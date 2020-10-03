Cheyenne and Laramie County
Farmers Market – Oct. 3, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Laramie County Hogfest – Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $40 per cornhole team, $10 for bike show entry and $10 for pig wrestling entry (those under the age of 2 are free). Head to the fairgrounds for this full day of hog-wild fun. The festivities will kick off with a cornhole tournament (registration opens at 9 a.m., tournament starts at 10 a.m.) followed by a bike show (registration at 11 a.m., show from noon-3 p.m.) and pig wrestling (registration starts at 5 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.) Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Divots & Drivers: 2020 Inaugural DDA Golf Tournament – Oct. 3, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. shotgun start. $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. Mark your calendars for the Downtown Development Authority’s inaugural DDA Golf Tournament. All proceeds from this tournament will go towards updating the downtown planters. A light breakfast and golf carts will be provided, however, there must be two players per cart (no individual carts are available). Due to COVID restrictions, there is a 100 player limit, so reserve ASAP. Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road. 307-433-9730 or holly@ downtowncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Firefighters Chili Cook-Off – Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cheyenne Firefighters of Local 279 will host this annual fundraiser again, and proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission to save and improve the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases. Local 279 will also be continuing its virtual fill-the-boot donations until December. This event will take place during a joint open house event for the National Fire Preven-tion Week. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square Capitol &, West 15th Street. https://filltheboot.donordrive.com
Fall Festival – Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Come celebrate the start of fall at this Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge festival. Enjoy kids’ activities, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, door prizes, a food truck, vendors and more fun for the whole family. 1600 Thomes Ave. 307-220-1430
Dogtober Fest – Oct. 3, 1-6 p.m. $25 registration per dog, free to attend. Last year’s inaugural event was so popular, Cheyenne Animal Shelter is bringing it back. Enjoy an afternoon of dogs, beer, food trucks and wiener dog races to raise money for the shelter. Freedom’s Edge is brewing a special beer for the occasion, so come early to taste the new “Hair of the Dog” before it runs out. All wiener dogs are encouraged to enter to vie for the spot as the winner of this year’s race, and there will also be a Mutt Round this year. Prizes will also be given to the “Best in Show” for both humans and animals dressed in their best Octoberfest or Halloween attire. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-632-6655
WYOmericana Caravan – Oct. 3, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. This annual touring show is a celebration of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene, and this year is the event’s sixth anniversary. Several acts will hit the road together and performing individual sets at every venue with ad-libbed cross-band collaborations followed by an extended encore with all members of the tour. Due to reduced capacity ticket minimums and a limit of 12 per order is in place. You will be required to select adjacent seats in order to check out. Masks are required to enter venue. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Midnight West Fest – Oct. 3, 7 p.m. $7.50-$40. Midnight West Productions is back with this hometown film festival through Oct. 4. The organization will screen several MWP classics (such as “Summer Rage” and several films by Cheyenne Native Rudy Womack) as well as feature a live musical performance. Tonight’s event will also include the festival’s beloved horror extravaganza, complete with an illusion show. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Atlas Theatre. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, masks and door temperature checks will be enforced. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915.
Saving Abel Concert – Oct. 3, 7 p.m. $20. American rock band Saving Abel from Corinth, Mississippi, will take the stage for a headbanger of a show. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 3, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cars and Coffee – Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. This month’s spotlight organization is Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 4, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Midnight West Fest Family Day – Oct. 4, 11 a.m. $7.50-$40. Midnight West Productions is back with this hometown film festival. The organization will screen several MWP classics and today, all the films will be family friendly. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Atlas Theatre. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, masks and door temperature checks will be enforced. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915.
Auditions for “Love Letters” – Oct. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Want to be in a Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show? CLTP is currently looking for two actors and two actresses that are able to portray late 50s/early 60s in “Love Letters,” a show that tells the story of two individuals and the connection they shared over a 50-year friendship. Everyone will read a monologue from the script, and for those that wish to review the monologues ahead of the audition, you can pick up a copy at the box office starting Sept. 11. Do not memorize the monologue, it’s a reader’s theater piece. Call backs (if needed) will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. Cast List will be posted Oct. 8. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. johnpthompso@gmail.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Oct. 6, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesday market.org
Free! Taco Tuesday Art Show for Kirby C. Hornbeck – Oct. 6, 4 p.m. Come eat some free tacos, grab a free margarita and enjoy some artwork by Laramie photographer Kirby C. Hornbeck (all set to live music by a mariachi band, of course). Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. www.powderriverartgallery.net
Auditions for “Love Letters” – Oct. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Want to be in a Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show? CLTP is currently looking for two actors and two actresses that are able to portray late 50s/early 60s in “Love Letters,” a show that tells the story of two individuals and the connection they shared over a 50-year friendship. Everyone will read a monologue from the script, and for those that wish to review the monologues ahead of the audition, you can pick up a copy at the box office starting Sept. 11. Do not memorize the monologue, it’s a reader’s theater piece. Call backs (if needed) will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. Cast List will be posted Oct. 8. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. johnpthompso@gmail.com
Free! Meditation Series – Oct. 7, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace with a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc. and head to the gardens for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts and Powder River Art Gallery. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Battle of the Bands – Oct. 8, doors at 6 p.m. $5 per show or series pass for $20. Enjoy this battle of Chey-enne’s top up-and-coming (unsigned) bands and solo artists of varying genres. The winner will receive the use of The Lincoln for a night to host their own event/concert. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 8, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Brandt Tobler and Josh Blue Comedy Show – Oct. 9, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. then a second show with doors opening at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $27. Co-Headliners Josh Blue of “Last Comic Standing” and Cheyenne’s own Brandt Tobler will be the first two comedians to present a stand-up show at the new refurbished Lincoln theater. Due to reduced capacity, ticket minimums and a maximum of 12 per order is in place. You will be required to select adjacent seats in order to check out. Masks are required to enter venue. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 9, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Comedy Night – Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $30-$90 per table (depends on number of guests). World got you down lately? Laugh off the pandemic blues at this fun-filled event. Enjoy an evening performance of two stand-up comedians – best served with alcohol. Seating begins at 7 p.m., and the first comic hits the stage 7:30 p.m. This is a 21 and over event, and there will be limited menu items available during the show. Tables are offered for parties of two, four or six guests per table, spaced graciously for social distancing. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
Free! 9th Africa MAAFA Remembrance Day Conference – Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-noon. Sankofa African Heritage, Inc. presents this conference with the theme Educating the Whole Child – Schools Without Borders. Dr. Boyd Brown, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1 and Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instructions, will be the principal speakers. The conference is designed to illustrate the productive developments and progresses in LCSD1, and to address projections in statewide curricula trends, social needs and changing community values and responsibilities. Masks will be provided. The event will include refreshments and is sponsored in part by the LCCC Department of Student Engagement and Diversity, CARES Act, THINK WY, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Rooms for Institutes and Conferences, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-635-7094
Operation Happy Christmas – Oct. 10, 6 p.m. During the Saturday Night Cruise, Classic Chevys of Cheyenne wants you to support its efforts to collect toys for the Salvation Army by bringing a new, unwrapped child’s toy or monetary donation. Drop off your donation at the box on Central Avenue between 24th and 25th Street while you cruise. 307-632-9779
Brandt Tobler and Josh Blue Comedy Show – Oct. 10, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. then a second show with doors opening at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $27. Co-Headliners Josh Blue of “Last Comic Standing” and Cheyenne’s own Brandt Tobler will be the first two comedians to present a stand-up show at the new refurbished Lincoln theater. Due to reduced capacity, ticket minimums and a maximum of 12 per order is in place. You will be required to select adjacent seats in order to check out. Masks are required to enter venue. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Sunsquabi Concert – Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. $169-$340. Come get funky at a drive-in concert with this three-piece hydro funk trio from Boulder, Colorado. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
LynchMob Concert – Oct. 10, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $15. Enjoy an evening of live music by this iconic hard rock band. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 10, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 11, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shake-speare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! Will Read for Beer – Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. If you decide to read along, message the club on Facebook so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is in Laramie this month. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
“The Winds of Change” Concert – Oct. 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $60. Celebrate Beethoven’s would-be 250th birthday early this month with the Fort Collins Symphony. The repertoire for this concert will include Beethoven’s Symphony No 2 in D major, Op. 36 (1801) and Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 (1806) as well as Louise Farrenc’s Overture in Eb, Op. 24 (1834). The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730