Cheyenne and Laramie County
Heroes Holiday Extravaganza 2020 – Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy this fifth annual day of shopping, fun and celebration supporting first responders in Cheyenne. Browse a variety of vendors including The Balloon Lady and Alpacaglobo, and stick around for an appearance of Clock Tower Cosplay This event is part of the Downtown Cheyenne Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday. Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Cheyenne Small Business Market: Holiday Edition – Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Support local business owners by exploring vendors and other shopping opportunities. Historic Plains Hotel, 1600 Central Ave. and various stores around Downtown Cheyenne. 307-316-4849
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 28, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! 29th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade – Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m. Join marchers and “ooh” and “ahhh” at the “It’s Christmas, Y’all!”-themed floats for this long-lived Cheyenne tradition. Bring blankets and your favorite hot beverage and enjoy this timeless kickoff to the holiday season. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
Free! Virtual Art Show: “Dreaming of Blondie Bubba” – Dec. 1, 8 a.m. Jamie Adams’ work in this virtual exhibition continues his recent series, “Blondie Bubba,” which is a group of oil paintings that present the artist’s reconstruction of scenes from his father’s youth. Runs through Dec. 18. http://lccc.wy.edu/virtualart
Grace for 2 Brothers Virtual Telethon – Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Virtual. Grace for 2 Brothers will highlight local businesses through a Facebook live that will feature a cooking-on-a-budget demonstration by Graffiti Cuisine, a financial literacy course by Blue Federal Credit Union, a yoga class by Blossom Yoga, an exercise demonstration by Pink Gloves Boxing and many more. The online event hopes to support local businesses while raising money for the GF2B foundation. www.facebook.com/GraceFor2Brothers
Free! 100 Faces of Santa – Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. See the large, rare collection of Santa Clauses from the 20th Century and all over the world. This part of the Thom Wise Collection was featured on HGTV. Runs Tuesdays-Saturdays through Dec. 23. Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Dr. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Live Graphic Novel Club – Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. Meet via Zoom to discuss the graphic novel “Nimona” by Noelle Stevenson (which follows an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy). For grades 5–8. Participants will review the second half on Dec. 1. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
POSTPONED Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski – Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 per member, $50 per non-member. Get creative and enjoy an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No artistic experience required. Just come eager to learn and try something new. Tickets (which are limited due to COVID-19) include supplies, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Virtual Live Brown Bag Book Club – Dec. 3, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club has gone fully online. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks, and an interactive activity! This month, the book is “The War that Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Mountain Duo at Black Tooth Cheyenne – Dec. 4, 6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 4, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Holiday Arts and Crafts Pop-Up Festival – Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Support local artists when making your shopping list this holiday season. From paintings and ceramics to photography and jewelry, you can find all sorts of gifts for your loved ones at this two-day arts and crafts festival. Runs through Dec. 6. 1900 Converse Ave.
FACE Vocal Band Concert – Dec. 5, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. This Colorado-based vocal band – the first to ever headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre – is returning to Cheyenne for its annual holiday concert. Enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun to get in the Christmas spirit. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 5, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Holiday Arts and Crafts Pop-Up Festival – Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Support local artists when making your shopping list this holiday season. From paintings and ceramics to photography and jewelry, you can find all sorts of gifts for your loved ones at this two-day arts and crafts festival. Runs through Dec. 6. 1900 Converse Ave.
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 6, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Santa Sips The Brew – Dec. 9, 4 p.m. Enjoy this holiday art show featuring work by several regional artists and local artist Steve Knox, who will do a live painting demonstration at this opening event. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. 307-286-8573
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 10, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $10 (for everyone, tonight only). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 11, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cowboy Christmas Market – Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Shop handmade and handcrafted goods at this Christmas market. Bring the family and peruse your options for Christmas present purchases. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 Iowa St.
2nd Annual Christmas Build – Dec. 12, 9 a.m. Come join this second annual volunteer build to make sure no child in Laramie County goes without a bed this holiday season. Bring yourself, family and friends. This build is sponsored by Cheyenne Kiawanis Club, Lowes and First Presbyterian Church. Beacon Hill Cheyenne, 3411 Cleveland Ave.
Free! Virtual Concert: “Holiday Collage” – Dec. 12, noon. Join the Laramie County Community College community for a virtual concert featuring the LCCC Music Ensembles to get in the holiday spirit. www.lccc.wy.edu/VirtualConcerts
CANCELED Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra: “Holiday Magic” – Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Ring in the season with beloved holiday favorites performed by CSO, narrator Sean Ambrose and trumpet soloist Justin Bartels. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org or 307-778-8561
Free! “What if Santa Were a Cowboy” Concert – Dec. 12, doors open at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. Bryan Ragsdale is a modern mountain man who writes songs about living in the Cowboy State. Known as the eco-cowboy, his music reflects the values he was raised with, the values he teaches his own children, ideals that are often overlooked in mainstream music today. At this performance, Ragsdale will perform both traditional and original holiday songs from his Christmas album. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 12, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 13, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Free! Will Read for Beer – Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mendel. If you decide to read along, message the club on Facebook so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Free! Cards Against Humanity – Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Free to play. Attention nerds: game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially-distant fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 18, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Third Rail Concert – Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live rock and country music covers including songs by Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Stoney LaRue. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St.
Free! “What if Santa Were a Cowboy” Concert – Dec. 19, doors open at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. Bryan Ragsdale is a modern mountain man who writes songs about living in the Cowboy State. Known as the eco-cowboy, his music reflects the values he was raised with, the values he teaches his own children, ideals that are often overlooked in mainstream music today. At this performance, Ragsdale will perform both traditional and original holiday songs from his Christmas album. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincoln cheyenne.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Touchstone Laramie 2020 Online Exhibition – Nov. 27, all day. The seventh biennial art exhibition and sale by the Laramie Artists Project will look a little different this year, but the show must go on. Enjoy Laramie’s most intimate art experience from the comfort of your home at this virtual exhibit featuring new work from more than 20 of Albany County’s top professional artists. Runs through Dec. 5. https://laramie-artists-project.square.site
The Front Range
An Evening with SoDown – Dec. 3, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $140 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by Ehren River Wright, better known as SoDown, who will showcase his own unique form of dance music (and saxophone playing). Each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.the aggietheatre.com