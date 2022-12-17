It takes two kinds of energy to create one of the most extravagant – and established – Christmas light displays in the Cheyenne area at 1422 W. Riding Club Road.
The first runs through hidden cables throughout the yard and beneath the ground, successfully powering roughly 50,000 lights across 12 different light shows. The other runs through the man who built it all.
To make it happen, Steve Schwartz needs 500 extension chords, multiple timers and countless zip-ties, all running to an extra 150 amp power post out back. The display has blown breakers, and Schwartz once returned to the power post to see a plug melted into its socket.
Schwartz used to track his amps down to each individual light display – and, in some cases, he still does – but with the introduction of LED lights, he no longer has to worry about any such problems.
All this power comes together to form an overwhelming display that has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years.
“Once it starts taking shape, that’s when I get more enthusiastic about it,” Schwartz said inside his home Thursday morning. “Once I start plugging things in, and I start to see it all come together, it’s like building a car. You start out with an actual frame and tires, and toward the tail-end, you start saying, ‘Man, that’s a beautiful car.’”
The Holiday Lights Trolley Tour still visits Schwartz’s home, and national outlets, like ABC, have discussed featuring his house in “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”
He essentially transforms his front yard into one holiday drive-through. Families return year after year to drive beneath the lighted tunnel, to see the Christmas-themed football game in the front yard, and, most importantly, to try and spot the alien hidden among the crowd – all while avoiding the winter wind on the high plains.
At this point in the process, the decorations are pretty much solidified, dancing in a choreographed light show that’s well worth the trip out north of town. Schwartz even has a running joke he uses with visitors, saying, “If they aren’t satisfied, I’ll buy them a case of beer.”
But just as the display demands what many would expect to be a bottomless supply of electricity, it also demands an increasing amount of time and effort – often more energy than 70-year-old Schwartz can offer at this point in his life.
“My body’s starting to take a toll,” Schwartz said. “I have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Getting old is not the funnest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”
The yard is still completely covered in lights and glowing plastic figures, but those who have visited in the past might notice some changes. There are no decorations on the roof, and the lighted tunnel archway has been lowered, its overhead connection removed.
Some decorations didn’t make it to the yard in time, despite the fact that Schwartz starts setting up in early October. He used to work steadily up until Christmas Day, but that’s no longer the case.
“If I can’t reach it with a stick, it’s not going up,” Schwartz said, laughing.
The truth is, designing and maintaining what is arguably the most decorated house in Cheyenne isn’t an easy task to do alone.
“My wife was into Christmas. She used to decorate the inside of the house like crazy,” Schwartz said. “Every room was decorated, trees all over the house, the bedrooms, the bathrooms, the basement, the upstairs – we kind of fed off of each other’s Christmas.”
“I guess after she passed away, I just kept doing it for something to do and just kept going. With my enthusiasm now, my life’s getting back on track.”
His house is still cluttered with tools and scrap piles of both dead and repaired string-lights. While the storage shed is virtually empty of the Christmas decorations that reside within it throughout the rest of the year, the garage is dedicated to being his repair shop.
Some years ago, Schwartz was joined by his wife, kids, grandkids and parents in operating the drive-through light-show. He used to have the luxury of free labor from his family, but with his grandkids now raising families of their own, Schwartz handles business himself, with occasional help from a friend in Chugwater.
The smallest, but possibly most well-known aspect of his display is that Schwartz and family typically welcome cars into the drive-through and distribute what he estimates to be 1,500 candy canes on Christmas Eve.
Another reason for the “smaller” display this year is that Schwartz is in the middle of acquiring his commercial driver’s license through a program offered at Laramie County Community College.
He is currently training to join the staff at the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, a part-time job that he said will at least give him “something to do.”
In a sense, this is what keeps him decorating his house every year.
“Everybody tells me to go to Florida, Arizona or someplace where it’s warm for the winter. I’m not so sure they’re not right,” he said. “But I guess I could either be sitting out here getting some exercise putting lights up to have people enjoy it, or just sit in here and watch ‘Gunsmoke’ all day.”
Times have certainly changed for Schwartz, but there will always be one motivation that leads him to clear out the shed and get to work come October.
“When I was a kid, my mom worked a lot, but she used to take me around to look at Christmas lights,” Schwartz said. “I always thought that’d be kind of pretty. Then, when I had kids, I thought that it was something I should do for my kids, because I would have liked to have had lights out in my yard when when I was a kid.
“I think it was just something that I wanted to start and do. I started doing it because of my kids – so they can enjoy it.”