Hog-wild fun

Enjoy the inaugural Laramie County Hogfest from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. For $40 per cornhole team, $10 for bike show entry and $10 for pig wrestling entry (those under the age of 2 are free), you can experience a full day of festivities kicking off with a cornhole tournament followed by a bike show and pig wrestling. This event takes place at Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. Call 307-633-4670 with questions. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle