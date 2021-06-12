Standing Tall

A car with a magnet reading “He Is Risen” sits in front of the 30-foot statue of the Virgin Mary at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Pine Bluffs. The 22nd Annual Pilgrimage to this site kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, with Stations of the Cross, followed by Mass led by Father August and Father Lenz at 10 a.m. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle