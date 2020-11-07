Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Holidays 2020 Craft & Vendor Show – Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Come shop for everything from Mary Kay products to sweet treats at this 13-vendor market featuring food, a hot cocoa bar (which is a fundraiser for the 10u Cheyenne Extreme softball team) and free photos with Santa (1-3 p.m.). Los Conejos and La Pina Loca will be there all day selling from the food trucks. 9245 Chinook Drive.
Cheyenne Home Show – Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free parking and admission. Just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before winter, come see the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Visitors can also meet with local and national vendors who can help tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. www.cheyennehomeshow.com
Next Generation Inputs For Organic Vegetable Production with Tyler Mason – Nov. 7, 10 a.m. $15. Tyler Mason, a horticulturist from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will lead this second installment in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ fall speaker series. He worked at the Gardens as the assistant education director and horticulturist from 2012-2017 and is most passionate about sharing resources with home-owners and vegetable producers that will help them grow the top performing vegetable cultivars based on yield and flavor. www.botanic.org/classes/
Kids Story Hour – Nov. 7, 11 a.m. Free admission, but food and drink available for purchase. Have your lunch with a side of gratitude (this week’s theme) at this family-friendly reading of an engaging story. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
VFW Western Conference – Nov. 7, noon. Annually, the nearly 2 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliaries contribute more than 8.6 million hours of volunteerism in the community. This annual event is for members to gather, network and receive updates. Runs through Nov. 8. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. www.vfwwy.org
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 7, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“Love Letters” – Nov. 7, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
“Love Letters” – Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
VFW Western Conference – Nov. 8, noon. Annually, the nearly 2 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliaries contribute more than 8.6 million hours of volunteerism in the community. This annual event is for members to gather, network and receive updates. Runs through Nov. 8. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. www.vfwwy.org
Cheyenne Home Show – Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free parking and admission. Just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before winter, come see the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Visitors can also meet with local and national vendors who can help tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. www.cheyennehomeshow.com
“Love Letters” – Nov. 8, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cowgirls of the West November Luncheon – Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. Michael Kassel, curator of collections at the CFD Old West Museum, will be the guest speaker at the event. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Veterans Day Celebration with a Twist – Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m. Veterans, stop by the library today (or any day through Nov. 14) to pick up a special gift pack just for you. Before you leave, take a moment to have your picture taken for the display on the library’s wall of honor. Add a twist; take a drive to Pine Bluffs to visit the Veterans Memorial and its new wall mural and receive coffee and a cookie at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Virtual Live Genealogy Beyond Ancestry – Nov. 9, 3-4:15 p.m. The library is continuing its virtual exploration of genealogy resources available on the internet, such as those at FamilySearch.org and FindAGrave.com. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. (You can access the handouts and bibliography for this class by visiting https://lcls online.org/services/genealogy/ and scrolling to the Genealogy Handouts section or pick them up at the third floor Ask Here desk in the library.)
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Kids Movie Night – Nov. 10, 5 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for a French-themed evening of dinner and a screening of “Ratatouille” in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com/reservations
Free! Virtual Live Graphic Novel Club – Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m. Meet via Zoom once during the month of November and once during the month of December to discuss the graphic novel “Nimona” by Noelle Stevenson (which follows an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy). For grades 5–8. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on Nov. 10 and the second half on Dec. 1 (RSVP separately for the second session). Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Veterans Day “Hall of Honor” – Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission but donations accepted. Experience private U.S. armed forces military collections on display, including medals dating from 1780 to present. The display in-cludes approximately 29 different Med-als of Honor. Social distancing and masks requested. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. (Use south entrance). 307-287 9621 or 307-778 7981
Free! Veterans Day Drive-Thru Reception – Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Join library staff for a drive-thru coffee and patriotic cookies after the American Legion Veterans Day Cemetery ceremony. Drive heading north through the library alley to view the new Tomb of the Unknown Soldier mural and to pick up to-go goodies and an American flag to honor Veterans day. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
GFWC X-JWC Fundraiser – Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. GFWC X-JWC women’s volunteer service organization is holding a fundraiser that will benefit Cheyenne Family Promise and Friday Food Bags. Both dine-in and takeout options are offered as well as delivery for five or more meals to the same address. Cheyenne Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle. 307-640-5804
Food For Thought: Dale Steenbergen – Nov. 12, 11:45 a.m. $27. Food for Thought is a lunch series featuring inspirational innovators and leaders. This week’s event will feature Dale Steenbergen, whose presentation is titled “The Ground-Based Strategic Defense Project: What Are The Potential Impacts To Cheyenne?” The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. www.themetdowntown.com
Free! Virtual Live Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Nov. 12, 4-5 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join this first club meeting! This month, participants will be reading from “Your Very Own Robot Goes Cuckoo Bananas!” by R.A. Montgomery. Participants don’t need their own book. Drop in at the Burns Branch Library to pick up your interactive club activity bag before we meet virtually. This is for those in grades 2 and 3. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts, and Powder River Art Gallery. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Free! Virtual Live Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Nov. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. This month, enjoy Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
“Love Letters” – Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! World Kindness Day – Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It’s World Kindness Day and we could all use a little more kindness! Come into the library to pick up an activity pack to create a Family Kindness Jar, “random acts of kindness” cards to share and more. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Live Classic Conversations – Nov., 13, noon–1 p.m. Join Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro William Intrilligator for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the Nov. 14 concert that will be live-streamed on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! World Kindness Day – Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m. Pick up materials to create a kindness jar and a kindness bookmark. Spread the kindness worldwide on social media and use the hashtag #LCLS! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E, Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
“Love Letters” – Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Dueling Pianos – Nov. 13, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Craft Fair – Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Fall Speaker Series-DIY Crevice Gardening – Nov. 14, 10 a.m. $15-$40. For the final talk of the season, Kenton Seth will show virtual participants how to make a DIY Crevice Garden. Seth is an aimless plant worshipper who works as a grower and garden designer based in Fruita, Colorado. He is currently co-authoring a book on Crevice Gardens, and he documents novel horticulture news and travels at kentonjseth.blogspot.com. Reserve your spot at www.botanic.org/classes/
Hands of Hope Poker Tournament – Nov. 14, 11 a.m. $100 per player. Try your hand at this game of poker for a good cause. Enjoy an evening of card games, a silent auction, live music and a food truck to raise money for Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault on the Wind River Reservation. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley HighwayFree! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“Love Letters” – Nov. 14, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
POSTPONED! John Fullbright Concert – Nov. 14, 7 p.m. $20-$160. Grammy-nominated singer John Fullbright will provide an evening of Americana music with Shawn Hess, The Country Skillet and Hunter Hicks. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.comLaramie and Greater Wyoming
“Loneliness Was a Pandemic” – Nov. 7. Virtual. $15. Laramie-based Relative Theatrics presents this play by Olivia Haller, which follows a plot about robots who are advanced enough to realize they can do everything better than humans – except make art. When one human is tasked with teaching a robot how to paint, they grapple with the question of whether such a thing is possible, and whether they would want to do it at all. Ticket buyers will receive a private viewing link for at-home streaming on Nov. 6 that can be viewed at any time through Nov. 22. www.relative theatrics.com
The Front Range
98.7 KGNU Presents A Very Jerry Evening ft Dave Abear, Chris Sheldon, Joe Weisiger, Matt Abear – Nov. 7, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by this funk/rock band from northern Colorado. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially-distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.the aggietheatre.com
43rd Annual Denver Film Festival – Now through Nov. 8. Various times and prices. The Denver Film Festival is committed to delivering that quintessential DFF experience of cinematic storytelling and the people behind it, even during a pandemic. That’s why the event has gone completely virtual this year, offering everyone the chance to watch safely from home. Buy a pass and create your account on the Virtual Fest Hub. www.denverfilm.org/dff43/