Time for adventure

Youth Services Event Coordinator Mynda Camphouse reads a children’s story on a webcam. Those who are still enjoying the Laramie County Library’s events from home can participate in today’s Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Participants will be reading from “Terror on the Titanic” by Jim Wallace. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/. Kasey Mossey/courtesy