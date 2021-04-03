Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Elementary School Art Show
– Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale
– Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day
– Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk
– Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading
– Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– April 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! Annual Egg Hunt
– April 3, 9 a.m. Hop into the Easter holiday with this event for children 2-4 and their families. Event, staff and volunteers will place more than 1,000 eggs on the lawn for participants to find, all of which will be filled with candy and other goodies. Staff encourages participants to bring their own baskets. Front lawn of the Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Free! Tree and Shrub Pruning 101
– April 3, 10 a.m. Join Cheyenne Botanic Gardens exterior horticulturist and ISA-certified arborist Jacob Mares as he demonstrates proper pruning techniques for the trees and shrubs in our landscapes. Topics will include basic tree identification, when/how to prune, structure, safety and a bonus list of Jacob’s top 10 trees for Cheyenne! This class will be outdoors, weather permitting, so bring sturdy footwear and dress in layers. You will also need to be able to stand/walk for an hour. Registration required. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive (meet in the Grand Conservatory gathering rooms). https://tinyurl.com/pruning-class
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– April 3, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cars and Coffee
– April 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover
– April 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s National Library Week. Your challenge: stop by the second floor and check out a mystery book! For the week of April 5-10, staff will have youth chapter books and different genres of teen books wrapped up to hide their covers and titles. Check one out, unwrap it and discover your surprising new read. Don’t worry – we’ll include clues on the front that will help you pick the right one. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561 (additional library week events taking place at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns)
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– April 5, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Virtual Bookface Contest
– April 5, 1-5 p.m. Use a book cover of your own, or choose one from the library’s unique displays at the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries and stage a photo that incorporates yourself into the image. Need examples? Google “bookface” for inspiration. Send in your pictures to pbab@lclsonline.org to enter the bookface contest. Pictures will be displayed online and in the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries, so don’t forget to check them out and vote for your favorites! Runs through April 10. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns, and Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs.
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– April 5, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– April 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Bookface Contest
– April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Use a book cover of your own, or choose one from the unique display at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and stage a photo that incorporates yourself into the image. Need examples? Google “bookface” for inspiration. Send in your pictures to pbab@lclsonline.org to enter the bookface contest. Pictures will be displayed online and in the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries, so don’t forget to check them out and vote for your favorites! Runs through April 10. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Take and Make Crafts
– April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library during National Library Week to pick up a new craft kit each day! Runs through April 10. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Bingo Night Fundraiser
– April 6, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. Join museum staff for an evening of bingo, drinks and snacks. Come earn prizes provided by Bit-O-Wyo Ranch. Admission includes your first game and snacks (drinks can be purchased separately). Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– April 7, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! CFD Art Show Public After-Hours Event
– April 7, 5-7 p.m. Enjoy the 40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale, as well as the Vandewark Miniature Show, both of which have artwork available for purchase online and in person. Thirty-five percent of each purchase is tax-deductible and will go toward the museum’s general operations budget. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7289
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– April 7, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– April 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Managing COVID-Related Stress
– April 8, 3-4 p.m. Life is more stressful than ever before: a global pandemic, economic instability, etc. So join Laramie County Library staff for a session led by Angela Vaughn and Brittany Wardle from Cheyenne Regional Behavioral Health to learn more about coping strategies. After the session, you will be able to describe the eight dimensions of wellness, define stress and the impact of COVID-19, and describe strategies for coping and resilience. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– April 8, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork (and maybe even buy a piece to bring home) at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Art Uncork’d with Joy Keown
– April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Join museum staff for an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No experience required. Just come, have fun and try something new! Fees cover supplies, hors d’oeuvres and libations. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Virtual Healthy Eating on a Budget
– April 8, 6-7 p.m. Attendees will learn simple ways to save money on food and eat healthfully at the same time. The event will cover ways to stretch your food dollar to eat better for less. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– April 8, 6-7 p.m. Virtual Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the first half of the book April 8 and the second half of the book on April 22. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” with a dessert, drink and an interactive activity! This month, everyone will be reading “The Girl who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! D.E.A.R Drop Everything and Read Book Swap Weekend
– April 9, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to donate your used books and trade for some “new” titles. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor”
– April 9, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
– April 9, 5:30 p.m. $15 (Checks or cash accepted via mail or drop off at Casey’s Club before or night of). Celebrate St. Patrick’s day late at this rescheduled event. All current reservations will be honored, and there are both drive-through and dine-in options. Reservations requested for those who didn’t get them previously. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 425-351-7319 (text). rfhouser@gmail.com
Cheyenne Arts Project Workshop: “Get Ready, Set Go!”
– April 10, 9 a.m.-noon. Free, but registration required. Local artists Terry Kreuzer and Georgia Rowswell will present this do-it-yourself art workshop, which will provide a guide and practical suggestions for artists and craftspeople wanting to begin building their portfolios for application to art shows and festivals. Subjects featured will be Product Photography 101, Portfolio Making, and Smartphone Image Taking and Post-production of Images, as well as List Sharing for local art and craft festivals. This workshop is part of the Cheyenne Arts Project, funded by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and LightsON! Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263 or CAG.officemanager@gmail.com
Craft Fair
– April 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Free! Money Smart Week
- April 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A penny saved is a penny earned, and it is never too early to start saving! Come and grab activities to help little ones learn how money works. These fun activity kits are available all week long (through April 17) or while supplies last. Pick yours up on the second floor or through the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Kindermusik
– April 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service to participate in all the fun! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– April 10, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”Monsters, Inc.” Screening
– April 10, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2001 classic “Monsters, Inc.,” following monsters whose job is to scare children so they can turn the screams into energy to run their city. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor”
– April 10, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor”
– April 11, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– April 12, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West April Luncheon
– April 12, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. The speaker will be Charles Jake Johnson of Douglas, who will give a talk about his family history of ranching and homesteading. All proper social distancing will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– April 12, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K=12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561