Cheyenne and Laramie County
Farmers Market – Sept. 19, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Fall Into Green 2020 – Sept. 19, 8-11 a.m. $30 registration for the 5K. $35 for the 10K and $20 for either race for those ages 6-17. Head to the Sun Valley Greenway and go eastward for a race benefiting the Cheyenne Greenway. Race results will be posted promptly on CheyenneGreenwayFoundation.org and awards for each event will be mailed to winners. www.raceentry.com/races/fall-into-green/2020/register
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 19, 9 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s events are slack from 9 a.m.-noon and performance from 4-8 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
Cheyenne Celtic Festival – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate Celtic culture with authentic food, live Celtic music and cornerstone event, the annual Strongman Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition. Dunbar Field, Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Cheyenne RV Fall Clearance Event – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free admission. Camping season may be nearing its end, but nature-lovers can head to this sale to browse tour travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and more on sale at this four-day event. Get employee pricing on new and used RVs and receive max trade-in values on your current RV. Customers also receive free propane refills for life with any RV purchase. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Fall Fest – Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the change in season with this festival featuring 125 crafters and vendors as well as a petting zoo, hayrides and lots of other forms of entertainment. 1461 Obsidian Road. 307-286-2413
Live Music: Johnny Velvick – Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Throw back a cold brew crafted on-site while enjoying some live music. Black Tooth Brewery – Cheyenne, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362. www.blacktoothbrewing company.com
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 19, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Banshee Tree Concert – Sept. 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $12-$18. Alternative band Banshee Tree combines the sounds of electric and acoustic instruments to create a melting pot of dance, jam, and early jazz music that you won’t be able to help but dance along to. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
CANCELED! DeVotchKa Drive-In Concert – Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $49-$240. Four-piece multi-instrumental and vocal ensemble DeVotchKa (name taken from the Russian word for “girl”) will perform live, drive-in style. This Denver-based group is known for its punk/indie folk/rock sound. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Cheyenne RV Fall Clearance Event – Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Camping season may be nearing its end, but nature-lovers can head to this sale to browse tour travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and more on sale at this four-day event. Get employee pricing on new and used RVs and receive max trade-in values on your current RV. Customers also receive free propane refills for life with any RV purchase. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo – Sept. 20, 11 a.m. $10. Giddy up for three days of rodeo action featuring top collegiate rodeo talent. Today’s event is performance from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Grounds, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1291
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 20, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! 307 First BBQ – Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Head to this free event hosted by community organization 307 First for the unveiling of the next silhouette in the 307 First Art Project, to snag some Cheyenne small business giveaways and 307 First gear and to meet new people. 1620 E Pershing Blvd. www.307first.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
“Mountainfilm” on Tour – Sept. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $5-$10. Head downtown to watch a screening of various short documentary films about environmental issues, politics and humanitarian causes, all from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Kids Movie Night – Sept. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of a family friendly film in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com/reservations.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 24, 7:30-10 p.m. $10 for tonight only. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Western Collectibles and Gun Show – Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from across the United States will display and sell a wide array of antique and modern firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, edged weapons, fine Western collectibles, Native American-made items, turquoise jewelry, fine watches and other more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
“Rock Star” Screening – Sept. 25, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $8. Mark Wahlberg stars as Chris Cole in this music film following a copy machine repairman by day, lead singer in a cover band by night – until his bandmates kick him out. Set in the 1980s at the pinnacle of Hair Metal, “Rock Star” takes viewers on a journey defining what it means when your biggest dream becomes your ultimate reality. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Booklovers Bash 2020 – Sept. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. This year’s fundraiser is going to look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thankfully bookworms are usually homebodies. For 2020, Laramie County Library Foundation will present an exclusive, livestreamed Fireside Chat with C.J. Box hosted by Wyoming PBS’s Craig Blumenshine. The event will include a smaller-than-usual auction and some fun cameo appearances by library supporters. www.lclsonline.org/bash/
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 25, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Farmers Market – Sept. 26, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Cheyenne Western Collectibles and Gun Show – Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from across the United States will display and sell a wide array of antique and modern firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, edged weapons, fine Western collectibles, Native American-made items, turquoise jewelry, fine watches and other more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Free! Tree Structure Pruning Class – Sept. 26, 9-11:30 a.m. Come learn how to mediate long-term structure issues for all your trees at this class, which is limited to 20 people. RSVP by Sept. 23. (If there’s enough interest, an afternoon class might also be offered.) Hosted by Laramie County Conservation District. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-772-2600. www.lccdnet.org
Free! Meet Your Laramie Conservation District Staff – Sept. 26, 11 a.m. The Laramie County Conservation staff will be available to answer questions on programs offered by LCCD, and the stream trailer will give demonstrations on how it is used in the education program. This event will be outside in the west parking lot of the library, and social distancing will be followed. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-772-2600
4th Annual Pine Bluffs End of the Trail Kite Festival – Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a relaxing day of perusing kite vendors, chowing down on festival food, raffle entering and watching Semi-Pro Kite Fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. The festival will feature large kites, stunt kites, sport kites and single line kite flying, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. The first 100 kids aged 14 and under will receive a free kite. The kite demonstrations will have limited seating, so bring your own chair. Bluffs Recreation Area, 1200 S. Beech St. (CR 164), Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3301 or sfornstrom@pinebluffswy.gov
Oktoberfest – Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m. $25.00 per stein, includes 2 tokens/fills: $18.00 per boot, includes 3 tokens/fills. Toast to one of the most popular German traditions. Grab a cold one (especially the Oktoberfest Marzen German Premium Pilsner), chow down on some German food, catch some live music, buy some raffle tickets and soak up the Oktoberfest fun. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Josh Gracin Concert – Sept. 26, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this country artist, who was the fourth-place finalist on the second season of “American Idol.” The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 26, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Reno Divorce Concert – Sept. 26, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $12-$18. Experience this Denver-based punk/alternative country group live in Cheyenne. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
An Evening with the Infamous Stringdusters Drive-In Concert – Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Price TBD. Want to hear music under the stars? Head to this live performance by progressive acoustic/bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Cheyenne Western Collectibles and Gun Show – Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from across the United States will display and sell a wide array of antique and modern firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, edged weapons, fine Western collectibles, Native American-made items, turquoise jewelry, fine watches and other more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Stretch & Sip Health Series – Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registra-tion includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 27, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 29, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.orgFree! Knights of the Turntable – Oct. 1, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 1, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Toys For Tots Kickoff Fundraising Dinner – Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Free with donation. The Marine Corps Reserve Cheyenne Toys for Tots Kickoff will include a sloppy joe/nacho dinner, live auction and raffles. Guests can also give monetary donations or donate new, unwrapped toys at the event, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Fleet Reserve Association Branch and Unit 59. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 678-215-7584 or https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org
Midnight West Fest – Oct. 2, 7 p.m. $7.50-$40. Midnight West Productions is back with this hometown film festival through Oct. 4. The organization will screen several MWP classics (such as “Summer Rage” and several films by Cheyenne Native Rudy Womack) as well as feature a live musical performance. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Atlas Theatre. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, masks and door temperature checks will be enforced. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915.
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”
– Oct. 2, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Taylor Scott Band Concert
– Oct. 2, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Ticket price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music led by songwriter-guitarist Taylor Scott, whose band delivers soulful, guitar-driven rock/Americana music. Opening for the group is local reggae ensemble Josh Gonzales Band. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is coming to Laramie this week. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyo- ming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
38th Annual Fall Holistic Fair – Sept. 19, 9 a.m.-noon, noon-3 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. (you must sign up for a timed session due to COVID-19). $7 per session, children 12 and under free. Explore alternative choices in taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment at this annual fair. Masks that cover both your nose and mouth must be worn at all times. Runs through Sunday. Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St., Fort Collins, Colorado. https://holistic-fairs.com
38th Annual Fall Holistic Fair – Sept. 20, 9 a.m.-noon, noon-3 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. (you must sign up for a timed session due to COVID-19). $7 per session, children 12 and under free. Explore alternative choices in taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment at this annual fair. Masks that cover both your nose and mouth must be worn at all times. Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St., Fort Collins, Colorado. https://holistic-fairs.com