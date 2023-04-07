ENTER-VID-SCHMIGADOON-REVIEW-MCT

Keegan-Michael Key, left, and Cecily Strong in “Schmigadoon!”

 Robert Falconer/Apple TV+

A loving spoof of midcentury musicals, from “Brigadoon” to “Oklahoma!” to “Carousel,” the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” returns for a second season with its modern-day couple, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, stumbling into an entirely different musical twilight zone: A place called Schmicago.

A winking homage to titles from the ‘60s and ‘70s — Bob Fosse’s greatest hits (“Pippin”/“Chicago”/“Sweet Charity”/“Cabaret”), the hippie-inspired (“Hair”/“Godspell”) plus “A Chorus Line,” “Sweeney Todd” and more — somehow the comedic zaniness of this improbable mashup works. While I appreciated the show’s first season, I quickly lost patience with it; the central joke felt too repetitive. I didn’t experience any of that with its move to Schmicago.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus