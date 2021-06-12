Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Burns Day
– June 12, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Enjoy a whole day of activities and fun for the whole family, starting with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a 5K run, parade, car show, craft/vendor show, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and one-pitch softball tournament. Other activities at this Lions Club event includes dummy roping for kids, games, a petting zoo and a cake walk. Dance to live music to finish off the day. Thirsty or hungry? There will be a beer garden and food trucks as well. Main Street, Burns. burnslionsclub21@gmail.com
Free! 22nd Annual Pilgrimage
– June 12, 9 a.m. Come visit the largest Marian statue in the United States at this annual event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with Stations of the Cross, followed by Mass led by Father August and Father Lenz at 10 a.m. Eventgoers can also enjoy live music by Dave Niemann and Chris Tuck. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, 185 Equality, Pine Bluffs. www.ourladyofpeaceshrine.com
12th Annual “Spring into Green” Greenway Celebration
– June 12, 8 a.m. $20-$35. Get outside and get active at this 5k run/walk and 10k run put on by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation. This fundraiser helps support the mission of the foundation, to improve the amenities along the 40-plus miles of multi-use Greenway in Cheyenne, and this year, specifically, proceeds will support Phase 2 of the Greenway Wayfinding Plan. Health precautions allowing, there will be awards, music and food. Smalley Park Picnic Shelter, west of Seminoe Road and Melton Street. www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org
Free! Outdoor Reading Party
– June 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join library staff in celebrating the return of Burns Day with a book exchange, games, scavenger hunt, prize drawing, cookies and lemonade (all outdoors). You might even find a great spot to sit and read. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Cheyenne Celtic Festival
– June 12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. This celebration of all things Celtic begins with a parade and a calling of the clans, followed by an afternoon of eating and shopping from vendors ranging from leather goods to Celtic jewelry. Eventgoers can also enjoy highlands games and performances by MileHighlanders (Denver’s alternative pipe band experience), Once Upon a Tune (an Irish/Scottish trio from Fort Collins, Colorado) and many more. Runs through Sunday. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Free! Virtual Kindermusik
– June 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service to participate in all the fun! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Raiders Of The Lost Ark In Concert” Matinee
– June 12, 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. This rescheduled event will feature Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Free! Celtic Jam Session
– June 12, 7-9 p.m. Come grab a drink and enjoy live Irish and Scottish music as part of the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road.
Free! Josh Kirk at Powder River Art
– June 12, 7-9 p.m. Josh Kirk of season 9 and 10 of the hit History Channel show “Mountain Men” (who also runs a large bison ranch in Lander) is coming to sing and play guitar at PRAG for the gallery’s two-year anniversary. Enjoy art, live music and a full bar at this evening of creative fun. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. powderriverartgallery.net. 307-286-8573
Trace Bundy Concert
– June 12, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Boulder, Colorado-based artist Trace Bundy, otherwise known as “The Acoustic Ninja.” The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Celtic Festival
– June 13, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. This celebration of all things Celtic begins with a parade and a calling of the clans, followed by an afternoon of eating and shopping from vendors ranging from leather goods to Celtic jewelry. Eventgoers can also enjoy highlands games and performances by MileHighlanders (Denver’s alternative pipe band experience), Once Upon a Tune (an Irish/Scottish trio from Fort Collins, Colorado) and many more. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway 30th Anniversary Celebration
– June 13, 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the Greenway’s birthday with entertainment, a raffle, bike safety coloring pages, sidewalk chalk, food trucks and a beer vendor. Kids can decorate their bike and join the Kids’ Bike Parade around Lake Minnehaha at 3 p.m. There will also be Greenway merchandise for sale, including ceramic coffee mugs, travel cups and T-shirts. The day ends with the Cheyenne Slow Roll at 4 p.m., featuring music from the ‘90s (bikers are encouraged to wear their favorite ‘90s fashion). Holliday Park (by the Big Boy), 19th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Free! Cheyenne Celtic Festival: Kirkin O’ The Tartans
– June 13, 2-3 p.m. A Scottish-American post-World War II tradition, “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans” is a ceremony in which God’s blessing is sought for the tartans worn by the Scots. This tradition appears to have begun in World War II as a Scottish-American event, though it has now spread to many parts of the Scots’ world and will end the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Free! CSO’s “Symphony at Sunset”
– June 13, 7 p.m. Join CSO for a free, family friendly pops concert in the park! This concert features Cheyenne’s hometown symphony along with Colorado Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet Justin Bartels. Featuring light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes and more, there’s something for everyone. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket, but don’t worry about snacks, because food trucks will be on-site for purchases. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos
– June 14, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 14, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 14, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– June 15, 5:30-7 p.m. The Laramie County Library’s book club title this month is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Global Wind Day Mosaic Wind Chimes Craft
– June 15-19, library hours. Celebrate Global Wind Day all week and pick up a craft kit that highlights Wyoming’s favorite and most abundant natural resource: the wind! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 16, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 16, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– June 16, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 16, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– June 17-18, 10 a.m.–midnight. Have you ever wondered what happens at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library when it’s closed? Share this secret world with your stuffed animal friends at this event. Listen to a virtual bedtime story and say goodnight to your friend, and staff will keep you updated on all the sleepover adventures, and then you can come pick up them up the next day. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Lights on Bright Fundraiser
– June 17, 6-10:30 p.m. $50 (includes two beverage tickets). This inaugural music benefit and auction benefits a new nonprofit organization, founded by Nancy Reno, a breast cancer survivor. The goal is to raise funds to further cancer research and eradication, so all proceeds go directly to the Cheyenne Cancer Center. Doug Allen Nash, a SESAC affiliated writer/publisher and Nashville recording artist, will be joined by musicians from Cheyenne to perform the music of Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. There will also be a a raffle, live auction and food trucks on-site. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-630-3148
Free! Virtual Paint and Sip
– June 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy the company of fellow adults while learning to paint! Pick up your reserved painting kit at the third-floor Ask Here desk or via the Laramie County Library’s curbside pick-up service, and chill your favorite beverage for a creative evening of laid-back fun. Beginner and experienced painters welcome. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Pecos & the Rooftops Concert
– June 17, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $12-$15. Enjoy this live performance by Texas country/rock group Pecos & the Rooftops. 21-and-up. Photo ID required for entry. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Odyzey presents VOYAGE featuring CloZee
– June 18, 5 p.m. From $55. Jump into a jam-packed weekend of music, entertainment, food and art curated by EDM artist CloZee. Friday includes performances by CloZee, LSDREAM, Rome in Silver, VEIL and Orenda, followed by an after-hours renegade party curated by CloZee and Odyzey Music. Saturday will begin with morning yoga, sound baths, live art and a variety of creative performers. Saturday night’s main stage performances will include an audiovisual experience with CloZee x Android Jones, INZO, TRIPP ST., NotLö and Comisar. The Saturday night after hours party will include DJ sets from the community with an inclusive Open-Decks session. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
25th Annual Wyoming Brewers Festival
– June 18, 5-10 p.m. $25 weekend pass (price until June 18), $35 general admission and $60 weekend pass. Since 1996, the Wyoming Brewers Festival has been raising money to support the revitalization of the Historic Union Pacific Depot in downtown Cheyenne. Toast to the 25th anniversary of this fundraiser with a choice of 75 brews (30+ regional and national brewers) and musical entertainment. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza: Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band
– June 18, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this one-man reggae band from northern California, Jah Sun, alongside national reggae group The Rising Tide. The show will be opened by Cheyenne’s own Josh Gonzales Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
2nd Annual Cheyenne Fitness Rodeo
– June 19, 7 a.m. $30, if purchased before June 1; $35, if purchased between June 1 and June 18 (all tickets include a commemorative T-shirt). Head to this community event hosted by several small local gyms (H.I.I.T 30, Mary’s Fitness, Little Lotus and Evolve Fitness). All proceeds from the Fitness Rodeo will benefit the CFD Old West Museum. In addition to supporting a local nonprofit, attendees will get to experience music by Rock on Wheels and several types of workouts, all in one event, like a rodeo! Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. www.facebook.com/CheyenneFitnessRodeo
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club
– June 19, 10-11a.m. Join staff in the mural courtyard behind the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a monthly book discussion, or drop off your book review for our book club display featuring “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. If there is inclement weather, the book discussion will take place on Zoom. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Chalk the Block!
– June 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Get your family together and come help Laramie County Library staff “Chalk the Block!” Think of what you might like to draw in your 4-foot by 4-foot spot, and staff will provide the chalk (and the snacks, of course). Participants will also be playing some fun sidewalk chalk games appropriate for children. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. In the case of inclement weather, come up to the second floor to get your chalk in a bag to go! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– June 19, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”From Earth to the Universe”
– June 12, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the Universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. Watch this movie to learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506
Jonathan Foster Concert
– June 12, 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music provided by California-based Americana/folk artist Jonathan Foster. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range
OpenStage Theatre & Company Presents “Tiny Beautiful Things”
– Now-June 12. $22. Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos for the stage, this play is about recognizing the chaos and healing when you are broken and finding the spirit and determination to move on. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730