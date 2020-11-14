Cheyenne and Laramie County
Craft Fair – Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Fall Speaker Series-DIY Crevice Gardening – Nov. 14, 10 a.m. $15-$40. For the final talk of the season, Kenton Seth will show virtual participants how to make a DIY Crevice Garden. Seth is an aimless plant worshipper who works as a grower and garden designer based in Fruita, Colorado. He is currently co-authoring a book on Crevice Gardens, and he documents novel horticulture news and travels at kentonjseth.blogspot.com. Reserve your spot at www.botanic.org/classes/
Pets Photos with Santa – Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. $25. Join the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for an afternoon photo session with St. Nicholas. The entry fee will get you a professional photo of your pet with Santa as well as a polaroid to cherish as a keepsake or give away as a Christmas gift. Due to COVID-19, participating pet owners are required to wear a mask. Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 800 Southwest Drive. 307-632-6655. https://app.donorview.com/V14X4
Hands of Hope Poker Tournament – Nov. 14, 11 a.m. $100 per player. Try your hand at this game of poker for a good cause. Enjoy an evening of card games, a silent auction, live music and a food truck to raise money for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“Love Letters” – Nov. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
“Witty Winds and Boisterous Brass” Concert – Nov. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Enjoy an evening of live music celebrating brass and woodwind instruments. The program will feature works by Copland, Mendelssohn, Gabrieli, Gounod, Holst, Loggins-Hull and Handel. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org or 307-778-8561
“Seven Deadly Sins” Ballet – Nov. 14, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $40. Reformation Dance Company presents this original full-length ballet based on temptation – the angelic and devilish sides of the human brain battling it out. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
POSTPONED! John Fullbright Concert – Nov. 14, 7 p.m. $20-$160. Grammy-nominated singer John Fullbright will provide an evening of Americana music with Shawn Hess, The Country Skillet and Hunter Hicks. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
90s Country Party with Double Wide – Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Cover price TBD. Bust out your mullets and fringe jackets to step back into the 1990s for this evening of live music with 90s country band Double Wide. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Dueling Pianos – Nov. 14, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
“Love Letters” – Nov. 15, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Curt Gowdy Trail Run – Nov. 15, 8 a.m. Free admission. Head outside and join the Cheyenne Running Club for a group trail run. There is no set distance or pace, so enjoy however you prefer. All levels of runners are welcome. Curt Gowdy State Park, Granite Dam Parking, 1264 Granite Springs Road. www.facebook.com/Cheyenne RunningClub
Free! Will Read for Beer – Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. If you decide to read along, message the club on Facebook so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedge brewing
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual Live Dinner and a Book Club – Nov. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The book this month is “One Day in December” by Josie Silver. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Free! Cheyenne Audubon Virtual Program: “Practice Winter Bird I.D. with eBird Quizzes” – Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Practice your winter bird I.D. skills using automatically generated eBird multiple choice photo quizzes at the Cheyenne Audubon Zoom meeting. Longtime eBirders Barb and Mark Gorges will show you how to set up your own quizzes on the free eBird program. https://cheyenne audubon.wordpress.com/
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Nov. 18, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace with a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Wine’n Down Wednesday – Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. $35. Unwind at Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar/delivery service. Start the evening with an hour-long yoga practice led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga. Then, end your evening with your choice of a bottle of red or white wine. This Wednesday’s offering will be the Z Alexander label, and guests can choose between a cabernet or a chardonnay. This event is limited to 40 participants, and all should bring their own yoga mat. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Live Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Nov. 18, 6-7 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join this club meeting! This month, participants will be reading from “The Magic Unicorn” by Deborah Lerme Goodman. Partici-pants don’t need their own book. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Virtual Live Water-Wise Gardening – Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Water-wise gardens combine efficient water use and conservation to create unique and beautiful landscapes. Horticulturist Jacob Mares will discuss how to create one of these gardens at home and how to select plants that will thrive here. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Seed Library of Laramie County (a joint project of Laramie County Library System and Laramie County Master Gardeners). RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual Live Brown Bag Book Club – Nov. 19, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club has gone fully online. Review the second third on Nov. 19 and finish on Dec. 3. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks, and an interactive activity! This month, the book is “The War that Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email!.
Tinsel Through Time: Opening Day – Nov. 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free admission. The Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion is ringing in the holidays the best way it knows how, and everyone is invited. The mansion will be open to the public for this Christmas decoration display until Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Dead Floyd Concert – Nov. 20, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $25. Hear the music of Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd like never before at this fusion tribute band’s live performance. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Country Christmas Craft & Gift Show – Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Peruse a variety of vendors and get some holiday shopping done early at this event. Silva’s Traveling Grill will have breakfast and lunch food available for purchase. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Whatchamacallit Market Craft and Vendor Sale – Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Come shop a variety of crafters, vendors and bakers’ collections of leather goods, jewelry, clothing, artwork and more. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. tracytrhebuglady@yahoo.com
Free! Virtual Live Yoga Together – Nov. 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun during this family-friendly yoga class. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Comic Book Day Distribution – Nov. 21, noon-6 p.m. Thanks to partner Olympus Games & Comics, the library will have free comics for those who come on down (while supplies last). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 21, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lcls online.org/calendar/
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Loneliness Was a Pandemic” – Nov. 15. Virtual. $15-$60. Laramie-based Relative Theatrics presents this play by Olivia Haller, which follows the following plot: Robots have finally advanced enough to realize they can do everything better than humans – except make art. When one human is tasked with teaching a robot how to paint, they grapple with the question of whether such a thing is possible, and whether they would want to do it at all. Ticket buyers will receive a private viewing link for at-home streaming on Nov. 6 that can be viewed at any time through Nov. 22. www.relative theatrics.com
The Front Range
Free! “Threads of Our Community” Virtual Exhibit – Now through May 28, 2021. The power of objects, and of textiles in particular, to bring people together is the connecting thread throughout the history of the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchan-dising at Colorado State University. Learn about the museum’s more than half-century-long history via this virtual exhibit. https://threadsofcommunity.omeka.net
Ongoing art
“William Kentridge: Second-Hand Reading” – Now through Nov. 21, museum hours. In this exhibit, featured artist William Kentridge explores topics such as apartheid and colonialism through his drawings, prints, and films. The flip-book film “Second-hand Reading” was constructed from the successive filming of drawings on the pages of old books and the seven-minute film is an investigation of race relations through an immersive combination of drawings and music. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Treasures of British Art” – Now through Dec. 6, museum hours. Enjoy 60 paintings gifted to the museum by the Berger Collection Educational Trust – the largest gift of European old masters to the DAM since the 1950s. See website for ticket prices. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Creatures Great And Small: Animals From The UW Art Museum Collection” – Now through Dec. 23, museum hours. Humans have long been fascinated with the natural world, and this exhibit invites viewers to reflect on the creatures that we have come to bond with, rely on for subsistence and have come to represent untamed wilderness. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Material Tradition: Textiles from the Collection” – Now through Dec. 23, museum hours. This exhibit displays objects from the collection to trace the common thread from traditional textiles to the conceptual work of contemporary artists found in the previous exhibit “Material Slip.” All featured objects are a part of the global material tradition and contain a story. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu
“Shantell Martin: Words and Line” – Now through Jan. 31, museum hours. The exhibition features Martin’s signature black and white drawings that explore intersectionality, identity and play. It includes an interactive wall with triangular boxes that rotate, an animated video projection and a third section focused solely on Martin’s renowned drawings. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverart museum.org
“The Light Show” – Now through March 7, museum hours. This exhibit explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art through 250 objects drawn from the DAM’s nine curatorial departments. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado. 720-913-0130 or www.denverartmuseum.org
“Sharon Louden: Windows” – Now through June, museum hours. The entrance hall of the UW Art Museum in the Centennial Complex features a site-specific installation by artist Sharon Louden. Using bright, reflective and curved aluminum sheets, it acts as a “drawing in space” and changes depending on the amount of natural light and the visitor’s vantage point. Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists and editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, Laramie. www.uwyo.edu