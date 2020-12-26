Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Dancing Light Show – Dec. 26, 5-11 p.m. Kickstart your holiday festivities with this new spectacle. The official lighting display of Visit Cheyenne is a loving tribute to Carol Meyer’s late husband, Don. Their donation of this extensive collection will become a nightly display of dancing lights to holiday music. Runs through Jan. 3. Tune in to 107.7 to listen along to the audio show. Cheyenne Gunslingers, West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Free! Dancing Light Show – Dec. 27, 5-11 p.m. Kickstart your holiday festivities with this new spectacle. The official lighting display of Visit Cheyenne is a loving tribute to Carol Meyer’s late husband, Don. Their donation of this extensive collection will become a nightly display of dancing lights to holiday music. Runs through Jan. 3. Tune in to 107.7 to listen along to the audio show. Cheyenne Gunslingers, West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Brian Brooks Concert – Dec. 27, 7-10 p.m. Head to the Outlaw for an evening of live country, classic rock and original songs with a twist. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552. www.cheyenneoutlawsaloon.com
Free! Take It and Make It Monday Mondays – Dec. 28, all day. Get crafty this Monday! Visit the library to pick up a packet to take home and create a beaded candy cane or wreath ornament. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns.
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Dec. 28, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. Visit the following link to participate: https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/.
POSTPONED Jim Breuer presents: “The New Normal” – Dec. 29, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. (and another show at 9:30 p.m.) $35. Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention from his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you finish this odd year on a high note with this laugh-out-loud show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Dec. 30, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Dancing Light Show – Dec. 30, 5-11 p.m. Kickstart your holiday festivities with this new spectacle. The official lighting display of Visit Cheyenne is a loving tribute to Carol Meyer’s late husband, Don. Their donation of this extensive collection will become a nightly display of dancing lights to holiday music. Runs through Jan. 3. Tune in to 107.7 to listen along to the audio show. Cheyenne Gunslingers, West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Free! Virtual Winter Jeopardy – Dec. 30, 6-7 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join library staff for Winter Jeopardy, and you could win some fabulous prizes! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email. 307-634-3561
Randy Burghardt Concert – Dec. 30, 7-10 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual New Year’s at Noon – Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-noon. It’s time for the library’s annual New Year’s at Noon! Enjoy a virtual countdown from home while doing fun crafts and other projects with help from the library’s Facebook tutorials and other videos (which you can watch at your convenience). Pick up your interactive bag at the library starting Dec. 28, and then get ready to say “so long” to 2020! 307-634-3561. www.facebook.com/LaramieCountyLibrary.
Free! Dancing Light Show – Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m. Kickstart your holiday festivities with this new spectacle. The official lighting display of Visit Cheyenne is a loving tribute to Carol Meyer’s late husband, Don. Their donation of this extensive collection will become a nightly display of dancing lights to holiday music. Runs through Jan. 3. Tune in to 107.7 to listen along to the audio show. Cheyenne Gunslingers, West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
T Joe’s New Year’s Jam with Jars o’ Jam – Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the end of one of the worst years in world history at this New Year’s Eve party. Event includes dinner and drink specials and live rock ‘n’ roll music provided by Jars o’ Jam. T-Joe’s Steakhouse and Saloon, 12700 I-80 Service Road.
Cheyenne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop – Dec. 31, 11:45 p.m. Ring in the new year with this Cheyenne tradition. This year, New Year’s Eve will be celebrated social distancing style. The NYE Ball will be directly in front of the Municipal Building, but the fireworks can be seen all around the neighborhood. To see the show, park at any of the parking lots around the neighborhood near the building and watch the fireworks from your car. Stay with your small group to enjoy the show. Tune your radio to KFBC 1240 AM or 97.5 FM to hear the choreographed music. Cheyenne Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. www.cheyenne.org/balldrop
Bottomless Bathrobe Brunch – Jan. 1, 11 a.m. $35 ahead of time, $45 at the door. Come in your PJs, sweats, bathrobe, onesie, Snuggie, etc. and celebrate the end of one of the most stressful years in world history. Ticket holders get all the beermosas and bloody beers they want, a full brunch spread, and maybe win a prize while they’re at it. Brought to you by Cheyenne Cupid’s Undie Run, all net proceeds from the event go to Cupid’s Charity to support The Children’s Tumor Foundation and end neurofibromatosis. Those who register for the run get 50% off Bathrobe Brunch tickets. Danielmark’s Brewery and Tap Room, 1609 Capitol Ave. 307-514-0411. https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/cheyenne
Motley 2 Concert – Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m. Price TBD. There are even more reasons to celebrate this New Year’s Day, so head south of town to rock out to all your favorite Mötley Crüe heavy metal anthems and ring in 2021 the right way. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Red Iron Push Concert – Jan. 2, 8 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening with this outlaw country band bringing all the soul and grit a band can fit into a song. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cars and Coffee – Jan. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Randy Burghardt Concert – Jan. 3, 7-10 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 4, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Monster Stomp.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Jan. 4, 1 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a pinecone snowy owl or a tea light snowman magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Diorama Extravaganza – Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Use your homemade snow or any other items to create a winter-inspired scene and send pictures to pinebluffs@lclsonline.org, or bring it into the library to display. Runs through Jan. 14. Staff will give out prizes on Jan. 15 and 16. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Let’s Make It Snow – Jan. 5, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff virtually for a snow-making workshop! Learn how to make homemade snow, listen to some cold weather stories and get some ideas for snowy day crafts. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of January. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on Jan. 5 and the second half on Jan. 19. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Café Anime – Jan. 6, 4-5 p.m. Connect with library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat. Discover more fun activities by joining the Teens Talk Manga community. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – Jan. 7, 6-7 p.m. Virtual Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of January. Participants will review the first half of the book on Jan. 7 and the second half of the book on Jan. 21. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “Heart of a Samurai” by Margi Preus. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
6th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament – Jan. 9, 7 a.m. If you have a deep love for fishing, this event is for you. Head down Happy Jack Road to face the cold and test your luck in the park’s chilly waters. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road.
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club – Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon. Staff will be handing out copies of “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict for the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s first virtual book club! Sign up for the club and spend the month enjoying the book, then look for details of a virtual meeting in February. Runs through Feb. 20. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Jan. 9, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CANCELED! AARP Driver Safety Class Day 1 – Jan. 11, 8 a.m.-noon. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. AARP State Office, 1800 Carey Ave. 307-635-2435
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Jan. 11, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Pet Parade.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Jan. 11, 1 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a pinecone snowy owl or a tea light snowman magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
CANCELED! AARP Driver Safety Class Day 2 – Jan. 12, 8 a.m.-noon. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. AARP State Office, 1800 Carey Ave. 307-635-2435
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Jan. 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day – Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day all week at the Pine Bluffs Library! Pick up supplies to create one-of-a-kind jewelry and art with your personalized dots and dashes. Runs through Jan. 16. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
We Drink & We Know Things – Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Free! Virtual Genealogy – Jan. 13, 3-4:15 p.m. Did you get a DNA genealogy test for Christmas? Or are you just interested in how a DNA genealogy test can help you with your family history research? Join library staff for a virtual exploration of current DNA genealogy tests from several companies and go beyond the ethnicity percentages to learn how to use your distant cousin matches to help you find your ancestors. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Holiday Music & Light Show – Dec. 26, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Tune in to 99.5 FM to listen to music synchronized with over 10,000 lights! Watch from the comfort of your own vehicle in the spacious parking lot of the Historic site. The theme for this year’s show is nostalgia, so it’ll feature holiday classics such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” by Perry Como. Runs through Dec. 31. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733.
The Front Range
NoCo Winter Wonderland – Dec. 26, 5-9 p.m. $20 per car. Enjoy the holidays social distancing style at this pandemic-friendly, drive-through light display. This year, many nonprofits have been unable to hold fundraising events, so the goal of Winter Wonderland is to bring people together as a community, have a shared experience and celebrate the season by supporting one other. Runs through Dec. 31. Colorado Youth Outdoors, 4927 E. County Road 36, Fort Collins, Colorado.