Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Kick Off
– May 29, 4 p.m. Free admission, $5 per raffle ticket. Start your summer right with your favorite games and a craft cocktail in hand. Staff will also be raffling off an official University of Wyoming golf bag. Drawing will be held Monday, May 31, and you need not be present to win (but you do have to purchase the tickets at the bar). Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CharlestheFirst Concert
– May 29, doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 5:30 p.m. From $55. Jam out to dance/electronic artist Charlesthefirst with Yheti, Supertask, Khiva, VCTRE and Potions at this drive-in concert. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 29, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Senators Steakhouse at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Big Band Dance: In the Mood
– May 29, 7 p.m. $87 per couple, $46 for a single. Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the dance club, with a fun-filled evening of listening and dancing pleasure to the sound of the Don Elwood’s 18-piece orchestra. Dance the foxtrot, waltz, cha-cha, tango, rumba, polka and countless swing dance tunes, as well as some country-western dances. For an additional $26, you can make your evening complete by coming early for dinner from 6-7 p.m., and receive a free Jitterbug dance lesson prior to dinner. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-630-6093
5th Annual High Plains Ride for Sight
– May 30, 6 a.m. breakfast and registration, 7 a.m. rides. Adults $45 and children $10. The Pine Bluffs Lions Club is hosting this event, and the bike ride’s route will be marked every 5 miles so you can choose your distance from 10 to 40 miles. Riders receive a T-shirt and a water bottle. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds go to eye care assistance. Pine Bluffs City Park, Sixth and Main St., Pine Bluffs. garyroadifer@rtconnect.net
Military Memorial Museum Grand Opening
– May 31, 1-5 p.m. Free admission (but on all other days, admission will be $5) Celebrate the opening of Cheyenne’s first Military Memorial Museum featuring hundreds of uniforms, firearms and other memorabilia from the Civil War era to today. Military Memorial Museum, 1717 Carey Ave. www.militarymemorialmuseum.com
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– June 1-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– June 1-30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 1, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– June 2, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– June 3, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Fridays on the Plaza: Float Like A Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound
– June 4, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Denver-based, seven-piece funk rock band, opened by Boulder, Colorado-based contemporary funk and soul band The Pamlico Sound. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Aaron Goodvin Concert
– June 5, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:15 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Canadian-American country artist Aaron Goodvin. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Bike Safety Rodeo
– June 6, 1-3 p.m. Take part in bike safety checks and adjustments; helmet giveaways, fittings and adjustments; bike demonstrations and techniques. North Cheyenne Community Park, 3200 Mynear St.
Free! Virtual Pint Sized Polka
– June 7, on-demand. Start off your summer with a little skip in your step as library staff debuts its first event with Pint Sized Polka! Stop by the second floor to pick up an interactive craft starting June 7, then visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-pint-sized-polka/ any time throughout the week to watch and have fun with Mike Snyder and his accordion. These videos will only be up through June 13. 307-634-3561
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 7, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 7, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual CSI: “The Case of Little Red Riding Hood”
– June 8, 4-5 p.m. Virtually explore this reimagined classic fairy tale and try to solve clues at this whodunit mystery Zoom event. Want a head start finding out what really happened to Granny? Stop by the Pine Bluffs or Burns branch library to pick up a kit with additional activities, a detective notebook and clue cards with information on the unusual suspects, motives and more. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs, and Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 9, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Researching Your German Immigrant Ancestors
– June 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to begin researching your German ancestors. Laramie County Library staff will cover records and resources in the United States and Europe that will help you learn more about your family origins. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Cheyenne Filter Build
– June 9, 5-7 p.m. $50 donation (the cost of one water filter that will support a family of 10 for 10 years with clean water). Enjoy an evening where you can both learn about the world water crisis and do something to help! The evening will include filter building, live music, speakers, wine tasting, family activities and a silent auction. This event is sponsored by nonprofit Wine To Water. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 Lions Park Drive. https://give.winetowater.org/cheyennefilterbuild.
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– June 9, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox, or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 9, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for a book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books
– June 10-Aug. 10, library hours. University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated this annual invitational exhibit featuring renowned artists from not only Wyoming, but across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom. Pieces include traditional codex forms, sculptural forms incorporating bookmaking techniques, narrative on film strips and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– June 10-11, 10 a.m.-midnight. Have you ever wondered what happens at the Laramie County Library when it’s closed? Share this secret world with your stuffed animal friends at this event. Listen to a virtual bedtime story and say goodnight to your friend at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Staff will keep you updated on all the sleepover adventures, and then you can come pick up them up the next day. Dolls and other “babies” are invited, as well. One stuffed animal per child please. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Brown Bag Book Club
– June 10, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of June in the Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Participants will review the first half of the book June 10 and the second half of the book June 24. Participants can bring their “sack lunch,” and library staff will provide the drinks and desserts, along with a fun activity. This month, the group will be reading “The Wizard of Once” by Cressida Cowell. If you’re in grades 5-7, RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to reserve your spot.
Free Tales Together at Lions Park
– June 11, 10:10-11a.m. This summer, participants will be meeting in person for this interactive early literacy class to practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Bring a blanket or chairs. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. Lions Park (across from the Cheyenne Municipal Pool and next to the replica of the Statue of Liberty), Carey Avenue at Eighth Avenue. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza: Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone
– June 11, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Fort Collins, Colorado-based modern string band, opened by Minneapolis-based bluegrass/newgrass band Pert Near Sandstone. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Mark Wills Concert
– June 11, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by country artist Mark Wills. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– June 11, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library staff for online Jeopardy and battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
12th Annual “Spring into Green” Greenway Celebration
– June 12, 8 a.m. $20-$35. Get outside and get active at this 5k run/walk and 10k run put on by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation. This fundraiser helps support the mission of the foundation, to improve the amenities along the 40-plus miles of multi-use Greenway in Cheyenne, and this year, specifically, proceeds will support Phase 2 of the Greenway Wayfinding Plan. Health precautions allowing, there will be awards, music and food. Smalley Park Picnic Shelter, west of Seminoe Road and Melton Street. www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org
Free! Outdoor Reading Party
– June 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join library staff in celebrating the return of Burns Day with a book exchange, games, scavenger hunt, prize drawing, cookies and lemonade (all outdoors). You might even find a great spot to sit and read. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Kindermusik
– June 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service to participate in all the fun! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” In Concert
– June 12, 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. This rescheduled event will feature Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Greater Cheyenne Greenway 30th Anniversary Celebration
– June 13, 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the Greenway’s birthday with entertainment, a raffle, bike safety coloring pages, sidewalk chalk, food trucks and a beer vendor. Kids can decorate their bike and join the Kids’ Bike Parade around Lake Minnehaha at 3 p.m. There will also be Greenway merchandise for sale, including ceramic coffee mugs, travel cups and T-shirts. The day ends with the Cheyenne Slow Roll at 4 p.m., featuring music from the ‘90s (bikers are encouraged to wear their favorite ‘90s fashion). Holliday Park (by the Big Boy), 19th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos
– June 14, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 14, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 14, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– June 15, 5:30-7 p.m. The Laramie County Library’s book club title this month is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System
– May 29, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Join scientists who are investigating the boundary between our Solar System and the rest of our galaxy in this show. Designed for visitors with an appreciation for the challenges of space science and a desire to learn more about science research, the show follows the creation of NASA’s Interstellar Boundary Explorer. Audiences will get an in-depth look at the mission and how IBEX is collecting high-speed atoms to create a map of our Solar System’s boundary. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
Twenty Hands High Concert
– June 5, 9 p.m. Enjoy a night of Southern rock and dancing during this live performance by Denver-based modern country and southern rock band Twenty Hands High. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range
Venture Still w/ Sugar Britches and Wrenn & Ian
– May 29, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table, $200 for an eight-person table. Enjoy a live performance by Colorado acoustic rock band Venture Still, country-Western duo Sugar Britches and young emerging musicians Wrenn & Ian Duo. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight, and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com