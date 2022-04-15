An upcoming movie will have a familiar setting for many Americans who have ever shopped for a Halloween costume.
Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook are set to star in a movie about the seasonal store chain, Spirit Halloween, it was announced Monday.
Spirit’s more than 1,400 locations pop up around North America at the end of every summer, offering Halloween costumes, decor and props.
The Strike Back Studios family adventure film, appropriately titled “Spirit Halloween,” is expected to release just in time for Halloween in October and has a promotional partnership with the titular store.
“When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night,” an official summary of the film reads. “But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”
Strike Back president Noor Ahmed said the movie derived inspiration from ‘80s films, particularly Amblin productions like “The Goonies” and “Gremlins.”