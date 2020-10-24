Cheyenne and Laramie County
Halloween Harvest – Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the season with a day of shopping and refreshment. Want to get your holiday shopping started early? Peruse this wide array of crafters and vendors. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-638-9416
Fruit Trees and Small Fruit for Wyoming with Scott Skogerboe – Oct. 24, 10 a.m. $15. The first installment of Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ new fall speaker series features Scott Skogerboe, who has been the propagator at Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery for the last 25 years. There, he grows 300,000 trees and shrubs every year for sale to nurseries from Casper to Albuquerque. In this lecture he’ll speak about fruit trees, which is a topic he learned a great deal about early in his horticultural career when he was the owner of a small nursery specializing in fruit trees and berries adaptable to the rigors of growing on the high plains. Fun fact: Scott also discovered the last remaining tree planted by Johnny Appleseed. www.botanic.org/ classes/
Great Pumpkin Giveaway – Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Fall festivities abound at this event, where participants can come pick up a pumpkin to decorate at home. Eventgoers can also take part in the Business Park Trick-or-Treating experience that will provide trick-or-treat bags for all the kids. There will also be a corn maze and games. Kids’ Costume Runway will start at 11:30 a.m. Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, 255 Storey Blvd.
Stretch & Sip Health Series – Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
The Arc of Laramie County Trunk or Treat – Oct. 24, 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Expect a spooktacular time at the nonprofit’s first-ever Trunk or Treat. Due to COVID-19 The Arc can’t host its regular Halloween party, but this socially distanced event will have games, a pumpkin carving contest, a best costume contest and candy. The Arc of Laramie County, 4515 E. Pershing Blvd. Suite F. 307-632-1209
SOLD OUT! Boo Ball 2020: Beaches of Cheyenne – Oct. 24, 6-11 p.m. Price TBD. Get your spooky on at this annual Halloween party fundraiser for the Leadership Cheyenne class project. This year’s event is raising funds to upgrade and beautify the Lions Park beach area, which will include new sand, benches and picnic tables. Dress code: This is a western-themed party, but any costume (or no costume) is welcome! Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cheyenne booball.com
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillin-ger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
Halloween Party and Cosplay Contest – Oct. 24, 7-11 p.m. Free, but RSVP. Anyone looking for a spooktacular night can join the Titan Real Estate Team for a night of music, raffles, drinks, food and tarot card readings. The Asher Up- stairs, 500 W. 15th St. www.facebook.com/TitanTeamRealEstate
Fright Night Film Fest: “The Addams Family (1991)” – Oct. 24, 7:45-10:30 p.m. $8. Enjoy a safe alternative to traditional Halloween festivities while supporting the local arts scene and watch this spooky classic on the big screen. Your ticket purchase helps keep a local venue open during the pandemic. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show – Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
October Yoga Nidra Session – Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Yoga Nidra, also known as “yogic sleep,” is a fully-guided, deeply relaxing meditative practice found somewhere between the conscious and sleeping state of the mind. Come and leave rested and rejuvenated. Please bring items that will allow you to lie down comfortably for about 45 minutes (yoga mats, blankets, etc.). Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Texas Roadhouse Trunk Or Treat – Oct. 26, 4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate Halloween early with candy, balloon figurines and other kids activities at this outdoor event. Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle. 307-638-1234
“The Wild Horse Artist” Susan Humphrey & Wyoming Sculptor Tanner Loren – Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m. Anna Bilderback of Powder River Art Gallery is hosting this art show, which will feature wild horse photography by Susan Humphrey of Sand Wash Basin Horses and the work of sculptor Tanner Loren. Come see some art and enjoy live entertainment, free appetizers, wine and a full cash bar. Powder River Art Gallery 1906 Thomes Ave. www.powderriverartgallery.net
POSTPONED! Russian Ballet Theatre Presents “Swan Lake” – Oct. 27, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Price TBD. Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic is touring the U.S., presenting the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! The Nightmare on Arapaho Street – Oct. 28, 4-10 p.m. Spend spooky season the authentic way: at a free haunted house. Runs through Oct. 31. 707 Arapaho St.
Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt – Oct. 28, 6-10 p.m. $7 to play, $3 to just walk the maze. Splitting Hares wants to keep the spooky season spirit alive with this physically distant event. Head to this Halloween maze to walk and shoot some GellyBalls. Warm up by plinking some targets, take back the Bee Yard from the zombie beekeeper, put down the 7-foot Grizzly that is on the loose, and more. This maze is for those age 5 and older. Groups of 1-5 are allowed at one time. No food or drink is allowed in the maze, and there are no public restrooms). Rules must be followed and a waiver must be signed. Washington and 19th Street. splittingharesllc@gmail.com
Randy Burghardt Concert – Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! The Nightmare on Arapaho Street – Oct. 29, 4-10 p.m. Spend spooky season the authentic way: at a free haunted house. Runs through Oct. 31. 707 Arapaho St.
Battle of the Bands Finale – Oct. 29, doors at 6 p.m. $5 per show or series pass for $20. Enjoy this battle of Cheyenne’s top up-and-coming (unsigned) bands and solo artists of varying genres. The winner will receive the use of The Lincoln for a night to host their own event/concert. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincoln cheyenne.com
Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt – Oct. 29, 6-10 p.m. $7 to play, $3 to just walk the maze. Splitting Hares wants to keep the spooky season spirit alive with this physically distant event. Head to this Halloween maze to walk and shoot some GellyBalls. Warm up by plinking some targets, take back the Bee Yard from the zombie beekeeper, put down the 7-foot Grizzly that is on the loose, and more. This maze is for those age 5 and older. Groups of 1-5 are allowed at one time. No food or drink is allowed in the maze, and there are no public restrooms). Rules must be followed and a waiver must be signed. Washington and 19th Street. splitting haresllc@gmail.com
BulletBoys Concert – Oct. 29, 7 p.m. $15. Enjoy an evening of live music by this renowned heavy metal band. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
40th Anniversary Reunion World Tour: “Flash Gordon” – Oct. 30, 10 a.m. $30 and free for those under the age of 8. Come meet stars from this 1980 sci-fi classic Sam Jones and Kaius Harrison along with artist Chad Blakely. Costume contest will start at noon. American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway. https://bit.ly/3dKcOGd
Free! The Nightmare on Arapaho Street – Oct. 30, 4-10 p.m. Spend spooky season the authentic way: at a free haunted house. Runs through Oct. 31. 707 Arapaho St.
Kids Movie Night – Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Par-ents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of “Monsters Inc.” in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com/reservations.
Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt – Oct. 30, 6-10 p.m. $7 to play, $3 to just walk the maze. Splitting Hares wants to keep the spooky season spirit alive with this physically distant event. Head to this Halloween maze to walk and shoot some GellyBalls. Warm up by plinking some targets, take back the Bee Yard from the zombie beekeeper, put down the 7-foot Grizzly that is on the loose, and more. This maze is for those age 5 and older. Groups of 1-5 are allowed at one time. No food or drink is allowed in the maze, and there are no public restrooms). Rules must be followed and a waiver must be signed. Washington and 19th Street. splittingharesllc@gmail.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Oct. 30, 7 and 11 p.m. $15. Let’s do the time-warp again! Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ annual fall fundraiser comes in the form of the most interactive film experience the city has to offer. Grab your fishnets (or don’t, your call) and head to a high-energy shadow cast version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Local actors will lip-sync and dance along to the songs while the movie plays behind them. Prop bag included with every ticket. For guests aged 18 and up. The Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638–6543 or www.cheyennelittle theatre.org
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show – Oct. 30, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Dia de Los Muertos 2020 – Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate your loved ones who have passed and learn about the traditions and history of the holiday Dia de Los Muertos at this cultural event. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with a walk-through indoor floral and alter display, and authentic food will be available to purchase from La Pina Loca, and Best Tacos y Burritos La Paz outside. At 1 p.m., Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol will perform in front of the building to allow for social distancing and safety. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. www.botanic.org
Free! Downtown Trick-Or-Treating – Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority is getting its spooky on with this community trick-or-treating event. There will be 25 businesses offering candy and 25 businesses offering toys instead of candy as an alternative for children with food allergies, autoimmune diseases, feeding tubes, or other disorders that prevent them from partaking in the traditional Halloween candy. Various locations downtown. https://bit.ly/35aQ12E
Boos & Booze Downtown Halloween Pub Crawl – Oct. 31, 3-10 p.m. $35 per armband ahead of time. $40 day-of. Get freaky this Halloween with a pub crawl for the spookiest ghosts and ghouls. Bounce from watering hole to watering hole (or cauldron to cauldron) to enjoy drink specials at Accomplice Brewing, The Metropolitan, Chronicles Distilling, Dillinger’s Bar, Crown Bar and more (participating locations Danielmark’s Brewing and Freedom’s Edge Brewing are also hosting their own Halloween parties that day). Various locations. https://freedoms-edge-brewing-co.square.site
Free! The Nightmare on Arapaho Street – Oct. 31, 4-10 p.m. Spend spooky season the authentic way: at a free haunted house. Runs through Oct. 31. 707 Arapaho St.
Free! Boo Bash – Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Escape the cold and enjoy this indoor trick-or-treating event. Free for local businesses to set up a booth. Event Center at Archer, 3967 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Kids Movie Night – Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of “The Incredibles” in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com/reservations.
Halloween Party with Third Rail – Oct. 31, doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Throw on your spookiest (or funniest) outfit and head to Black Tooth for a brew, costume contest and concert by Third Rail. Micro Pop-up Concepts food truck will also be cooking up a Halloween-inspired menu starting at 2 p.m. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt – Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m. $7 to play, $3 to just walk the maze. Splitting Hares wants to keep the spooky season spirit alive with this physically distant event. Head to this Halloween maze to walk and shoot some GellyBalls. Warm up by plinking some targets, take back the Bee Yard from the zombie beekeeper, put down the 7-foot Grizzly that is on the loose, and more. This maze is for those age 5 and older. Groups of 1-5 are allowed at one time. No food or drink is allowed in the maze, and there are no public restrooms). Rules must be followed and a waiver must be signed. Washington and 19th Street. splitting haresllc@gmail.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Oct. 31, 7 and 11 p.m. $15. Let’s do the time-warp again! Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ annual fall fundraiser comes in the form of the most interactive film experience the city has to offer. Grab your fishnets (or don’t, your call) and head to a high-energy shadow cast version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Local actors will lip-sync and dance along to the songs while the movie plays behind them. Prop bag included with every ticket. For guests aged 18 and up. The Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638–6543 or www.cheyenne littletheatre.org
Halloween with Randy Burghardt – Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m. Price TBD. Get your fright on and enjoy the spookiest night of the year while listening to live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552“The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Nov. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m. $5. Enjoy this Tim Burton classic, which offers a particularly important message during this time we’re all experiencing in 2020: cherish even the simplest of daily joys. Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged for this event, as the venue is planning interactively terrifying Christmas festivities throughout the film. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
“Love Letters” – Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Canceled! AARP Driver Safety – Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. Senior Center, 2101 Thomes Ave. 307-635-2435
Next Generation Inputs For Organic Vegetable Production with Tyler Mason
– Nov. 7, 10 a.m. $15. Tyler Mason, a horticulturist from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will lead this second installment in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ fall speaker series. He worked at the Gardens as the assistant education director and horticulturist from 2012-2017 and is most passionate about sharing resources with home-owners and vegetable producers that will help them grow the top performing vegetable cultivars based on yield and flavor. www.botanic.org/classes/
”Love Letters”
– Nov. 7, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is in Laramie this month. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
Pumpkins on Parade – Oct. 24-25, 6-9 p.m. $8-$11. Guests of all ages an enjoy this celebration of everything Halloween and harvest related. Take part in the Community Carved Pumpkin Contest and/or enjoy hundreds of pumpkins and gourds arranged across The Gardens in artistic displays. Don’t miss featured giant pumpkins, a food truck, and beer and wine available for purchase. Kids under 12 will take home a candy-free goodie bag. Costumes are encouraged. Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave., Fort Collins. www.fc gov.com/gardens