, particularly the trees at high altitude, which she depicts with watercolor pigments in her country studio. Join her for an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No experience required. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum (in the Carriage Hall), 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwest museum.org
Cheyenne Celtic Festival – Sept. 18, 1-7 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate Celtic culture with authentic food, live Celtic music and the cornerstone event, the annual Strongman Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 18, 11 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s events are slack from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and performance from 4-8 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
”The Song Remains the Same” Screening – Sept. 18, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $8. Take the Stairway to Heaven via this screening of documentary “The Song Remains the Same” following iconic band Led Zep- pelin. Step back into the year 1973 with this film, which was shot over a three-day run at Madison Square Garden. This recorded concert will give you an inside look at the legendary Zeppelin via special footage, backstage shenanigans and all the moments in between. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Reverend Horton Heat Concert – Sept. 18, doors at 7:30 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $25-$40. The Reverend Horton Heat is the stage name of singer, songwriter and guitarist Jim Heath as well as the name of his Dallas, Texas-based psychobilly trio. Heath channels mid-1950s rock ‘n’ roll icons such as Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Buddy Holly to offer an evening of heated live music. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.the lincolncheyenne.com
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 18, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Farmers Market – Sept. 19, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Fall Into Green 2020 – Sept. 19, 8-11 a.m. $30 registration for the 5K. $35 for the 10K and $20 for either race for those ages 6-17. Head to the Sun Valley Greenway and head eastward for a race racing money for the Cheyenne Greenway. Race results will be posted promptly on CheyenneGreenway Foundation.org and awards for each event will be mailed to winners. www.raceentry.com/races/fall-into-green/2020/register
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 19, 9 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s events are slack from 9 a.m.-noon and performance from 4-8 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
Cheyenne Celtic Festival – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission, food price varies. Celebrate Celtic culture with authentic food, live Celtic music and the cornerstone event, the annual Strongman Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition. Dunbar Field, Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Cheyenne Fall Fest – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the change in season with this festival featuring 125 crafters and vendors as well as a petting zoo, hayrides and lots of other forms of entertainment. 1461 Obsidian Road. 307-286-2413
Live Music: Johnny Velvick – Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Throw back a cold brew crafted on-site while enjoying some live music. Black Tooth Brewery – Cheyenne, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362. www.blacktooth brewingcompany.com
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 19, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Banshee Tree Concert – Sept. 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $12-$18. Alternative band Banshee Tree combines the sounds of electric and acoustic instruments to create a melting pot of dance, jam, and early jazz music that you won’t be able to help but dance along to. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
DeVotchKa Drive-In Concert – Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $49-$240. Four-piece multi-instrumental and vocal ensemble DeVotchKa (name taken from the Russian word for “girl”) will perform live, drive-in style. This Denver-based group is known for its punk/indie folk/rock sound. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Cheyenne Celtic Festival – Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission, food price varies. Celebrate Celtic culture with authentic food, live Celtic music and the cornerstone event, the annual Strongman Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition. Dunbar Field, Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 20, 11 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s event is performance from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 20, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! 307 First BBQ – Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Head to this free event hosted by community organization 307 First for the unveiling of the next silhouette in the 307 First Art Project, to snag some Cheyenne small business giveaways and 307 First gear and to meet new people. 1620 E Pershing Blvd. www.307first.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Mountainfilm on Tour – Sept. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $5-$10. Head downtown to watch a screening of various short documentary films about environmental issues, politics and humanitarian causes, all from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Kids Movie Night – Sept. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of a family friendly film in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com/reservations.
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 24, 7:30-10 p.m. $10 for tonight only. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
”Rock Star” Screening – Sept. 25, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $8. Mark Wahlberg stars as Chris Cole in this music film following a copy machine repairman by day, lead singer in a cover band by night – until his bandmates kick him out. Set in the 1980s at the pinnacle of Hair Metal, “Rock Star” takes viewers on a journey defining what it means when your biggest dream becomes your ultimate reality. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Booklovers Bash 2020 – Sept. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. This year’s fundraiser is going to look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thankfully bookworms are usually homebodies. For 2020, Laramie County Library Foundation will present an exclusive, livestreamed Fireside Chat with C.J. Box hosted by Wyoming PBS’s Craig Blumenshine. The event will include a smaller-than-usual auction and some fun cameo appearances by library supporters. www.lclsonline.org/bash/
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 25, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is coming to Laramie this week. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
Face Vocal Band Drive-In Concert – Sept. 12, 5 p.m.-midnight. $66 per two-person car, $99 per four-person car, $132 per six-person car and $22 per additional person. Come hear Boulder-based, all-vocal rock band Face Vocal (the 2019 A Cappella Music Awards’ Quintet of the Year) perform live at the drive-in. This performance will be followed by a screening of “Pitch Perfect.” Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, Colorado. https://holidaytwin.com