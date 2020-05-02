Bring the tropics to your backyard
Hibiscus is usually grown as a houseplant, but there is a hardy perennial outdoor hibiscus called “moscheutos.” They sport showy garden blooms from early September until frost. It dies back in winter, but because it comes up late in spring, remember where it was planted to prevent accidental removal. The dwarf varieties do best here like “Disco Belle Pink.” It likes sun and a lot of moisture.
– Courtesy Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, www.botanic.org
GEOQUIZ: New Mexico’s capital, Santa Fe, is at roughly the same latitude as which Far East island nation’s capital?
Answer: Tokyo. Both cities are at about 35 degrees north latitude.
Best Bites: Snyder’s Real Peanut Butter-Filled Pieces
Pretzels and peanut butter – where could you go wrong? The days of searching for the perfect pairing to your salty pretzels are gone. This nutty combination is made simpler with these bite-sized treats. Rich, creamy peanut butter fills the center of each crunchy pretzel piece. And, it’s real peanut butter, so you won’t be wondering what artificial flavors you’re putting in your mouth.
Size: 10 ounces
Price: $3.89
Available: Grocery stores everywhere
– Cole Sawyer, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Tom Hanks donates his plasma after beating COVID-19
Helping others is in Tom Hanks’ blood – literally. On Wednesday, the screen icon shared on social media some up-close photos of his plasma, which he donated to coronavirus relief efforts earlier this month after beating COVID-19. Hanks also included a shout-out to UCLA, as well as infectious-disease epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who serves as a public health professor and director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at the university. Last week, the actor put out a call to action on Twitter to donate to the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and David Geffen School of Medicine’s COVID-19 rapid response initiative. Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, recently returned home to L.A. after being quarantined for weeks in Australia after testing positive for the disease in March.
– Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times