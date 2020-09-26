Cheyenne and Laramie County
Farmers Market – Sept. 26, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Cheyenne Western Collectibles and Gun Show – Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from across the United States will display and sell a wide array of antique and modern firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, edged weapons, fine Western collectibles, Native American-made items, turquoise jewelry, fine watches and other more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Free! Tree Structure Pruning Class – Sept. 26, 9-11:30 a.m. Come learn how to mediate long-term structure issues for all your trees at this class, which is limited to 20 people. RSVP by Sept. 23. (If there’s enough interest, an afternoon class might also be offered.) Hosted by Laramie County Conservation District. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-772-2600. www.lccd net.org
High Spirit Holistic Show – Sept. 26, 10 a.m. $5 or three non-perishable food items or hygiene items to be donated to salvation army of Cheyenne. Come to relax and browse vendor tables full of jewelry, crystals, rocks, mediums, tarot readers, akashic records and more. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-772-1608
Free! Meet Your Laramie Conservation District Staff – Sept. 26, 11 a.m. The Laramie County Conservation staff will be available to answer questions on programs offered by LCCD, and the stream trailer will give demonstrations on how it is used in the education program. This event will be outside in the west parking lot of the library, and social distancing will be followed. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-772-2600
4th Annual Pine Bluffs End of the Trail Kite Festival – Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a relaxing day of perusing kite vendors, chowing down on festival food, raffle entering and watching Semi-Pro Kite Fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. The festival will feature large kites, stunt kites, sport kites and single line kite flying, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. The first 100 kids aged 14 and under will receive a free kite. The kite demonstrations will have limited seating, so bring your own chair. Bluffs Recreation Area, 1200 S. Beech St. (CR 164), Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3301 or sfornstrom@pinebluffswy.gov
Oktoberfest – Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m. $25.00 per stein, includes 2 tokens/fills: $18.00 per boot, includes 3 tokens/fills. Toast to one of the most popular German traditions. Grab a cold one (especially the Oktoberfest Marzen German Premium Pilsner), chow down on some German food, catch some live music, buy some raffle tickets and soak up the Oktoberfest fun. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Free! Veterans Legal Clinic – Sept. 26, 1-4 p.m. The Veterans Service Committee of Legal Aid of Wyoming is presenting a free clinic for veterans regarding wills and advance health care directives. Veterans will be able to have these documents prepared on-site, and legal professionals will be available to provide legal information for veteran-specific legal questions. AMVETS Post 10, 3839 E. Lincolnway. 307 432-0807
Josh Gracin Concert – Sept. 26, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this country artist, who was the fourth-place finalist on the second season of “American Idol.” The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 26, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Reno Divorce Concert – Sept. 26, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $12-$18. Experience this Denver-based punk/alternative country group live in Cheyenne. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
An Evening with the Infamous Stringdusters Drive-In Concert – Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Price TBD. Want to hear music under the stars? Head to this live performance by progressive acoustic/bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Robert Henry Band Concert – Sept. 26, doors at 8 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Portland-based country band. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Western Collectibles and Gun Show – Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from across the United States will display and sell a wide array of antique and modern firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, edged weapons, fine Western collectibles, Native American-made items, turquoise jewelry, fine watches and other more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
High Spirit Holistic Show – Sept. 27, 10 a.m. $5 or three non-perishable food items or hygiene items to be donated to salvation army of Cheyenne. Come to relax and browse vendor tables full of jewelry, crystals, rocks, mediums, tarot readers, akashic records and more. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-772-1608
Stretch & Sip Health Series – Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registra-tion includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Sept. 27, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! Express Employment Hiring Event – Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Express Employment is eager to help both people looking for seasonal work and those looking for a full-time career. Stop by with your résumé and chat with staff members about available positions. Snacks will be provided by Texas Roadhouse. Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 5221 Yellowstone Road. 307-632-0567
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 29, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Wine’n Down Wednesday – Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. $35. Unwind at Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar/delivery service. Start the evening with an hour-long yoga practice led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga. Then end your evening with your choice of a bottle of red or white wine. This Wednesday’s offering will be the Z Alexander label, and guests can choose between a cabernet or a chardonnay. This event is limited to 40 participants, and all should bring their own yoga mat. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Oct. 1, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Battle of the Bands – Oct. 1, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $5 per show or series pass for $20. Enjoy this battle of Cheyenne’s top up-and-coming (unsigned) bands and solo artists of varying genres. The winner will receive the use of The Lincoln for a night to host their own event/concert. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincoln cheyenne.com
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 1, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Toys For Tots Kickoff Fundraising Dinner – Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Free with donation. The Marine Corps Reserve Cheyenne Toys for Tots Kickoff will include a sloppy joe/nacho dinner, live auction and raffles. Guests can also give monetary donations or donate new, unwrapped toys at the event, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Fleet Reserve Association Branch and Unit 59. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 678-215-7584 or https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org
Midnight West Fest – Oct. 2, 7 p.m. $7.50-$40. Midnight West Productions is back with this hometown film festival through Oct. 4. The organization will screen several MWP classics (such as “Summer Rage” and several films by Cheyenne Native Rudy Womack) as well as feature a live musical performance. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Atlas Theatre. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, masks and door temperature checks will be enforced. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915.
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 2, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Taylor Scott Band Concert – Oct. 2, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Ticket price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music led by songwriter-guitarist Taylor Scott, whose band delivers soulful, guitar-driven rock/Americana music. Opening for the group is local reggae ensemble Josh Gonzales Band. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Farmers Market – Oct. 3, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Divots & Drivers: 2020 Inaugural DDA Golf Tournament – Oct. 3, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. shotgun start. $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. Mark your calendars for the Downtown Development Authority’s inaugural DDA Golf Tournament. All proceeds from this tournament will go towards updating the downtown planters. A light breakfast and golf carts will be provided, however, there must be two players per cart (no individual carts are available). Due to COVID restrictions, there is a 100 player limit, so reserve ASAP. Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road. 307-433-9730 or holly@ downtowncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Firefighters Chili Cook-Off – Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cheyenne Firefighters of Local 279 will host this annual fundraiser again, and proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission to save and improve the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases. Local 279 will also be continuing its virtual fill-the-boot donations until December. This event will take place during a joint open house event for the National Fire Prevention Week. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square Capitol &, West 15th Street. https://filltheboot.donordrive.com
Fall Festival – Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Come celebrate the start of fall at this Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge festival. Enjoy kids’ activities, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, door prizes, a food truck, vendors and more fun for the whole family. 1600 Thomes Ave. 307-220-1430
Dogtober Fest – Oct. 3, 1-6 p.m. $25 registration per dog, free to attend. Last year’s inaugural event was so popular, Cheyenne Animal Shelter is bringing it back. Enjoy an afternoon of dogs, beer, food trucks and wiener dog races to raise money for the shelter. Freedom’s Edge is brewing a special beer for the occasion, so come early to taste the new “Hair of the Dog” before it runs out. All wiener dogs are encouraged to enter to vie for the spot as the winner of this year’s race, and there will also be a Mutt Round this year. Prizes will also be given to the “Best in Show” for both humans and animals dressed in their best Octoberfest or Halloween attire. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-632-6655
WYOmericana Caravan – Oct. 3, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $15 to $20. This annual touring show is a celebration of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene, and this year is the event’s sixth anniversary. Several acts will hit the road together and performing individual sets at every venue with ad-libbed cross-band collaborations followed by an extended encore with all members of the tour. Due to reduced capacity ticket minimums and a limit of 12 per order is in place. You will be required to select adjacent seats in order to check out. Masks are required to enter venue.
Midnight West Fest – Oct. 3, 7 p.m. $7.50-$40. Midnight West Productions is back with this hometown film festival through Oct. 4. The organization will screen several MWP classics (such as “Summer Rage” and several films by Cheyenne Native Rudy Womack) as well as feature a live musical performance. Tonight’s event will also include the festival’s beloved horror extravaganza, complete with an illusion show. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Atlas Theatre. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, masks and door temperature checks will be enforced. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915.
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 3, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cars and Coffee – Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. This month’s spotlight organization is Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 4, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Midnight West Fest Family Day – Oct. 4, 11 a.m. $7.50-$40. Midnight West Productions is back with this hometown film festival. The organization will screen several MWP classics and today, all the films will be family friendly. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Atlas Theatre. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, masks and door temperature checks will be enforced. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915.Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is coming to Laramie this week. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
Trace Bundy Concert – Sept. 27, doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m. $20. Stretch your legs and get some fresh air while enjoying live music on the Great Lawn. Trace Bundy, an internationally-acclaimed guitar virtuoso who uses harmonics, looping, and multiple capos, will perform from the Everitt Pavilion with 12 acres of botanic gardens surrounding the stage. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-416-2486