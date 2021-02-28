Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.
Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information. All activities take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
- Fitness Class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.
- Poker: Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.
- Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
- Free Bingo – No buying in, No paying out (up to 52 people on a first-come, first-served basis): Friday at 1 p.m.
- Pool and Snooker tables: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-noon
- Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.