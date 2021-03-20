Give botanic-themed watercolors a try

Learn and explore watercolor painting in this Zoom class for beginner and intermediate-level aspiring artists from 6-8 p.m. March 25. For $30, you’ll be guided through the whole process by instructor Wanda Sanders-Miller, who will also teach you techniques for any kind of watercolor painting. Kits with a palette, watercolor paint, one brush, paper and reference photo will be provided and will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 18-20 at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Visit www.botanic.org/classes to sign up.