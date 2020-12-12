Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cowboy Christmas Market – Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Shop handmade and handcrafted goods at this Christmas market. Bring the family and peruse your options for Christmas present purchases. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway
2nd Annual Christmas Build – Dec. 12, 9 a.m. Come join this second annual volunteer build to make sure no child in Laramie County goes without a bed this holiday season. Bring yourself, family and friends. This build is sponsored by Cheyenne Kiawanis Club, Lowes and First Presbyterian Church. Beacon Hill Cheyenne, 3411 Cleveland Ave.
Christmas Craft Fair – Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. COVID-19 safety proctors are in place. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Free! Virtual Concert: “Holiday Collage” – Dec. 12, noon. Join the Laramie County Community College community for a virtual concert featuring the LCCC Music Ensembles to get in the holiday spirit. www.lccc.wy.edu/VirtualConcerts
Free! “What if Santa Were a Cowboy” Concert – Dec. 12, doors open at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. Bryan Ragsdale is a modern mountain man who writes songs about living in the Cowboy State. Known as the eco-cowboy, his music reflects the values he was raised with, the values he teaches his own children, ideals that are often overlooked in mainstream music today. At this performance, Ragsdale will perform both traditional and original holiday songs from his Christmas album. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.the lincolncheyenne.com
CANCELED Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra: “Holiday Magic” – Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Ring in the season with beloved holiday favorites performed by CSO, narrator Sean Ambrose and trumpet soloist Justin Bartels. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org or 307-778-8561
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 12, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s Nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Stretch & Sip Health Series – Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 13, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s Nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Free! Take It and Make It Monday Mondays – Dec. 14, library hours. Get crafty this Monday! Visit the library to pick up a packet to take home and create a beaded candy cane or wreath ornament. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns.
Free! Winter Fest – Dec. 14, library Hours. Winter weather got you down? Lift your spirits by picking up an activity kit on the second floor of the library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. There will be three projects for ages Pre-K and up. While supplies last. Runs through Dec. 19. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Dec. 14, 10–10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. Visit the following link to participate: https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West Christmas Luncheon– Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. This is the time of year that we try to get to get together with family and friends to celebrate the season, and Cowgirls of the West thinks this is never more important than during times of hardship. Head to this luncheon to hear a talk by Christina Bird, cultural resources supervisor at Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails, about how people celebrate during times of hardship. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Will Read for Beer – Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mendel. If you decide to read along, message the club on Face-book so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedge brewing
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Dec. 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this live Zoom class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Anime Watch Party – Dec. 16, 5-6 p.m. Connect with library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat. Discover more fun activities by joining the Teens Talk Manga community. Don’t have a Discord account yet? Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Cards Against Humanity – Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Free to play. Attention nerds: game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially-distant fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Dec. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this live Zoom class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 18, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s Nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Third Rail Concert – Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live rock and country music covers including songs by Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Stoney LaRue. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Dueling Pianos Family Holiday Edition – Dec. 19, doors at 12:30 p.m., show at 1 p.m. From $10. Bring the whole family to this first-ever holiday singalong version of dueling pianos. Laugh, dance and toe tap along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available during the show. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! “What if Santa Were a Cowboy” Concert – Dec. 19, doors open at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. Bryan Ragsdale is a modern mountain man who writes songs about living in the Cowboy State. Known as the eco-cowboy, his music reflects the values he was raised with, the values he teaches his own children, ideals that are often overlooked in mainstream music today. At this performance, Ragsdale will perform both traditional and original holiday songs from his Christmas album. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
It’s a Wonderful Onesie Party – Dec. 19, 6 p.m. Free admission. The epic tradition continues with this one-of-a-kind party. Trade in your ugly sweater for a onesie and drink the night away in ultimate comfort! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-in Movie: “Elf”– Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Enjoy the second annual Laramie County Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-in Movie, which will screen family favorite and Will Ferrell classic “Elf.” Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 19, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s Nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Dueling Pianos Holiday Edition – Dec. 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 20, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s Nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Free! Take It and Make It Monday Mondays – Dec. 21, all day. Get crafty this Monday! Visit the library to pick up a packet to take home and create a beaded candy cane or wreath ornament. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns.
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Dec. 21, 10–10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. Visit the following link to participate: https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/
Kids Movie Night – Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for a hoilday-themed evening of dinner and a screening of “The Grinch” in the banquet space while the parents get a night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com/reservations
Free! Take It and Make It Monday Mondays – Dec. 28, all day. Get crafty this Monday! Visit the library to pick up a packet to take home and create a beaded candy cane or wreath ornament. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns.
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Dec. 28, 10–10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. Visit the following link to participate: https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/
POSTPONED Jim Breuer presents: “The New Normal”– Dec. 29, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. (and another show at 9:30 p.m.) $35. Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention from his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you finish this odd year on a high note with this laugh-out-loud show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Bottomless Bathrobe Brunch– Jan. 1, 11 a.m. $35 ahead of time, $45 at the door. Come in your PJs, sweats, bathrobe, onesie, Snuggie, etc. and celebrate the end of one of the most stressful years in world history. Ticket holders get all the beermosas and bloody beers they want, a full brunch spread and maybe win a prize while they’re at it. Brought to you by Cheyenne Cupid’s Undie Run, all net proceeds from the event go to Cupid’s Charity to support The Children’s Tumor Foundation and end neurofibromatosis. Those who register for the run get 50% off Bathrobe Brunch tickets. https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/cheyenne
AARP Driver Safety Class Day 1 – Jan. 11, 8 a.m.-noon. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. AARP State Office, 1800 Carey Ave. 307-635-2435
AARP Driver Safety Class Day 2 – Jan. 12, 8 a.m.-noon. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. AARP State Office, 1800 Carey Ave. 307-635-2435
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Holiday Music & Light Show – Dec. 12, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Tune in to 99.5 FM to listen to music synchronized with over 10,000 lights! Watch from the comfort of your own vehicle in the spacious parking lot of the Historic site. The theme for this year’s show is nostalgia, so it’ll feature holiday classics such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” by Perry Como. Runs through Dec. 31. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733.
The Front Range
NoCo Winter Wonderland – Dec. 12, 5-9 p.m. $20 per car. Enjoy the holidays social distancing style at this pandemic-friendly, drive-through light display. This year, many nonprofits have been unable to hold fundraising events, so the goal of Winter Wonderland is to bring people together as a community, have a shared experience and celebrate the season by supporting one another. Runs through Dec. 31. Colorado Youth Outdoors, 4927 E. County Road 36, Fort Collins, Colorado.