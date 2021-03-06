Cheyenne and Laramie County
Jeremy Salazar Art Expo
– Now through March 10. Free admission. Enjoy this show featuring original contemporary paintings by Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show
– Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year’s show. The show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit
– Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens
– Now through March 31 or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage
– Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links
– Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show
– Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale
– Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 200 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– March 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! Virtual Plants of the Wyoming Urban Frontier
– March 6, 10 a.m. Join instructor Ross Shrigley, executive director at Plant Select (a nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens and professional horticulturists) for a discussion of tough, sustainable plants for Wyoming that invoke different feelings for landscapes to live in. Shrigley is a seasoned gardener with a breadth and depth of experience in the world of horticulture. This is a perfect class for all gardening levels. A Zoom link will be sent out to those registered after 3 p.m. March 5. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Paper Bag Princess (and Prince) Day
– March 6, 11-11:45 a.m. Help library staff celebrate the 40th anniversary of Robert Munsch’s classic story “The Paper Bag Princess” with crafts, activities and stories for kids of all ages. Pick up an activity bag at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library before the event, then join the fun via Zoom on March 6. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! ACCC’s “Love” Concert
– March 6, 4 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day late with this love-themed Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus concert spotlighting the region’s most talented young voices. Audience members are asked to wear a mask and sit only with members of their household at the concert. (It will also be livestreamed on Facebook.) Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. maryann.fritz@laramie1.org or 307-771-2275
Comedy Pajama Party
– March 6, 7 p.m. $10 cover. Throw on your comfiest PJs and head downtown for an evening of craft cocktails and live comedy headlined by Jeremiah Chinggee Chineqwu. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Cars and Coffee
– March 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class
– March 8, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Things That Go.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West March Luncheon
– March 8, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. Joe McKee, a lifelong resident of Wyoming who worked for the state for 36 years, will share his knowledge of Wyoming license plates. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Teen Tech Week
– March 8, 1-5 p.m. The Burns Branch Library has some exciting tech experiences to offer local teens. Take photos from in and around town to be included in a Burns community photo book to be kept in the library. Feeling competitive? Grab a printed meme and create your own caption for the Famous Memes Contest to win an F.Y.E gift card. Drop in and get a crafty tech kit to create a mini pocket green screen. Send community book photos and green screen photos to Burns@lclsonline.org. Runs through March 13. 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
We Drink & We Know Things
– Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 9, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Finding Your Irish Ancestors
– March 10, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to find out more about any potential Irish ancestors. We’ll explore records available before and after the Irish Potato Famine in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This informative session will cover what is available on genealogy databases such as Ancestry Library and FamilySearch, along with sources specific to Ireland. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash
– March 10, 5-6 p.m. Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss with a virtual, whimsical journey of Universal Studios’ Seuss Landing that you’ll never forget! The virtual journey will continue with a readaloud storytime and craft. Pick up your Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash craft packet at the Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library or Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, then join library staff virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Gaming
– March 10, 5-6 p.m. Join us for Minecraft, Jackbox and Twitch Plays: Pokémon! Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– March 11, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne Artwalk is the community’s monthly celebration of artists. During the event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Participating spaces: Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, Deselms Fine Art and Custom Framing, Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Paramount Cafe and Ballroom, Red Bison Home, Three Crows Gallery and Gifts and Powder River Art Gallery. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Craft Fair
– March 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Activity
– March 13, 10 a.m. $5 per child. Join your favorite Paul Smith Children’s Village staff for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration! You will learn all about leprechauns and how to make a lucky windsock, and the Children’s Village will provide a windsock kit for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 2-6. Parents will be emailed the Zoom link on March 11. This activity is suitable for children of all ages, but those under 8 might need adult assistance. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– March 13, 1–3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
”Toy Story” Screening
– March 13, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with this kickoff to a six-part Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 1995 classic “Toy Story,” following a cowboy doll who’s profoundly threatened when a new spaceman becomes the top toy in their owner’s room. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– March 15, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Strike Up The Band.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Plant-A-Palooza Take and Make
– March 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library the week of March 16 to pick up an activity pack with everything you’ll need to kick off spring with a green thumb! Head to the library’s website for some gardening tips and tricks, as well as instructions on how to decorate your pots and make garden stakes for your indoor shamrocks. Runs through March 20. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Comedy Open Mic
– March 16, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– March 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Go virtual with us! This month’s book is “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– March 16, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of March. Review the first half of the graphic novel on March 16 and the second half on March 30. Participants can get their graphic novel on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “The Giver” by Lois Lowry and adapted by P. Craig Russell. Books will be available to pick up beginning Feb. 23. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– March 17, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– March 17, 5-6 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cards Against Humanity
– March 17, 6 p.m. Free to play. Attention nerds: game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially distant fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– March 17, 6-7 p.m. Calling all adventurers! Join the club! This month, participants will be reading “The Secret of the Ninja” by Jay Leibold. No need to read the book ahead of time, everyone will be reading and choosing the adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the library to pick up your interactive club activity bag (available beginning March 10). RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– March 18, 6-7 p.m. This is the second meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during March. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “The Indian in the Cupboard” by Lynn Reid Banks. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.