Cheyenne and Laramie County
Laramie County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale
– May 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. This fundraising event is open to the public and features a bevy of plants for sale that are Laramie County tough! Pick out the perfect tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, ornamentals, roses and house plants. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670.
Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair
– May 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Shop goods from more than 24 local vendors and crafters for last-minute Mother’s Day, graduation and other spring gifts. Pine Bluffs Historic High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Craft and Flea Market
– May 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Free! Virtual Kindermusik
– May 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Go to the second floor of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service to participate. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Spring Home Show
– May 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Doing some spring cleaning? How about spring home improvement in general? As the weather warms up, get a start on your home improvement projects after heading to this three-day event. Learn the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more while you meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Runs through Sunday. Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 8, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Historic Talk and Tea
– May 8, 2 p.m. $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $30 at the door. Enjoy an afternoon of tea and talk about the history of the CFD Old West Museum’s building. May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Museum is teaming up with the Alliance for Historic Preservation to tell some of the stories the Museum building wishes you knew. Curator Michael Kassel will give an engaging talk about this historic building. https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/historic-talk-tea/.
”Finding Nemo” Screening
– May 8, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2003 classic “Finding Nemo,” following a timid clownfish who sets out on a journey to bring his son home. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Healing Dance with Larry Yazzie
– May 8, 5-7 p.m. Head to Cheyenne’s newest art gallery for this performance by Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Nation, who will play the Native flute and showcase Indigenous dances for blessings and healing. Light appetizers and wine will be served. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. 307-286-8573
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 8, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Senators Steakhouse at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Subtronics Concert
– May 8, 7 p.m. Enjoy this live performance by dubstep DJ and producer Jesse Kardon, better known by his alias, Subtronics. This show will also feature Calcium, Of The Trees and Space Wizard B2b Guppi. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 8, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Strangely Beautiful”
– May 8, 8 p.m. $40. “Strangely Beautiful” means to look strange or different in a way that is striking or fascinating. This original and contemporary take on classical ballet will get audiences thinking of dance in a truly unique way. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Spring Home Show
– May 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Doing some spring cleaning? How about spring home improvement in general? As the weather warms up, get a start on your home improvement projects after heading to this three-day event. Learn the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more while you meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 9, 2 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– May 10, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “A Day at the Beach.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West May Luncheon
– May 10, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. The speaker will be Mike Kassel, associate director and curator of collections at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Kassel has found never-before-seen footage from the 1936 rodeo, as well as the home movies of Byron Hirst documenting Cheyenne Frontier Days through the 1940s and the 1950s. Join his peek into the past to see what CFD was like back in the day. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 10, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
We Drink and We Know Things
– May 11, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 11, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 12, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Preserving Your Family History
– May 12, 3-4:30 p.m. Do you have old family photos or old newspaper clippings that you’d like to preserve? What should you do to care for the antique family Bible in your closet? Join us to learn how to preserve your genealogical research and family history documents. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Next Level: Gaming
– May 12, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join this Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– May 13, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. This month’s featured artists are Win Ratz (Blue Door Arts), Mary Zang (Cheyenne Artists Guild), Donna DuPont Schultz, Morgan Martin and Kristin East (Art @the Hynds). www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 13, 7:30 p.m. $10. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Jerrod Niemann Concert
– May 14, 6 p.m. $15. Jerrod Niemann is one of the foremost artists pushing the boundaries of country music today. The singer, perhaps best known for his 2014 hit “Drink to That All Night,” will make his Wyoming return to headline this show in south Cheyenne. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Cheyenne Audubon Talk with Nathan Pieplow
– May 14, 6 p.m. The Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, in-person presentation and book signing with Nathan Pieplow, author of “Peterson Field Guide to Bird Sounds of Western North America.” Pieplow will have books for sale. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for sitting on the lawn if the weather is good, or in the hayloft if not, and to bring binoculars for birding from ranch roads before and after the event. Horse Barn at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch, 1100 Hereford Ranch Road. https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 14, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24 ($10 for everyone on Thursday, May 13). Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 14, 8 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
12th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Runs through Sunday. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Cheyenne Small Business Market Spring 2021
– May 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check all kinds of shopping off your list at this event. Several vendors and crafters will be on-site for your shopping pleasure, including a few food trucks for something to nibble on while you shop. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-638-9416
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club
– May 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Join library staff on Zoom for a book club discussion of “Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd. Don’t forget to pick up next month’s title, “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– May 15, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the club will be reading from “Inca Gold” by James Becket. You won’t need your own copy, because the group will be reading and choosing an adventure together. Drop in at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., or the Pine Bluffs Branch, 110 E. Second St., to pick up your interactive club activity bag before the meeting. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 15, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Explorers Legion
– May 15, 4-5 p.m. Want to explore the world without having to pack a bag? This is the club for you! Every month, participants will explore a new place, then will meet to discuss the places they’ve virtually visited. Don’t forget to pick up your travel kit by stopping at the second floor Ask Here Desk at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., or by utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service, starting May 8. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CANCELED! Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods Concert
– May 15, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $30-$50. Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is bringing its outlaw fusion style (which has been featured on seasons 1 and 2 of Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone”) to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 15, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24 ($10 for everyone on Thursday, May 13). Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Magic Beans & Schema Things Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Denver-based Jamtronica outfit Schema Things and funk/soul/rock act Magic Beans. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
12th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Cosmic Origins Spectograph
– May 8, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Enjoy a 30-minute film highlighting the current research of Cosmic Origin Spectrograph aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, the last instrument installed by the NASA astronauts. C.O.S. is providing an unprecedented view into the vast spaces between galaxies, which surrounds our own Milky Way. The presentation will be followed by a live lecture, Q&A and star talk. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
Free! David Miner Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. Join David Miner live at the Duck for a night of acoustic county and western music. The evening will also include a performance by special guest Danno Simpson. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St., Laramie. 307-745-5501
The Front Range
”East Of The Sun & West Of The Moon”
– May 8-16. $12 in-person (socially distanced), $15 for livestream. Watch this beloved Norwegian folktale about a prince bewitched by an evil troll queen come to life with performers from Debut Theatre Company. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.lctix.com
KISSm Live in Concert
– May 8, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $12-$100. Enjoy an evening of music provided by this world-famous tribute to KISS. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. https://tinyurl.com/moxikiss
Virtual Denver Art Museum Anderman Photography Lecture
– May 11, 6-7 p.m. In this virtual lecture by photographer Meghann Riepenhoff, participants will explore innovative new possibilities of the cyanotype process, one of the oldest photographic print processes. Often large in scale, her unique cyanotypes are made without the use of a camera. After coating paper with a cyanotype emulsion she places the paper into the natural world, exposing it to sunlight and water to create dynamic photographs in collaboration with the elements of nature and chance. https://tinyurl.com/damvirtual
An Evening with Random Rab
– May 13 and 14, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $160 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by this self-described entheogenic sound sculptor with a penchant for the bizzareality. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially-distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight, and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com