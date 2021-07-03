Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Firecracker 5k/10k
– July 3, 8 a.m. $35-$55 to register. Run to fight hunger in Laramie County! The 5th Annual Cheyenne Firecracker 5k/10k will benefit Needs Inc., and there will be a food pantry set up at the Depot at the same time as the race. T-shirts, running bibs and refreshments will be provided to registered runners. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennefirecracker5k.com
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– July 3, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Safari Club
– July 3, 3-4 p.m. It’s time to explore the imPAWsible animals of our world! Join the Laramie County Library’s companion club to Oliver’s Animal Adventures to learn more about the amazing animal featured each week! This session, learn all about the Lynx and what makes this cat so special! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cars and Coffee
– July 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Cheyenne Fourth of July Fireworks Show
– July 4, 9:35 p.m. fireworks show. Frontier Park grounds are not open to the public, but the show can be viewed from nearby Lions Park or many other vantage points throughout the area. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only on July 4. Tune in to KFBC 97.5 FM/1240 AM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display. www.cfdrodeo.com
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– July 5, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning (but can be watched at any time throughout the summer). www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– July 5, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures
– July 6, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club
– July 6, on demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– July 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Wyoming Animals Virtual Field Trip
– July 6, 1-1:45 p.m. Join in this virtual field trip with presenter Jeremy Thornbrugh of the Wyoming State Museum as he gets everyone moving, making noise and learning about some of the coolest animals that call Wyoming home. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Tuesday Farmers Market
– July 6, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Civic Concert Band Performance
– July 6, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Civic Concert will present its first hour-long summer concert for the whole family. Bring chairs to enjoy this fun outdoor show featuring talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater in Lions Park, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Tuesday Night Comedy
– July 6, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– July 7, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in during library hours for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– July 7, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– July 7, noon-1:30 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– July 7, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– July 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Woodland Tails Origami Bookmark Craft
– July 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Come by the library and pick up the supplies you’ll need to make origami woodland creature bookmarks, then watch the how-to video for easy-to-follow tips to make a raccoon, owl, bear, fox and skunk. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– July 8, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Various locations including Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Blue Door Arts and Art @the Hynds. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Free! Brown Bag Book Club
– July 8, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of July in the Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Review the first half of the book on July 8 and the second half of the book on July 22. Participants can bring their “sack lunch,” and the library will provide the drinks and desserts, along with a fun activity. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Outdoor Escape Room – The Enigmatic Entrance
– July 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Follow the clues to unlock the secret of the Enigmatic Entrance. Gather your family and friends and put your heads together to solve this puzzle. Groups will have 45 minutes to solve this outdoor escape room located at the west entrance of the library. Please call and ask to speak with someone on the second floor to reserve a spot. Groups will be capped at five people. Space is limited, so be sure to call ASAP. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Tales Together at Cahill Park
– July 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a very special Tales Together in the park! This summer, you can meet in person for this interactive class to practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Bring a blanket or chairs and get ready for some fun. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. Cahill Park, Dell Range & Friendship Circle. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza: My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake
– July 9, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by Colorado-based Allman Brothers tribute band My Blue Sky. The show will be opened by Denver-based pop singer Bunny Blake. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– July 10, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Kody West Concert
– July 10, doors at 5 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $18. Enjoy this live performance by Kody West, who’s opened for artists such as Charlie Robison, Whiskey Myers and Koe Wetzel. 21-and-up. Photo ID required for entry. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Whitney Rose Concert
– July 10, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Whitney Rose of Austin, Texas. Her fifth studio recording, Wyoming-friendly “We Still Go To Rodeos,” dropped April 24, 2020. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Letterboxing Club
– July 11, 1:15–2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures
– July 12, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club
– July 12, on demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– July 12, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning (but can be watched at any time throughout the summer). www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– July 12, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a recycle bottle lid wind chime. Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– July 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Farmers Market
– July 13, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– July 13, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– July 14, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– July 14, noon-1:30 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Listen to Your Art
– July 14, 3-4 p.m. Want to express yourself? Join this art club just for teens! This month’s art project is an embossed water bottle bracelet. Meet in the mural courtyard just behind the Pine Bluffs Branch Library. All supplies are provided. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– July 14, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Roll With It
– July 15, 1 p.m. For children of all ages. Bring in any wheeled vehicle and ride with us. Bikes, scooters, skates, hoverboards, unicycles, etc. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 15, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
12th Annual Neighborhood Night Out
– July 15, time varies. Each year, neighborhood “block captains” organize specific block parties featuring cookouts, live music and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches and other groups. The community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. 307-637-6537
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! 40th Annual 2020 Centennial Valley Art Show and Sale
– July 3 and 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Don’t miss this group fine art exhibition and free public art show featuring original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from about 30 local and regional artists from rural southeast Wyoming. Nici Self Museum, 2734 Hwy. 130, Centennial. 307-298-0462
Fort Laramie “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July
– July 4, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration again this year, and festivities include a flag-raising, 38-gun salute, junior soldier drill, kids cannon crew and the greased pole climb. The Merchant family will be also perform 19th century emigrant and military music at 11 a.m., The Pony Express Association will present a special program at 2 p.m., and the Cheyenne Trotters Equestrian Drill Team will conduct 19th century horse-mounted drill on the historic parade ground at 3 p.m. Fort Laramie National Historic Site, 965 Grey Rocks Road, Fort Laramie. www.nps.gov/fola. 307-837-2221
Free! Laramie Jubilee Days Ranch Rodeo
– July 4, 10 a.m. Kick off Wyoming’s hometown celebration with this competition for the working cowhand in a scramble format. Bring the whole family to watch and enjoy concessions. Albany County Fairgrounds, 2934-2994 S. Third St., Laramie. 307-760-7777
The Front Range
Liberty Marches On: July 4th Concert
– July 4, 9-10:30 p.m. $40 for general admission, $10 per additional person in car or $140 for pass and VIP Package, $100 per additional person. Celebrate Fourth of July with a special drive-in performance by the Fort Collins Symphony. Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-4823