(A light) dinner and a show

Head to Cheyenne’s newest art gallery from 5-7 p.m. May 8 for this performance by Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Nation, who will play the Native flute and showcase Indigenous dances for blessings and healing. Light appetizers and wine will be served. This event takes place at Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. Call 307-286-8573 with questions.