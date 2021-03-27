Nama-drink-some-beer

At 9:30 a.m. today, you can join in the fun at Black Tooth Cheyenne’s first Yoga Series, which kicks off with a vinyasa-style flow class. For $20, you’ll be a participant in this one-hour course, and you’ll also get a post-workout beer. Masks are required when entering and walking around. Bring your mat (sanitizing liquid will be required). This event takes place at Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. Call 307-514-0362 for details.