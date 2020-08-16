Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events. Please wear a mask and social distance. RSVP to 307-635-2435 to attend or for more information, 2101 Thomes Ave.
- Fitness Class, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Monday, and Wednesday, 2 p.m.
- Shakespeare Session, Monday, 6 p.m.
- Yoga, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Meditation, Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
- Texas Hold’em, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
- Free Afternoon Movie, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
- Birthday party, free Bingo, Wednesday, 1 p.m.
- Texas Hold’em Tournament, Thursday, 1 p.m.
- Bingo, Friday, 1 p.m. (up to 36 people, first come first served)
- Pool and Snooker tables, open week days, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. till 12 noon
- Fitness Center, open week days, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.