Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Art @ The Hynds is going against the grain for the Cheyenne ArtWalk on Oct. 7.
Western art can often look very traditional, even when heavily stylized. In Cheyenne, the majority of local art covers the native wildlife – American bison, pronghorn, magpies – and the cowboys and cowgirls that traversed an earlier southeastern Wyoming landscape.
Sometimes, there’s no living creature in sight, just the beautiful golden plains that residents readily recognize.
These art styles are always appreciated, but sometimes a break from the common theme is welcome. That’s what visitors can expect from several of the local artists invited to display their work with Art @ The Hynds next Friday.
Esperanza Lopez Perez
One will quickly identify two common themes in Esperanza Lopez Perez’s canvas and sculpture work: the incorporation of colorful mushrooms, and depictions of things that presumably manifest after the ingestion of those mushrooms.
“I did the Cheyenne Arts Celebration, and when I first popped up my booth, I was just a little intimidated because I was so different from everyone else,” Perez said. “You either like my art or you don’t. I felt really awkward, but once I got to the end, it was really cool being the only person with one style of something, because I stood out.”
She’s self-taught and now running her own small art business, Amanita Anza Art, which she started in April to better promote her work. She will also be displaying work at the High Spirit Holistic Show on Oct. 8-9.
Already, she’s successfully selling her work at most of the events she attends.
Inspired by the color of mushrooms and citing Alice in Wonderland as her muse, originality is doing her some good.
Naomi Hendrix
Equally new to a full-time art gig, Naomi Hendrix works heavily in the fantastical depiction of space. Her goal is to one day hone her skills to produce something more centered on realism, but that realism won’t be displayed without one significant flair in most of her work.
Hendrix’s paintings, though always featuring an intergalactic setting, also incorporate the physique’s of women of color.
“A main focus is that I mainly do people of color,” Hendrix said. “Because of the demographic here, you don’t really see that many artists that do that.”
It wasn’t always this way. Before forging her own style, Hendrix was creating commissioned portraits, becoming increasingly exhausted by her clientele’s criticisms. Instead, she decided to pursue what interested her.
“Everyone thinks they’re good, but I’m learning that I’m a perfectionist,” she said. “There’s so many things that I feel like can be fixed on a canvas.”
The quality of her work has progressed significantly over the span of three years. At this point, selling her work isn’t the primary goal. For now, her focus is on just getting her work out into the public eye, both digitally and in person.
Thomas Rivera
Rivera had a hill to climb when it came to becoming an artist.
He never perceived himself as good enough to make a career out of his work, especially turning 38 years old and watching as younger artists had already become more proficient than he was.
With the help of a friend, Rivera honed his skills and developed a style of portraiture that landed him a spot at the Oct. 7 Cheyenne ArtWalk. The most important lesson of this six-month learning period came in learning not to compare himself to other artists.
“My style is more comic-book style. What I really like is that more ‘graphic illustrative style,’” Rivera said. “There’s other people that don’t actually study different techniques like that. They kind of just do whatever comes from their emotion and things like that.
“That type of style doesn’t appeal to me.”
Perez’s work spans from a baby’s face to the piece he’s currently working on: a rendition of a traditional pin-up girl.
His ultimate goal is to someday be a comic book artist, with much of his artistic inspiration coming from his love for ‘90s Spiderman comics. But comic paneling is an entirely different beast that incorporates basic principals of storyboarding – something he isn’t quite ready for.
Right now, he’s working on his own children book – baby steps, as they say.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.