Fall in love with letters again

This afternoon at 2 p.m., you can experience Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production, “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Tickets are $10-$22. Performances take place at Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. Call 307-638-6543 for more information. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle