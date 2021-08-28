Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Story Stone Adventures
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Story stones are pictures painted onto smooth pebbles, used as an aid in storytelling. All through August, the library will be placing story stones throughout the community. If you find some stones, you can use them to start telling or writing your own story by using the pencil and paper found in the baggie under the story stone. Bring your completed story to the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Book Character Silhouette Challenge
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Each week, find a new and increasingly difficult display of book character silhouettes throughout the library. Staff challenge you to name each silhouette correctly and win a small prize. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Stack the Cats Interactive Story Station
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Visit the library throughout the month of August and explore the imPAWsible interactive story station based on the book “Stack the Cats” by Susie Ghahremani. Try your hand at our stacking game and see how many cats YOU can stack! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 28, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearm Show
– Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. This 12th annual show will feature unique western collectibles, including a large assortment of antique firearms, accessories, knives, and edged weapons, cowboy and Native American artifacts, relics, antiques, jewelry and more. Runs through Sunday. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 913-406-8057
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Aug. 28, noon-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Edge Fest
– Aug. 28, 5 p.m. Renowned singer-songwriter LP will headline this annual celebration of Cheyenne’s West Edge. TikTok sensation Tai Verdes will also perform. Enjoy this evening event featuring live music, food trucks, vendors and much more. Civic Commons Park, West 21st Street and Bent Avenue. www.edgefest.com
Rush Archives Live in Concert
– Aug. 28, 8 p.m. From $10. Enjoy this live performance by a “Tribute to Rush” power trio from Colorado. This show will be followed by a screening of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” (rated R). The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearm Show
– Aug. 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. This 12th annual show will feature unique western collectibles, including a large assortment of antique firearms, accessories, knives, and edged weapons, cowboy and Native American artifacts, relics, antiques, jewelry and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 913-406-8057
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Aug. 30, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and make story stones! Use your story stones to create fun stories and plays. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Tales Together
– Aug. 31, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join library staff just outside the west entrance of the library for an outdoors early literacy class. Participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Aug. 31, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Aug. 31, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! International Day of Peace
– Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year on Sept. 21. The library will be celebrating this global day by participating in the Peace Crane Project. Families and individuals of all ages will be able to write special notes to a sister group and make a crane of peace to send a message from Cheyenne. Stop by the library’s Writing Desk on the second floor anytime between Sept.1 and 21 to write and fold a paper crane. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome Concert
– Sept. 2, 6 p.m. $30-$80. Rock out with Huntington Beach, California reggae rock band Dirty Heads. This performance will be opened by Sublime with Rome, a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of ska punk band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– Sept. 2, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– Sept. 3, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Lanco Concert
– Sept. 3, 7-11:30 p.m. $25. Enjoy a live performance by this Nashville-based country music band consisting of Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell and Eric Steedly. (The band’s name is short for Lancaster and Company.) The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 4, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Family Day: Amazing Archaeology
– Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Does your family DIG archaeology? Then gather your excavation crew, grab your trowel, and come down to the museum. Join museum staff as they celebrate Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month with an entire day full of archaeological adventure. Learn about the rich human history of this region and the world by participating in fun games and activities, getting creative with arts and crafts and meeting real-life archaeologists. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Free! Storytime at Wyoming State Museum’s Family Day
– Sept. 4, 10:15 a.m. Laramie County Library staff are taking storytime to the museum! Head on over to the Wyoming State Museum for its Family Day event to participate in an early literacy storytime and other fun activities. This month’s Family Day theme is archeology. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-634-3561
Cars and Coffee
– Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 7, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Sept. 7, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Sept. 8, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– Sept. 9, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Various locations, including Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Blue Door Arts and Art @the Hynds. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Free! Brown Bag Book Club
– Sept. 9, 6-7 p.m. Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group will review the first half of the book on Sept. 9 and the second half on Sept. 23. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and desserts and drinks will be provided. This month’s book is “Because of Winn-Dixie.” RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Young Dubliners With Reno Divorce Concert
– Sept. 10, 8 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by The Young Dubliners, a Celtic rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988 that has since released nine albums. Denver-based punk/alternative country group Reno Divorce will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 11, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Wild West Air Show
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Historic Ranch Tour Series: Davissa Ranch
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 (and include a picnic lunch on the ranch property). The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is continuing its work to create programs that focus on Western culture and ranch life. This ranch tour will feature a presentation on the history of Laramie County ranches, ranch life and the ranch’s connection with Cheyenne Frontier Days. These tours include a picnic lunch on the property. Davissa Ranch, but meet at the CFD Old West Museum (for a trolley ride to the ranch), 4610 Carey Ave. jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Heirlooms and Blooms Harvest Market
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Don’t wait for the chill of the holiday season to start your gift shopping. Head to this expanded indoor/outdoor market at the most bountiful time of year at the Gardens. This two-day event will have a variety of regionally made gifts from artists and craftsmen selling everything from home decor and woodworking to dog treats and baked goods. Make it an outing for the whole family and enjoy a bite to eat from food vendors, along with several kids activities. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Wild West Air Show
– Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Free! Young Readers Book Party
– Sept. 12, 1:15–2 p.m. You’re invited to a party! Join library staff for a celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class, and a little bit more. The group will read and talk about books, sing, play and learn. This month’s theme is pirates. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Graphic Novel Club
– Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group will review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month’s novel is “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Sept. 14, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Family NASA Night
– Sept. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. On Oct. 31, NASA is planning the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Come learn more about the telescope and what makes it so amazing. The group will do some fun interactive space projects and even have the chance to view Neptune while it’s the closest to our planet that it will be all year! You can drop in any time throughout the event or stay for the whole time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561