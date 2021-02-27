Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show
– Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year’s show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: The show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they’d like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Bugs, Beer & Bob
– Feb. 27, 9 a.m. $30 (which includes bug packets and two beers, and cash, credit card or Venmo accepted at the time of event). It’s fly-tying season, folks. Join Bob Reece, Wyoming’s Thin Air Angler and fly-fishing guide at Horse Creek Ranch, for a fly-tying class paired with your favorite Black Tooth brew. All you’ll need to bring is your fly-tying vise. From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.(ish), Bob will tie various bug patterns while you follow along by watching the TVs around the bar. He’ll also answer questions and add tips as you go. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Feb. 27, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Capricious Classics” Concert
– Feb. 27, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents this Masterpiece series performance featuring Anton Rist and Kellan Toohey on clarinets and Mozart’s Symphony No. 4. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Gratitude and Raditude Fundraiser
– Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m. $45. Enjoy live entertainment for a good cause at this fundraiser for Grace for 2 Brothers. The event will take place in three hour-and-a-half increments for social distancing purposes. Performers include musician Bobby Phillips, magician Dan Jaspersen and actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada of “Breaking Bad.” Tickets will include entertainment, along with dinner by Graffiti Cuisine and two free drinks. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-256-3344
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class
– March 1, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Creepy Crawly Critters.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Elementary School Art Show
– March 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders through April 5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens
– March 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs from the Teen Desk this month. Supplies are limited, so this will be offered through March 31 or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit
– March 1, 1-5 p.m. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Don’t forget to check out a great book or two about women who made history. Runs through March 31. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage
– March 1, 1-5 p.m. Sláinte! Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Runs through March 31. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– March 1, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create paper strip shamrocks. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Dr. Seuss’s Birthday
– March 2, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s Dr. Seuss’s 117th birthday! To celebrate, library staff will be handing out activities. Come and grab them at the second floor Ask Here desk or request them via the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– March 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links
– March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Runs through March 31. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– March 3, 5-6 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– March 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– March 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– March 4, 6-7 p.m. This is the first meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during March. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “The Indian in the Cupboard” by Lynn Reid Banks. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner
– March 5, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or half-order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the LifeChoice Pregnancy Care Center. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Whitey Morgan Concert
– March 5, 8 p.m. $25-$300. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music headlined by Flint, Michigan-based honky-tonk country artist Whitey Morgan. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– March 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale
– March 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 200 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Virtual Plants of the Wyoming Urban Frontier
– March 6, 10 a.m. Join instructor Ross Shrigley, executive director at Plant Select (a nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens and professional horticulturists) for a discussion of tough, sustainable plants for Wyoming that invoke different feelings for landscapes to live in. Shrigley is a seasoned gardener with a breadth and depth of experience in the world of horticulture. This is a perfect class for all gardening levels. A Zoom link will be sent out to those registered after 3 p.m. March 5. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Paper Bag Princess (and Prince) Day
– March 6, 11–11:45 a.m. Help library staff celebrate the 40th anniversary of Robert Munsch’s classic story “The Paper Bag Princess” with crafts, activities and stories for kids of all ages. Pick up an activity bag at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library before the event, then join the fun via Zoom on March 6. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! ACCC’s “Love” Concert
– March 6, 4 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day late with this love-themed Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus concert spotlighting the region’s most talented young voices. Audience members are asked to wear a mask and sit only with members of their household at the concert. (It will also be livestreamed on Facebook.) Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. maryann.fritz@laramie1.org or 307-771-2275
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class
– March 8, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Things That Go.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Teen Tech Week
– March 8, 1-5 p.m. The Burns Branch Library has some exciting tech experiences to offer local teens. Take photos from in and around town to be included in a Burns community photo book to be kept in the library. Feeling competitive? Grab a printed meme and create your own caption for the Famous Memes Contest to win an F.Y.E gift card. Drop in and get a crafty tech kit to create a mini pocket green screen. Send community book photos and green screen photos to Burns@lclsonline.org. Runs through March 13. 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash
– March 10, 5-6 p.m. Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss with a virtual, whimsical journey of Universal Studios’ Seuss Landing that you’ll never forget! The virtual journey will continue with a read-aloud storytime and craft. Pick up your Dr. Seuss Birthday bash craft packet at the Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs branch Library, or Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, then join library staff virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Gaming
– March 10, 5-6 p.m. Join us for Minecraft, Jackbox and Twitch Plays: Pokémon! Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Craft Fair
– March 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Activity
– March 13, 10 a.m. $5 per child. Join your favorite Paul Smith Children’s Village staff for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration! You will learn all about leprechauns and how to make a lucky windsock, and the Children’s Village will provide a windsock kit for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 2-6. Parents will be emailed the Zoom link on March 11. This activity is suitable for children of all ages, but those under 8 might need adult assistance. www.botanic.org/classes
”Toy Story” Screening
– March 13, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with this kickoff to a six-part Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 1995 classic “Toy Story,” following a cowboy doll who’s profoundly threatened when a new spaceman becomes the top toy in their owner’s room. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 16, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– March 17, 5-6 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– March 18, 6-7 p.m. This is the second meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during March. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “The Indian in the Cupboard” by Lynn Reid Banks. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 23, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com