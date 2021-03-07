Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.
Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information. All activities take place at 2101 Thomes Ave.
Fitness Class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
Tai Chi: Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Poker: Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.
Yoga: Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
Leave for Bull Durham Casino: Thursday at 8 a.m.
Pool and Snooker tables: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-noon
Fitness Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.