Gather for (a more intimate) Christmas concert

Experience FACE Vocal Band’s holiday extravaganza at 7:30 tonight for $25-$35. This Colorado-based vocal band – the first to ever headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre – is returning to Cheyenne to spread holiday cheer when we need it most, so enjoy this evening of family-friendly fun. This concert takes place at The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. Visit www.thelincolncheyenne.com for tickets.