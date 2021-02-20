Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show
– Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year's show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: The show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they'd like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Vinyasa Yoga and Beer
– Feb. 20, 9 a.m. $20 (for a one-hour flow class and one beer). Join in the fun at Black Tooth Cheyenne’s first Yoga Series, which kicks off with a vinyasa-style flow class. Masks are required when entering and walking around. Bring your own mat (sanitizing liquid will be required). Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Virtual Crafting Wild Cocktails Class: Botanical Infusions, Mixers & Bitters
– Feb. 20, 10 a.m. $25. Crave something new in classy cocktails? Go wild. This class is an exploration into the world of botanically infused cocktails from the wild and the garden. Herb lovers, learn how to add muddled flowers and herbal sprigs to your concoctions. Gardeners, try something new in your Bloody Mary like pickled onions. You’ll also learn how to make your own limoncello and rose grenadine (without all the dye and corn syrup). Cocktail kits included with ticket price and available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb.18 and 19. By Feb. 18 you’ll receive a Zoom link, instructions on how and what to prepare before the class, as well as the basic kitchen supplies needed to participate. https://bit.ly/3j4BuMq
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club
– Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. This month, the library will be handing out copies of “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. Sign up for the club and read the book, then join on Zoom to discuss the novel. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– Feb. 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the book club will be reading from “Lost on the Amazon” by R.A. Montgomery. You won’t need your own copy – you’ll be reading and choosing our adventure together as a group. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch libraries to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 20, 1–3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! End of Winter Reading Celebration
– Feb. 20, library hours. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up your Winter Reading prizes. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Family Valentine Dance Party
– Feb. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. $10 per person. With support from RE/MAX Capitol Properties and Blue Federal Credit Union, the YMCA has reinvented this annual event so families can enjoy a fun and safe celebration together during COVID-19 times. Families can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to arrive, take a family picture, dance their way through the gym, then pick up their picture, flowers and a Chick-fil-A dinner to take home along with a music playlist so they can continue the dance at home. Tickets will be available Feb 1-14. Space will be limited. Cheyenne Family YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway. 307-634-9622 x22. www.cheyenneymca.org
Comedy Night
– Feb. 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Get your giggles on at this comedy show featuring two talented comedians. This is a 21-and-over event. A limited food menu and full bar are available. All seating complies with local guidelines for social distancing (tickets sold in quantities of two, four or six guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
”Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
”Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
– Feb. 21, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. This is the final performance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– Feb. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Getting Dressed.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Feb. 22, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Scavenger Hunt Game Day
– Feb. 23, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff for a virtual scavenger hunt, trivia and fun games! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– Feb. 23, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of February, and this is the second meeting, which will review the second half of the novel. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Illegal” by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link.
Jeremy Salazar Art Expo
– Feb. 24, noon. Free admission. Enjoy this show featuring original contemporary paintings by Indigenous Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar. Runs through March 10. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O.
– Feb. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Join library staff for Trivia Murder Party and T-shirt battles in the library’s Next Level online community this month. Throughout January, the library is featuring the Jackbox games Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 25, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Music Open Mic
– Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Free admission. Budding musicians wanted! Whether you’re a rapper, singer-songwriter or emerging rock artist, all kinds of musicians are welcome at this weekly open mic night. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Yoga Together
– Feb. 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this live early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn
– Feb. 26, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and CSO principal clarinet Anton Ristor for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming CSO concert “Capricious Classics.” Livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CheyenneSymphonyOrchestra
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home
– Feb. 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. This month’s challenge is sugar cube architecture. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch libraries. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner
– Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or 1/2 order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the Knights of Columbus Wyoming District 1 Adopt-A-Parish initiative for the Catholic Church of the Virgin Mary in Kirkuk, Iraq. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Bugs, Beer & Bob
– Feb. 27, 9 a.m. $30 (which includes bug packets and two beers, and cash, CC, or Venmo accepted at the time of event). It’s fly-tying season, folks. Join Bob Reece, Wyoming’s Thin Air Angler and fly-fishing guide at Horse Creek Ranch, for a fly-tying class paired with your favorite Black Tooth brew. All you’ll need to bring is your fly-tying vise. From 9 a.m. to-10:30 a.m.(ish), Bob will tie various bug patterns while you follow along by watching the TVs around the bar. He’ll also answer questions and add tips as you go. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 27, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community, and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Capricious Classics” Concert
– Feb. 27, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents this Masterpiece series performance featuring Anton Rist and Kellan Toohey on clarinets and Mozart’s Symphony No. 4. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Gratitude and Raditude Fundraiser
– Feb. 27, 7 p.m. $45. Enjoy live entertainment for a good cause at this fundraiser for Grace for 2 Brothers. The event will take place in three hour-and-a-half increments for social distancing purposes. Performers include musician Bobby Phillips, magician Dan Jaspersen and actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada of “Breaking Bad.” Tickets will include entertainment along with dinner by Graffiti Cuisine and two free drinks. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-256-3344
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– March 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Whitey Morgan Concert
– March 5, 8 p.m. $25-$300. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music headlined by Flint, Michigan-based honky tonk country artist Whitey Morgan. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– March 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! ACCC’s “Love” Concert
– March 6, 4 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day late with this love-themed Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus concert spotlighting the region’s most talented young voices. LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. www.cheyenneaccc.com
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Craft Fair
– March 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
”Toy Story” Screening
– March 13, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with this kickoff to a six-part Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994, and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 1995 classic “Toy Story,” following a cowboy doll who’s profoundly threatened when a new spaceman becomes the top toy in their owner’s room. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 16, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Jo Koy
– March 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $47-$167. One of America’s best stand-up comics is coming to Cheyenne during this rescheduled tour, which celebrates how far his career has come since his modest beginning performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org