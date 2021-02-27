Grab the mic

Wannabe comedians, unite, because Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic night where you can try out your newest material. Every Tuesday (next up on March 2, with bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m.) you can head to Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave., for this 21-and-up event. Visit https://dillingerswyo.com for more info. Niki Kottmann/Wyoming Tribune Eagle