Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Big Time Adolescence” on March 5, 2020, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NBC is pulling out the star-studded guest list for its New Year’s Eve festivities.

The blowout, airing live from Miami, will include performances and guest appearances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, the network announced Monday, with less than two weeks to go until the calendar flips.

Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson will co-host the party alongside Miley Cyrus.

“If I remember to show up,” the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman deadpanned in a teaser for the midnight malarkey.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will air live on NBC and Peacock from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31.

Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” will executive produce the show.

The A-list gala will take over for NBC’s long-running New Year’s Eve special hosted by Carson Daly every year since 2004, except Dec. 31, 2017, when it was replaced by Sunday Night Football.

Across the cable lines, Ryan Seacrest will return to ABC to host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with set-ups in New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.

