Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible! – Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit – Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets – Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
2nd Annual Cheyenne Fitness Rodeo – June 19, 7 a.m. $30, if purchased before June 1; $35, if purchased between June 1 and June 18 (all tickets include a commemorative T-shirt). Head to this community event hosted by several small local gyms (H.I.I.T 30, Mary’s Fitness, Little Lotus and Evolve Fitness). All proceeds from the Fitness Rodeo will benefit the CFD Old West Museum. In addition to supporting a local nonprofit, attendees will get to experience music by Rock on Wheels and several types of workouts, all in one event, like a rodeo! Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. www.facebook.com/CheyenneFitnessRodeo
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club – June 19, 10-11a.m. Join staff in the mural courtyard behind the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a monthly book discussion, or drop off your book review for our book club display featuring “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. If there is inclement weather, the book discussion will take place on Zoom. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Chalk the Block! – June 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Get your family together and come help Laramie County Library staff “Chalk the Block!” Think of what you might like to draw in your 4-foot by 4-foot spot, and staff will provide the chalk (and the snacks, of course). Participants will also be playing some fun sidewalk chalk games appropriate for children. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. In the case of inclement weather, come up to the second floor to get your chalk in a bag to go! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Celebration of U.S. Senate Passing Juneteenth Federal Holiday Bill – June 19, noon-6 p.m. Come and help celebrate Juneteenth, a potential National Federal Holiday. Enjoy fun and games and a special attraction at 1:30 p.m. -The Celebrate Freedom Soul Dinner. This event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Cheyenne Chapter of the NAACP, Stephen Latham, President. Lions Park (near the Aquatic Center), 931 Martin Esquibel St. 307-256-8724
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – June 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the Burns Branch Library book club will be reading from “Secret of the Ninja” by Jay Leibold. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch to pick up your interactive club activity bag before we meet virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – June 19, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Odyzey presents VOYAGE featuring CloZee – June 19, 5 p.m. From $55. Jump into a jam-packed weekend of music, entertainment, food and art curated by EDM artist CloZee. This second day of the event will begin with morning yoga, sound baths, live art and a variety of creative performers. The evening’s main stage performances will include an audiovisual experience with CloZee x Android Jones, INZO, TRIPP ST., NotLö and Comisar. The after-hours party will include DJ sets from the community with an inclusive Open-Decks session. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
25th Annual Wyoming Brewers Festival – June 19, 5-10 p.m. $25 weekend pass (price until June 18), $35 general admission and $60 weekend pass. Since 1996, the Wyoming Brewers Festival has been raising money to support the revitalization of the Historic Union Pacific Depot in downtown Cheyenne. Toast to the 25th anniversary of this fundraiser with a choice of 75 brews (30+ regional and national brewers) and musical entertainment. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Saving Abel Concert – June 19, 6 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by rock band Saving Abel. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
En Avant Dance Student Showcase: “Warrior Women” – June 19, 6:30 p.m. $15. En Avant Dance is proud to present “Warrior Women,” a student showcase/fundraiser for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Students and instructors will perform a wide variety of dance numbers choreographed around a theme of Warrior Women. Dance styles include lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip-hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-673-6363 or www.CheyenneEvents.org
Comedy Night – June 19, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Get your giggles on at this comedy show featuring two talented comedians. This is a 21-and-over event. A limited food menu and full bar are available. All seating complies with local guidelines for social distancing. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
OUT & PROUD: Drag Cabaret – June 19, 7:30 p.m. $15. The Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents the OUT & PROUD Drag Cabaret, an LGBTQ+ pride celebration. This dynamic (PG-rated) show is hosted by Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, with performances by Temple Ceiling, Ambrosia Beaverhousen, Natalia Wynters, MaveRick, & Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
The Burroughs Concert – June 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Colorado-based nine-piece modern soul band The Burroughs. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures – June 21, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos – June 21, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class – June 21, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – June 21, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– June 21, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Free! Virtual Tales Together – June 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! National Selfie Day – June 22, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. On average, 93 million selfies are taken per day – why not take one at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library? Library staff are celebrating National Selfie Day with books and book selfie stations! Pose with Harry Potter (capes and wands provided) or post a pic on our Tome Throne. Summer Reading scavenger hunters: don’t forget to send your scavenging selfies to the library at pbab@lclsonline.org. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Farmers Market – June 22, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers – June 22, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Tuesday Night Comedy – June 22, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 23, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – June 23, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming – June 23, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox, or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – June 23, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Tales Together – June 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Listen to Your Art – June 24, 4-5 p.m. Want to express yourself? Join this art club just for teens! Pick up your art supplies kit at the Burns or Pine Bluffs Branch Library and then meet with the group virtually to learn how to create melted crayon art worthy of display on your wall. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Brown Bag Book Club – June 24, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of June in the Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Participants will review the second half of the book “The Wizard of Once” by Cressida Cowell at this event. Bring a “sack lunch,” and library staff will provide the drinks and desserts, along with a fun activity. If you’re in grades 5-7, RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to reserve your spot.
Free! County Library Pollinator Garden Tour – June 24, 6:30 p.m. Love flowers? Tired of buying annuals every year? Want to see more hummingbirds and butterflies? Or just wondering what’s going on down at the library? Then join the Laramie County Conservation District and Nancy Loomis down at the Laramie County Library for this “Hot Summer Nights with Native Nancy” Tour. Tour the ongoing Native Pollinator Habitat Garden project and discuss how to select which of these hardy Wyoming natives will best suit you and your garden site. All participants will receive a Conservation District goodie bag, which includes your very own copy of UW Extension’s “Promoting Pollinators On Your Place, a Wyoming Guide.” Laramie County Library Parking Lot, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-772-2600.
Free! Virtual Taxpayer Advocate Service Overview – June 24, 6-7 p.m. Learn more about the Wyoming Taxpayer Advocate Service office and the free services they offer. This presentation will highlight the office’s role and what its staff is doing to improve public engagement with the IRS. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Yoga Together at Lions Park – June 25, 10-10:30 a.m. This summer, Laramie County Library’s yoga group will be meeting once a month in person for this interactive early literacy class to practice stretching, movement and mindfulness through books, songs, interactive play and more. Yoga mats will be available for this event, but make sure to bring your water and put on the sunscreen. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. Lions Park (across from the Cheyenne Municipal Pool and next to the replica of the Statue of Liberty), 4603 Lions Park Drive. 307-634-3561
Uncle Kracker Concert – June 25, Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. $25. Enjoy this live performance by famed country/rock artist Uncle Kracker. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo – June 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. Enjoy a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo all in one. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: Slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon. Chow down on brisket and beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. Then, mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrels, Bull Riding, and more. Laramie County Fair Complex, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band – June 25, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Americana/soul band from Asheville, North Carolina, opened by Denver-based improvisational band (led by a Cheyenne native) Taylor Scott Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Dueling Pianos – June 25, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Wood Belly Concert – June 25, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Colorado-based contemporary bluegrass (otherwise known as newgrass/grassicana) band Wood Belly. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Superday 2021 – June 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Hosted by the city of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department, this year’s event will feature performances by alt-pop band Saint Nomad and indie rock band Wildermiss, as well as youth sports demos/skills activities, an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25, 50, 75, 100-mile bike ride), and a chalk art festival. There will also be food vendors, water sports, community vendors, train rides, inflatables, a kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine and more. Lions Park, Carey Avenue at Eighth Avenue. 307-773-1044
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”Europe to the Stars”– June 19, 2 p.m. $5 for general public, $3 for students, veterans, seniors, first responders and attendees under 18. This show takes the viewer on an epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world, revealing the science, the history, the technology and the people. Discover the European Southern Observatory in a story of cosmic curiosity, courage and perseverance; a story of observing a Universe of deep mysteries and hidden secrets; and a story of designing, building and operating the most powerful ground-based telescopes on the planet. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506
GCW Outlaw Mudshow
– June 19, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $10-$40. Game Changer Wrestling debuts in Laramie featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton. The Range Arena, Albany County Fairgrounds, 2934-2994 S. Third St., Laramie. 307-742-3224
The Front Range
Moxi Theater Comedy Showcase – June 19, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $30-$120. Enjoy an evening of comedy by regional performers Mo Vida, Luke Gaston and Nancy Norton roasting Tobias Livingston. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. 970-584-3054
An Evening with In the Whale – June 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Enjoy a live performance by Denver-based hard rock band In the Whale. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com