Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– Now through May 17, library hours. Enjoy visual stories and written works crafted by K-12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the building. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Cheyenne Audubon’s Big Day Bird Count
– May 15, 6:30 a.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites birdwatchers of all skill levels to join for all or part of the Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count at the height of spring migration. An organized tour of Cheyenne’s birding hotspots will kick off the day, followed by a trek to Wyoming Hereford Ranch and the High Plains Grassland Research Station. Anyone birding on their own this day in the Cheyenne area is welcome to submit their sightings to compiler Grant Frost at frostgrant2@gmail.com. Meet at Lions Park in the parking lot next to the Children’s Village, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-287-4953. https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/.
12th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Runs through Sunday. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Cheyenne Small Business Market Spring 2021
– May 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check all kinds of shopping off your list at this event. Several vendors and crafters will be on-site for your shopping pleasure, including a few food trucks for something to nibble on while you shop. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-638-9416
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club
– May 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Join library staff on Zoom for a book club discussion of “Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd. Don’t forget to pick up next month’s title, “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– May 15, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the club will be reading from “Inca Gold” by James Becket. You won’t need your own copy, because the group will be reading and choosing an adventure together. Drop in at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., or the Pine Bluffs Branch, 110 E. Second St., to pick up your interactive club activity bag before the meeting. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 15, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Explorers Legion
– May 15, 4-5 p.m. Want to explore the world without having to pack a bag? This is the club for you! Every month, participants will explore a new place, then will meet to discuss the places they’ve virtually visited. Don’t forget to pick up your travel kit by stopping at the second floor Ask Here Desk at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., or by utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service, starting May 8. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”The Spring Musical”
– May 15, 7 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Cheyenne Central High School’s theatre, choir and music (band/orchestra) departments are joining forces to give Central students the chance to get back on stage. The Spring Musical will consist of two 10-minute musicals, “Book Lovers” and “Welcome to Ridgington,” and the school orchestra will play several medleys from Broadway shows. Several singers will be highlighted in show tune solos. Performances also take place next weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. dramateacher78@gmail.com
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 15, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24 ($10 for everyone on Thursday, May 13). Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Magic Beans & Schema Things Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Denver-based Jamtronica outfit Schema Things and funk/soul/rock act Magic Beans. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– May 17, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 17, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Garden Seminar Series: Preparing Your Garden
– May 17, 6-8 p.m. Laramie County Extension Office is hosting the first session of the Extension Garden Seminar Series. Taught by Laramie County horticulturist Catherine Wissner, this program will teach you how to prepare your garden for a successful growing season. Future sessions will cover protecting your crop, weed management, harvest and storage considerations, and cooking your bounty. Preregistration is required. Laramie County Community College, Pathfinder Building, Room 409, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-633-4383 or jschae14@uwyo.edu. https://tinyurl.com/extgarden21
Free! International Museum Day
– May 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate International Museum Day with free admission and 20% off at the gift store all day. The International Council of Museums established International Museum Day in 1977 to raise awareness of the roles museums play in cultural exchange, enriching cultures and developing mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1416. www.cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Summer Reading Book Club
– May 18, 4-5 p.m. Help kick off this Summer Reading Book Club with “The Book Scavenger” by Jennifer Chambliss and start the adventure by finding books in the library and elsewhere throughout the community. Prepare to become an expert book scavenger by visiting https://bookscavenger.com/. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– May 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Go virtual with this literary club! This month’s book is “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” by J. Ryan Stradal. 307-547-2249. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 19, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– May 19, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– May 19, 6-7 p.m. Calling all adventurers! This month, participants will be reading “Race Forever” by R.A. Montgomery. No need to read the book ahead of time, the group will be reading and choosing the adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., to pick up your interactive club activity bag (available beginning May 12). RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! “Awareness Wednesday” with Sen. Affie Ellis
– May 19, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, for a talk held via Zoom. Ellis will bring her expertise in federal Indian law and policy. She is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors. Her talk will focus on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, where 105 Indigenous people (34 females, 71 males) were victims of homicide between 2000 and 2020. Indigenous homicide victims were 21% of the total homicide victims in Wyoming between 2000 and 2020. info@cheyennezonta.org or 307-509-0473. https://tinyurl.com/zontaaffie. Meeting ID: 842 0398 7330. Passcode: 695124.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff: Go Wild for BINGO!
– May 20, 5-6 p.m. We’re kicking off our Summer Reading Challenge with the theme “Believe the imPAWsible!” Join Burns Branch Library staff for a wild hour of animal-themed BINGO to win prizes. After Bingo games, participants will read “The Baby BeeBee Bird” and participate in a birdfeeder craft! Pick up Bingo and craft packets at the library, 112 Main St., and also check out some books to get you started on your summer reading goal. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Art Uncork’d with Joy Keown
– May 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Join museum staff for an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No experience required. Just come, have fun and try something new! Fees cover supplies, food and drinks. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Virtual Paint and Sip
– May 20, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy the company of fellow adults while learning to paint! Pick up your reserved painting kit at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., third-floor Ask Here desk or via the library’s curbside pickup service and chill your favorite beverage for a creative evening of laid-back fun. Participants will learn to paint a fun design together and sip the night away. Beginner and experienced painters welcome. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Yoga Together
– May 21, 10-10:30 a.m. You don’t need a yoga mat to join in on this fun and different way of interacting with stories and books! Experience stretching and fun with this live early literacy class! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Summer Reading Challenge Open House: Believe the ImPAWsible!
– May 21, 1-5 p.m. Join in the fun at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to kick off the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge with fun, games, crafts and plenty of books to get your summer reading started! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– May 21, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library staff for Jeopardy to battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Kinship Connections of Wyoming Inaugural 5k: Not All Heroes Wear Capes
– May 22, registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. $30-$40 (children 5 and under are free). Kinship Connections of Wyoming is hosting its first 5k run/walk, and the goal is to raise awareness about kinship care and the critical need for caregiver support across Wyoming. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or a hero of their own imagination. Lions Park, Carey Avenue at Eighth Avenue. 307-287-4803
Craft and Flea Market
– May 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
”Cars” Screening
– May 22, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2006 classic “Cars,” following a hot-shot race car named Lightning McQueen, who gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Tea and Concert
– May 22, doors at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. $15 for age 12 and up, $10 for children 10 and younger and free for CYS siblings. Enjoy an afternoon of classical music, performed live by several of Cheyenne’s most talented string musicians. An online auction fundraiser will take place May 7-22 to fundraise for the symphony. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. www.cheyenneyouthsymphony.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
SEEING! presented by the University of Wyoming Planetarium
– May 15, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. “SEEING!” follows a photon’s creation and journey across the galaxy to a young stargazer’s eye. The viewer follows the photon into the girl’s eye, learning the structures of the eye and their functions, prior to taking a ride on the optic nerve. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
Free! David Miner Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. Join David Miner live at the Duck for a night of acoustic county and western music. The evening will also include a performance by special guest Danno Simpson. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St., Laramie. 307-745-5501
Free! Danno Simpson Concert
– May 21, 7 p.m. Join Danno Simpson live at the Buckhorn Bar for a night of original music. Simpson is a singer/songwriter based out of Northern Colorado by way of Dallas. He plays an original blend of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk music all over the Front Range. Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 E. Ivinson Ave., Laramie. www.dannosimpson.com
Great American Eclipse of 2017
– May 21, 7 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. Experience full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
The Front Range
Pecos & The Rooftops Concert
– May 15, 7 p.m. $180 for a table of six. Enjoy an evening of music provided by Pecos & The Rooftops, a group of friends based out of Northeast Texas who met in Lubbock, Texas. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado.
Free! Mindful Looking Online with the Denver Art Museum
– May 18, 1-1:45 p.m. Mindful Looking invites you to slow down and spend time with a single work of art from the Denver Art Museum. This month, examine the contemporary photograph “Melora” by Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick. Advance registration is not required. https://tinyurl.com/denverKahn