...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Big Time Adolescence” on March 5, 2020, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
NBC is pulling out the star-studded guest list for its New Year’s Eve festivities.
The blowout, airing live from Miami, will include performances and guest appearances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, the network announced Monday, with less than two weeks to go until the calendar flips.
Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson will co-host the party alongside Miley Cyrus.
“If I remember to show up,” the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman deadpanned in a teaser for the midnight malarkey.
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will air live on NBC and Peacock from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31.
Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” will executive produce the show.
The A-list gala will take over for NBC’s long-running New Year’s Eve special hosted by Carson Daly every year since 2004, except Dec. 31, 2017, when it was replaced by Sunday Night Football.
Across the cable lines, Ryan Seacrest will return to ABC to host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with set-ups in New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.