Cheyenne and Laramie County
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale
– Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day
– Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate, or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk
– Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading
– Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Laramie County Dems Greenway Clean-up
– April 17, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Come help the Laramie County Democrats pick up trash along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway. Meet at American Legion Bingo Hall, then walk to South Greeley Highway and the Allison Draw Greenway adopted section. Organizers ask participants come early in order to start promptly at 8:30 a.m. They also suggest dressing for the weather and bringing your own thick gloves, waterproof shoes, hat, sunscreen and water bottle. Trash bags and doughnuts will be provided. A waiver will need to be signed prior to helping with the cleanup. American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway. 307-286-5022
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– April 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Heroes Spring Extravaganza 2021
– April 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a day of causes and crafts at this Cheyenne Shriners event. Browse more than 30 vendors, crafters and artists while helping to raise funds for local first responders. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. www.simplicity307.com
2021 Jackalope Jump
– April 17, registration at 10 a.m., jump starts at 10:45 a.m. Support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes at this annual event challenging brave residents to jump into chilly Sloan Lake. You can dunk, soak, dip, or splash, as long as you’re in cold water. There will also be a Virtual Jackalope Jump for those still in quarantine/not able to physically participate. Lions Park. www.SOWY.org
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club
– April 17, 11 a.m.-noon. Join library staff for virtual book club to discuss “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown and learn more about next month’s title. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– April 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join in our book club meeting! This month, participants will be reading from “Terror on the Titanic” by Jim Wallace. You won’t need your own copy, because everyone will be reading and choosing the adventure together! Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch to pick up your interactive club activity bag before meeting virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– April 17, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Fantastic Finales” Concert
– April 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season is ending on a high note with Beethoven’s “Emperor” piano concerto performed by Michael Roll. (Livestream tickets are also available for the 7:30 p.m. performance.) Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor”
– April 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Explorers Legion
– April 17, 4-5 p.m. Wish you could escape to another place? This club will be exploring the world’s different places and cultures all virtually. Every month, explore a new place, then meet to discuss the places everyone visited. Don’t forget to pick up your travel kit by stopping at the second-floor Ask Here desk or by utilizing Laramie County Library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Comedy Night
– April 17, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18 reserved table seating (tickets are sold in even quantities of up to 10 guests per table). World got you down lately? Laugh off the pandemic blues at this fun-filled evening featuring two stand-up comedians, with a side of alcohol. This is a 21-and-over event, and there will be a full bar and limited menu items available during the show. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor”
– April 18, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– April 19, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– April 19, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– April 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Taboo
– April 20, 4-5 p.m. Let’s get together and play the Laramie County Library’s version of Teen Taboo, like the board game only better! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– April 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Go virtual with Laramie County Library staff! The book this month is “The Secret Life of Violet Grant” by Beatriz Williams. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– April 20, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– April 21, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– April 21, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cards Against Humanity
– April 21, 6 p.m. Free to play. Game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting a Cards Against Humanity game night every third Wednesday of the month. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially distanced fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Family BINGO Night
– April 21, 6-7 p.m. Time to get lucky! Be sure to pick up your BINGO cards between April 14 and April 21 on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Paint and Sip
– April 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Hey grown-ups, are you in need of a fun and relaxing evening? RSVP for Laramie County Library’s Virtual Paint and Sip class! Pick up your reserved painting kit at the third-floor Ask Here desk or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. Participants will learn to paint a fun design together and sip the night away! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! “Awareness Wednesday” with Carol Pascal
– April 21, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Carol Pascal for a talk held via Zoom. Pascal will bring her expertise from more than 40 years of working with nonprofit organizations in the fields of health, education, arts, social services, and civic and cultural affairs. Her talk will focus on how different groups of women and children in the immigrant community have different issues in the areas of housing and other basic needs, employment, legal assistance, domestic violence, etc. Her work in Texas resulted in more than $140 million in grants benefiting nonprofit organizations. Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/zontapascal. info@cheyennezonta.org or 307-509-0473
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– April 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Understanding Stimulus Payments and Credits
– April 22, 6-7 p.m. You can call them stimulus checks, stimulus payments or Economic Impact Payments, but regardless, don’t miss out! Learn about the EIP program, including qualification requirements, estimating your EIP, and how to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit if either EIP was not received. Multiple resources will be provided to assist people in better understanding their Economic Impact Payments. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr. Concert
– April 22, 7 p.m. $25. Enjoy this performance by Texas-born country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith and special guest The Red Iron Push of Berthoud, Colorado. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Free! Virtual Yoga Together
– April 23, 10-10:30 a.m. You don’t need a yoga mat to join in on this fun and different way of interacting with stories and books! Experience stretching and fun with this special early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– April 23, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library for Jeopardy! Battle for prizes and bragging rights! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Friday Night Dueling Pianos
– April 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
The Runaway Grooms Concert
– April 23, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by five-piece Americana rock band The Runaway Grooms of Vail Valley, Colorado. Pipin’ Hot will open. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– April 24, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”WALL-E” Screening
– April 24, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2008 classic “WALL-E,” following a small waste-collecting robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Saturday Night Dueling Pianos
– April 24, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! Citizen Science Month
– April 26, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Did you know that April is Citizen Science Month? What is citizen science? “Citizen science is an invitation to everyone to participate in real science.” You can find many citizen science projects online, but library staff would like to celebrate citizen science this week by providing take-home STEM projects. Projects will be available for children in grades pre-K through 6 through April 30 (or while supplies last). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– April 26, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– April 26, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– April 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group
– April 27, 6-7 p.m. Spring into reading and join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group! April’s read will be “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henríquez. Come to the third-floor Ask Here desk to sign out a copy of the book. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– April 27, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the second half on April 27. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Superman Smashes the Klan” by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.