Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books
– Now through Aug. 10, library hours. University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated this annual invitational exhibit featuring renowned artists from Wyoming, across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom. Pieces include traditional codex forms, sculptural forms incorporating bookmaking techniques, narrative on film strips and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Pet Parade
– Now through, Aug. 14, library hours. Calling all pet lovers! Submit a photo of your pet to pbab@lclsonline.org to be entered into the virtual pet parade. Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and a phone number with your entry. Winners will be chosen in different categories, such as largest, smallest, fluffiest, most unique and more. You can check out all the entries by visiting either the Burns branch or Pine Bluffs Branch Library. Pet pictures will be judged by our Read for a Cause sponsors, Frontier Veterinary Clinic. Winners will receive a calendar featuring the winning pets to enjoy all year. Burns (112 Main St., Burns) and Pine Bluffs Branch Libraries (110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs).
Free! Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Free! Story Stone Adventures
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Story stones are pictures painted onto smooth pebbles, used as an aid in storytelling. All through August, the library will be placing story stones throughout the community. If you find some stones, you can use them to start telling or writing your own story by using the pencil and paper found in the baggie under the story stone. Bring your completed story to the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Book Character Silhouette Challenge
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Each week, find a new and increasingly difficult display of book character silhouettes throughout the library. Staff challenge you to name each silhouette correctly and win a small prize. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Stack the Cats Interactive Story Station
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Visit the library throughout the month of August and explore the imPAWsible interactive story station based on the book “Stack the Cats” by Susie Ghahremani. Try your hand at our stacking game and see how many cats YOU can stack! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! CFD Grand Parade
– July 31, 9 a.m. Join in the fun as visitors from all over take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country. Downtown Cheyenne between Cheyenne Depot Plaza and the Wyoming State Capitol. www.cfdrodeo.com
Free! Up The Creek Without A Paddle Concert
– July 31, 2 p.m. Toast to summer with a cold one in your hand while you enjoy live music courtesy of country band Up The Creek Without A Paddle. Alf’s Pub, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Mitchell Tenpenny With Chris Colston Concert
– July 31, 6 p.m. $10. Nashville country-pop artist Mitchell Tenpenny will perform with Southern rock/red dirt Texas country singer Chris Colston. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– July 31, 7 and 9:15 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Drums Along the Rockies
– July 31, 7 p.m. $10. The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, one of the country’s premier marching bands, is going on an eight-state tour this summer. Come see three world-class drum corps including Mandarins, Blue Knight, and the Casper Troopers at this Cheyenne performance, which will feature two Laramie County natives. Cheyenne Central High School Stadium, 5500 Education Drive. www.troopersdrumcorps.org
SOLD OUT Frontier Nights: Blake Shelton
– July 31, 8 p.m. Sold out. Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year” is no stranger to our television sets. “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is also a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and Grammy nominee whose single “God’s Country” became his 26th No. 1 on country radio. Country artist John King, who was heavily influenced by country, rock and Southern rock artists growing up, will open. Frontier Park, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com or 307-778-7222
Free! Letterboxing Club
– Aug. 1, 1:15-2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 1, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Sean Curtis and The Divide Concert
– Aug. 1, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by local country artist Sean Curtis and his band. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Aug. 2, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and make story stones! Use your story stones to create fun stories and plays. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Virtual Book Making with Mark Ritchie
– Aug. 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m. The pamphlet stitch is a foundation for many bookbinding methods. It is a visible component throughout “Narratives of the Possible,” the library’s book arts exhibit. In this workshop, we will use the simple pamphlet stitch to explore imposition and one-, three- and five-hole bindings, as well as dos-dos structure, accordions, pockets and tabs. If you aren’t sure what this means, join in on the fun. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Civic Concert Band Performance
– Aug. 3, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Civic Concert will present an hour-long summer concert for the whole family. Bring chairs to enjoy this fun outdoor show featuring talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater in Lions Park, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Aug. 3, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Aug. 4, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– Aug. 4, noon-1:30 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 5, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Smile Empty Soul Concert
– Aug. 5, 8 p.m. From $15. Enjoy this live performance by Los Angeles-originated hard rock/grunge band Smile Empty Soul. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Dillinger’s Summer Concert Series
– Aug. 5, 8 p.m. Cheyenne’s own singer-songwriter Courtney Casner, who got her start recording herself on a Fisher Price cassette recorder as a toddler, will perform. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– Aug. 6, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz
– Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Colorado-based group, which infuses elements of jazz, rock, electronic, metal, soul/funk and hip-hop. The show will be opened by Pine Bluffs three-piece rock band Galactic Lemonz. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Diamonds & Whiskey Concert
– Aug. 6, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by award-winning country/rock band Diamonds & Whiskey. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 6, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Aug. 7, noon-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 7, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Dead Floyd Concert
– Aug. 7, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. From $25. Enjoy this live performance by Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd fusion band Dead Floyd, considered one of Colorado’s 10 best jam bands. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Letterboxing Club
– Aug. 8, 1:15–2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 8, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org