Scheneman-Hasenberg Engagement

Steve and Jeanne Scheneman of Cheyenne are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Scheneman (originally from Cheyenne), to Hunter Hasenberg (originally from Colorado), son of Cheri Hasenberg of Katy, Texas and Greg Hasenberg of Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Hunter and Erin met in June of 2019 at their church, Redemption Bible Church in New Braunfels, Texas, where they currently live. They will marry in late October of 2020.

comments powered by Disqus