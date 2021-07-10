Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Discers For Whiskers Disc Golf Tournament
– July 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $25-$50. Come support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter at this day-long tournament. There will be prizes for the top AM finishers and $150 added cash to the pro purse. Online registration only, and no same-day registrations. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. https://tinyurl.com/discerswhiskers
Free! Cheyenne Bonsai Society: Forest Planting
– July 10, 10 a.m. The Cheyenne Bonsai Society meets every second Saturday in the classroom of the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Meetings are open to anyone with an interest in bonsai, regardless of experience. July’s topic will be creating a forest planting. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. jfriis@cheyennecity.org. 307-637-6349
Free! Cheyenne Summer Home Show
– July 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Head to this home show just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before spring starts! See the latest in home improvement, and meet with local and national vendors who can help you tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3967 Archer Parkway. 800-201-4663
Free! Family Days: Dino Day
– July 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring the whole family for a Saturday full of crafts, games, a “tunnel through time,” a “field of dinosaurs,” local food trucks, a large assortment of museum artifacts to see up close and engaging booths hosted by nonprofit partners. Guests will also be able to take their picture with a full-size triceratops skull that has been behind the scenes in the museum’s collection storage. Wyoming State Museum, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Laramie County Democratic Party Summer BBQ
– July 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Food is free, but cornhole tournament is $10 per team. Come socialize and test your bean bag tossing skills. Holliday Park North Shelter, 17th Street at Morrie Avenue. 307-631-8299
Free! Meet the VFW Commander
– July 10, noon-4 p.m. Veterans and/or their loved ones are invited to come meet their VFW State of Wyoming Commanders: VFW State Commander Jim Rish, Sr. Vice Commander Danielle Smith and Jr. Vice Commander Jason Zimmerman. Refreshments will be served. Veterans Rock/VFW Post 11453, 605 S. Greeley Highway.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– July 10, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CFD Old West Museum 43rd Birthday Party
– July 10, 5-7 p.m. $50. The CFD Old West Museum is turning 43 this year, and everyone is invited to the birthday party. Enjoy a milk-can supper by Uncle Fred’s Catering and live music from Pepie’s One Man Band. This celebration is also a fundraiser for the museum to continue cultivating the Western legacy. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. www.cfdartshow.com
Kody West Concert
– July 10, doors at 5 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $18. Enjoy this live performance by Kody West, who’s opened for artists such as Charlie Robison, Whiskey Myers and Koe Wetzel. 21-and-up. Photo ID required for entry. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Whitney Rose Concert
– July 10, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Whitney Rose of Austin, Texas. Her fifth studio recording, Wyoming-friendly “We Still Go To Rodeos,” dropped April 24, 2020. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Cheyenne Summer Home Show
– July 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Head to this home show just in time to finish up your home improvement projects before spring starts! See the latest in home improvement, and meet with local and national vendors who can help you tackle any size project. Event Center at Archer, 3967 Archer Parkway. 800-201-4663
Free! Laramie County Master Gardeners 2021 Garden Walk
– July 11, 1-4 p.m. This year, the Laramie County Master Gardeners present properties that have embraced native plants and pollinators in their landscapes. These are water-wise gardens that provide beauty and plant options not always considered. Members hope that visitors find great benefit from viewing these beautiful gardens and embrace the opportunity to “Go Native” themselves. 1872 Grizzly Gulch, 210 W. 27th St., 2416 Snyder Ave., 2017 Evans St. and 710 S. Lions Park Drive. www.lcmg.org
Free! Letterboxing Club
– July 11, 1:15–2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures
– July 12, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club
– July 12, on demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– July 12, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning (but can be watched at any time throughout the summer). www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– July 12, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a recycle bottle lid wind chime. Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– July 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Farmers Market
– July 13, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– July 13, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– July 14, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– July 14, noon-1:30 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Paper Roller Coasters
– July 14, 1 p.m. For school-aged children. Build a paper roller coaster for a marble. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Listen to Your Art
– July 14, 3-4 p.m. Join this art club just for teens! This month’s art project is an embossed water bottle bracelet. Meet in the mural courtyard just behind the Pine Bluffs Branch Library. All supplies are provided. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– July 14, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in the park. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Roll With It
– July 15, 1 p.m. For children of all ages. Bring in any wheeled vehicle and ride with us. Bikes, scooters, skates, hoverboards, unicycles, etc. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 15, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
12th Annual Neighborhood Night Out
– July 15, time varies. Each year, neighborhood “block captains” organize specific block parties featuring cookouts, live music and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches and other groups. The community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. 307-637-6537
Free! Storytime and Craft
– July 16, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Believe the imPAWsible Zoo Visit
– July 16, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn some “imPAWsible” facts about a few select animals presented by the Riverside Discovery Center. Opportunities to ask questions and pet the animals will follow. The Riverside Discovery Center presentation in Burns will be at the Main Street Park across from the Burns Branch Library on Main Street at 1 p.m., and the presentation in Pine Bluffs will be at the Pine Bluffs City Park on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– July 16, 5-6 p.m. Is your stuffed animal ready for a new adventure? When you bring your furry friend to stay the night at the library, you will need to sign a permission slip. Then, log on to the live Zoom later that evening for a bedtime story and a special goodnight. Friend pick-up is at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. There will be a “good morning” pick-up bag as well as a link to a video to watch all the shenanigans your stuffed animal participated in! Dolls and other “babies” are invited, as well. One per child, please. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– July 16, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies
– July 16, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by Upstate New York-based sibling rock duo Jocelyn & Chris. The show will by opened by Laramie-based “Western surf rock” band De Gringos Y Germmies. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Jessica Lynne Witty Concert
– July 16, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by country artist Jessica Lynne Witty. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 16, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club
– July 17, 10-11a.m. Join this book discussion of “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman and pick up next month’s title. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
ImPAWsible Obstacle Course
– July 17, 10 a.m.-noon. The race is on! Can you beat this one-of-a-kind imPAWsible obstacle course? Challenge your family, challenge your friends or just challenge yourself to complete this block-long course that stretches all around the library. Sunscreen and water are encouraged. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– July 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the group will be reading from “By Balloon to the Sahara” by D. Terman. You won’t need your own copy because everyone will be reading and choosing the adventure together! Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch to pick up your interactive club activity bag before the virtual meeting. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– July 17, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Margaritas with my Senoritas
– July 17, 6-9 p.m. $25 per individual, $175 for a table of eight. Sip on a margarita (courtesy of Dillinger’s) and munch on food (catered by Best tacos y burritos La Paz) with your soul sisters while you watch a dance performance by the members of Las Angelitas Unidas for the ultimate girls’ night out. This event is 21-and-up. The Louise, 110 E. 17th St. 307-275-5729
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 17, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Letterboxing Club
– July 18, 1:15–2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– July 18, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures
– July 19, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club
– July 19, on demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– July 19, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning (but can be watched at any time throughout the summer). www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– July 19, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a recycle bottle lid wind chime. Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Laramie Jubilee Days Parade
– July 10, 9:30 a.m. Join in the fun this summer to celebrate Wyoming’s Statehood with floats for as far as the eye can see. Downtown Laramie. parade@laramiejubileedays.org
Downtown Laramie’s 15th Annual Brewfest
– July 10, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. $35-$55. Enjoy a craft brew at Laramie Main Street’s primary fundraiser! Profits will be used to ensure services remain free to every business, building and entrepreneur downtown and for downtown improvement, beautification and public art. So, sample some beers, enjoy some live music and kick back at this event. Downtown Train Depot Park, Laramie, 600 S. First St. 307-760-3355
The Front Range
Guerrilla Radio/Sabotage Concert
– July 10, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $12-$100. Rage Against The Machine tribute band Guerrilla Radio and Beastie Boys tribute band Sabotage join forces for this evening of fun. The Moxi Theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. 970-584-3054