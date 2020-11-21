Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! LCCC Presents: “Stories From Quarantine” – Nov. 21, 9 a.m. Experience the Laramie County Community College theatre department’s take on the 2020 experience in this virtual series of plays. All works are written by LCCC students and explore what it’s like to live during an era of social distancing. This show contains adult content and language. www.lccc.wy.edu/VirtualTheatre
Country Christmas Craft & Gift Show – Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Peruse a variety of vendors and get some holiday shopping done early at this event. Silva’s Traveling Grill will have breakfast and lunch food available for purchase. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Whatchamacallit Market Craft and Vendor Sale – Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Come shop a variety of crafters, vendors and bakers’ collections of leather goods, jewelry, clothing, artwork and more. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. tracytrhebuglady@yahoo.com
16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence March – Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. The Zonta Club of Chey-enne will be hosting a Silent Witness pr-ocession from the Capitol to the Library. The procession is to bring awareness to victims of violence. The public is welcome. www.cheyennezonta.org
CANCELED Free! Virtual Live Yoga Together – Nov. 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun during this family-friendly yoga class. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Comic Book Day Distribution – Nov. 21, noon-6 p.m. Thanks to partner Olympus Games & Comics, the library will have free comics for those who come on down (while supplies last). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 21, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar
Free! “Play Me a Story” with CSO – Nov. 21, doors at 1 p.m., show at 2 p.m. The Cheyenne Symphony Orche-stra is partnering with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the Cheyenne Civic Center Foundation to bring children’s favorite story time treasures to life. This special event will feature Ferdinand the Bull, I Crocodile and Peter and the Wolf with guest appearances and narrative by local artists. This event is geared toward children ages 2-6 years old. Seating is limited to six per household. Event admission is on a first come, first-served basis as venue capacity is limited to accommodate social distance seating. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Downtown Holiday Lighting Celebration – Nov. 21, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (3D projection/light show 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.) Enjoy this first-ever hanging of the wreaths and lighting of the city. City, county and state officials will festively hang wreaths on lightpoles. Once they’re hung, watch as the streetlights are all lit in unison to kick off the holiday season. The 3D Projection show on the Depot will top off the family-friendly evening. Capitol Avenue and Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Free! Comedy Camp Out – Nov. 21, 6 p.m. Start your weekend with a laugh at this socially-distanced live comedy show. Cheyenne’s latest cocktail bar, Dillinger’s, will be decorated in full-on camping décor, so bring your camping chairs, tents (the perfect social distancing accessory) and any other gear you need to enjoy performances by some of the funniest stand-up comics in the Front Range. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Brian Brooks and the Incorrigibles Concert – Nov. 21, 6 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live outlaw country, classic rock and original music with a twist. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Nov. 24, 6 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material, and This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual Concert: “Around the World in 80 Minutes” – Nov. 25, noon. Join the Laramie County Community College community for a virtual concert featuring the LCCC Music Ensembles. www.lccc.wy.edu/VirtualConcerts
Heroes Holiday Extravaganza 2020 – Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy this fifth annual day of shopping, fun and celebration supporting first responders in Cheyenne. Browse a variety of vendors including The Balloon Lady and Alpacaglobo, and stick around for an appearance of Clock Tower Cosplay This event is part of the Downtown Cheyenne Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday. Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 28, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! 29th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade – Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m. Join marchers and “ooh” and “ahhh” at the “It’s Christmas, Y’all!”-themed floats for this long-lived Cheyenne tradition. Bring blankets and your favorite hot beverage and enjoy this timeless kickoff to the holiday season. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
Free! Virtual Art Show: “Dreaming of Blondie Bubba” – Dec. 1, 8 a.m. Jamie Adams’ work in this virtual exhibition continues his recent series, “Blondie Bubba,” which is a group of oil paintings that present the artist’s reconstruction of scenes from his father’s youth. Runs through Dec. 18. http://lccc.wy.edu/virtualart
Free! Virtual Live Graphic Novel Club – Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. Meet via Zoom to discuss the graphic novel “Nimona” by Noelle Stevenson (which follows an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy). For grades 5–8. Participants will review the second half on Dec. 1. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski – Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 per member, $50 per non-member. Get creative and enjoy an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No artistic experience required. Just come eager to learn and try something new. Tickets (which are limited due to COVID-19) include supplies, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwest museum.org
Free! Virtual Live Brown Bag Book Club – Dec. 3, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club has gone fully online. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks, and an interactive activity! This month, the book is “The War that Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
FACE Vocal Band Concert – Dec. 5, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. This Colorado-based vocal band – the first to ever headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre – is returning to Cheyenne for its annual holiday concert. Enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun to get in the Christmas spirit. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cowboy Christmas Market – Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Shop handmade and handcrafted goods at this Christmas market. Bring the family and peruse your options for Christmas present purchases. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 Iowa St.
2nd Annual Christmas Build – Dec. 12, 9 a.m. Come join this second annual volunteer build to make sure no child in Laramie County goes without a bed this holiday season. Bring yourself, family and friends. This build is sponsored by Cheyenne Kiawanis Club, Lowes and First Presbyterian Church. Beacon Hill Cheyenne, 3411 Cleveland Ave.
Free! Virtual Concert: “Holiday Collage” – Dec. 12, noon. Join the Laramie County Community College community for a virtual concert featuring the LCCC Music Ensembles to get in the holiday spirit. www.lccc.wy.edu/VirtualConcerts
Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-in Movie: “Elf” – Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Enjoy the second annual Laramie County Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-in Movie. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Jim Breuer presents: “The New Normal” – Dec. 29, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. (and another show at 9:30 p.m.) $35. Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention from his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you finish this odd year on a high note with this laugh-out-loud show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Loneliness Was a Pandemic” – Nov. 21. Virtual. $15. Laramie-based Relative Theatrics presents this play by Olivia Haller, which follows a plot about robots who are advanced enough to realize they can do everything better than humans – except make art. When one human is tasked with teaching a robot how to paint, they grapple with the question of whether such a thing is possible, and whether they would want to do it at all. Ticket buyers will receive a private viewing link for at-home streaming on Nov. 6 that can be viewed at any time through Nov. 22. www.relativetheatrics.com
Free! Touchstone Laramie 2020 Online Exhibition – Nov. 21, all day. The seventh biennial art exhibition and sale by the Laramie Artists Project will look a little different this year, but the show must go on. Enjoy Laramie’s most intimate art experience from the comfort of your home at this virtual exhibit featuring new work from more than 20 of Albany County’s top professional artists. Runs through Dec. 5. https://laramie-artists- project.square.site
The Front Range
Choice Organics Presents An Evening with All Night Train – Nov. 21, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by All Night Train, an Allman Brothers Tribute band out of Denver/Fort Collins. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially-distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.the aggietheatre.com
Mishawaka Presents: The Beeves Live on the Lanes – Nov. 21, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 per four-person table or $200 per eight-person lane. As the temperatures drop and shows are harder to do at The Mishawaka, concerts are moving indoors – social distancing style. Enjoy this live performance by Erie, Colorado-based rock band The Beeves by reserving a table or an eight-person lane (the latter of which includes bowling in the ticket price). Full restaurant and table service available. One ticket is good for one table or one lane. There’s a maximum of two tables or lanes per order. A total of 30 socially distant seating areas are provided. Chipper’s Lanes, 830 N. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.chipperslanes.com/events/